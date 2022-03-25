Maybe you always look at the clock at 4:44, or perhaps you notice that you’re the 444th person to like a photo on Instagram for the fourth time in one scroll session. Regardless of how it manifests, seeing repetitive sequences of numbers — which are also called “angel numbers” — often feels like more than a quirky coincidence. If it seems like you’re seeing the angel number 444 everywhere you turn, it’s possible that the universe is trying to communicate something to you.

There are spiritual practitioners who claim to divine the meaning of angel numbers directly from angels themselves, but we can just as easily turn to numerology — or the study of numbers and symbolism — to shed light on their mystical meanings. According to numerology, the number four represents stability, pragmatism, and hard work. If the number 444 (or any other repeating series of 4s) is showing up regularly for you, it may be a reminder from the universe that you’re safe and secure, or even a sign that it’s time to bring more stabilizing forces into your life.

“The number 4 is the practical planner that knows how build things into reality,” master numerologist Josh Siegel tells Bustle. “Seeing 444 is a call to take your creative concepts, think big, and become the grand architect with the master plan.” The no-nonsense meaning of angel number 444 can inspire us to work hard and make our dreams a reality.

If you’re picking up on angel number 444 nonstop, you’ll want to know how to interpret its spiritual significance. Here’s the scoop.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 444

The number four is at the heart and soul of angel number 444, so it’s important to look at its numerological meaning individually. The number four in numerology relates to stability, efficiency, and practicality. This hardworking vibe inspires us to make foolproof plans and create a strong foundation for our goals — and we can think of angel number 444 as being a threefold amplification of this energy. “The number 4 represents the four elements of the earthly plane,” Siegel says. “So seeing 444 relates to an inspired creative plan that is built into reality.” Angel number 444 is about finding our footing and feeling like we’re standing on solid ground.

The meaning of angel number 444 resonates with the number four’s energy. However, in traditional numerology, the numerals of any three-digit number should be added together until the sum is a single-digit number. When using this method, 444 would also vibrate with the energy of the number 3, as 4+4+4 adds up to 12 and 1+2=3. “444 is a trinity of 4s which add down to the trinity itself,” Siegel says. “Three has always signified the past, present and future, so it has a divine force behind it — and in the case of 444, it is the divine made manifest in form.” In other words, the mystical and lucky meaning of three in numerology sprinkles its creative magic over the grounded vibe of the number four, making 444 a number of major material manifestation.

Angel Number 444 In Love, Relationships, & More

Angel number 444 guides our focus toward matters of safety and stability — so when it comes to love, this number may be a sign that it’s time to lock things down, be more pragmatic, and seek a deeper sense of security. “With respect to relationships, 444 represents working together to build a solid foundation for the future,” Siegel says. “This could mean it’s time for a house, a family, or a business, or this can mean [we should focus on] long-range planning, including financial investments and other practical relationship considerations.” If you’re in a relationship, seeing sequences of 4s may indicate that it’s time to work toward something more substantial with your partner and make your commitments more tangible.

If you’re single and looking for a partner, seeing 444 highlights the importance of responsibility and maturity in a relationship, as this number points us toward “someone who has their sh*t together and can get things done,” according to Siegel. A solid work ethic and a strong sensible streak may be especially important qualities to look for in a lover if angel number 444 is making regular appearance in your consciousness. It’s like you want someone you can rely on, and a relationship that’s worth investing time into in the long run.

Because the number four in numerology relates to stability and security, while the number three relates to luck and inspiration, angel number 444 can also be viewed as a number of magical manifestation. “With 444, one must take a step-by-step process to see things through to completion,” Siegel says. “What you build should stand the test of time and represent your creative vision.” Taking creative ideas and bringing them into a tangible reality is what 444 is all about, so if you’re seeing this number frequently, perhaps it’s time for a manifestation ritual.

Making 444 More Personal

Numerology can help us to make sense of the general meaning behind 444 sightings — but angel numbers aren’t necessarily one-size-fits all. If you’re a life path 4 or have a lot of 4s in your personal numerology chart, then angel number 444 may be even more symbolic of your current path. If you don’t know your life path number, you can find it by using an online calculator, booking a reading with a professional numerologist, or simply calculating it on your own using your birthday.

Ultimately, what makes angel numbers special is that they’re not confined by the rules of numerology — and we can create our own meanings for the numbers that show up in our life. When you see the number 444, consider what you’re doing or thinking about at the time, as this may shed some light on its more personalized significance. If you have your other unique associations with the number 444, you can factor those into your interpretation, too.