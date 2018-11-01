The Spiritual Significance Of 11/11, Explained

How do you feel when you catch the number 11:11 on the clock? Perhaps, like many people, you use it as a superstitious excuse to make a wish. Or perhaps you believe in angel numbers and take it as an affirmation from the universe. Or maybe it’s none of the above, and it simply means it’s time for your second cup of coffee (which is also valid). Regardless of your personal relationship with the number, 11 is known as a "master number" in numerology and it represents growth, awakening, and our connection to the spiritual. So on Nov. 11, it’s believed that we’ll be blessed with a double-dose of this auspicious energy.

Thanks to the auspicious numerology of the number 11, Nov. 11 brings us an annual opportunity to align with ourselves, level up our spiritual practice, and embrace a deep personal awakening. Many mystical practitioners believe that the power of 11/11 can help awaken us to our inner truths and make moves toward a more enlightened path. Think of Nov. 11 as an energetic doorway that opens us up to the infinite possibilities that lie ahead.

Get the low-down on the spiritual meaning of Nov. 11 so that you can harness its power and take advantage of this once-a-year vibrational shift.

What Does 11/11 Mean In Numerology?

In numerology, every number has its own unique metaphysical meaning. And while most multi-digit numbers get converted to single-digit numbers in this practice, but the exception to this rule are master numbers (which are numbers like 11, 22, and 33). Master numbers are considered extra significant and powerful, and the first is 11. The significance of the number 1 in numerology is all about beginnings, leadership, and embarking on new journeys — so when we double this number to make 11, it carries an even more powerful frequency that encourages us to feel more interconnected with the energies around us.

“11 is a master number of spirituality and duality, and it brings a message of greater awakening and synchronicity,” spiritual adviser Kesaine Walker tells Bustle. “Seeing this number is the universe's way of telling you to leave this material reality alone and dive deep into your spirituality.” Because of this mystical significance, 11/11 is a lucky date when it comes to opening new doors and tapping into your spiritual gifts — and it’s also an auspicious time to stay open to the messages that the universe may be trying to send you.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of 11/11?

Each year on Nov. 11, the date reads 11/11 — so you can think of this as a supercharged version of seeing 11:11 on the clock. "Numerologists believe that November 11 has a powerful spiritual significance relating to self-discovery, and can push us to establish a greater connection between the self and the universal energy," psychic Leslie Hale of spiritual network Keen.com tells Bustle. That said, it’s a great time to set personal intentions and open your heart to new journeys.

It's believed that when we see the number 11 or experience it in the form of a date or time, we’re given some of its magic — and on Nov. 11, everyone will have access to this energy all day. “The number 1 is about beginnings and represents mastery, so if you are someone who sees 11:11 all the time, [this date] will have a significant effect on you,” numerologist Chris O' Day tells Bustle. “It helps to show us that we’re headed in the right spiritual direction.” If you’re open to it, listen to the subtle signs and symbols that show up for you on 11/11, as they may be more than a coincidence.

How To Work With 11/11 Energy

11/11 is a lucky time to hit the reset button on your life and try to move forward with a more abundant and high-vibe mindset. “The significance of the 11/11 date is quite beautiful and poetic, as this is a universal number and a magnificent reset point in our personal lives,” mystical practitioner Kristy Belich tells Bustle. “Think of this as your magnetic aura undergoing a spiritual ‘control + alt + delete’.” 11/11 is an ideal time for cleansing and manifestation rituals, as the date’s numerological energy naturally helps us to reset and clear our spiritual palette in order to make room for fresh growth.

If you want to get into the numerological spirit of 11/11, try doing a manifestation ritual or taking time away from your daily grind to tune your mind into a more spiritual frequency. Clear out a half-hour in your schedule that day to do an 11/11-themed meditation, or surround yourself with crystals. Because of the metaphysical nature of 11/11’s meaning, it’s a good time to practice trusting your intuition and being open to “energy,” even if it's not something you'd usually do. You might be surprised by the insights you're able to access.

Because master number 11 is associated with the angelic realm and is sometimes considered an “angel number,” try to pay close attention to your intuition on this date, as you may be more open to some cosmic downloads. Keep a notebook handy so you can write down any thoughts, ideas, or spiritual realizations that may hit and reflect on them later. Whether you believe these are messages from another realm or just passing thoughts is up to you, but it can certainly be fun and enlightening to stay open to the possibilities. However you choose to celebrate, try to let the good vibes flow on Nov. 11 and take advantage of the special energy of this date.