This Is What It Means If You Keep Seeing Your Birthdate Everywhere

When you’re going about your day, certain numbers may catch your attention, especially when you’re seeing them over and over again. For instance, you just happen to glance at the clock at exactly 12:34 every other day, or maybe you’re sitting in traffic and several cars have the number 444 on their license plate. While any number you see repeatedly can be considered meaningful, it’s even more special when it happens to be your birthday number. Like 1111, 777, or any other combination of numbers that keep popping up in your everyday life, there’s a spiritual reason why you keep seeing your birthdate everywhere.

“Everything we encounter on a daily basis is some form of energy that we have to decipher,” Maggie Wilson, numerology expert and author of The Metaphysical Cannabis Oracle Deck, tells Bustle. “Numerology is the vibrational energy numbers carry, translated into symbols and meaning. When we see these numbers appear frequently, it's an energetic message. The more you see it, the stronger the message is trying to come through for you.”

When you see your birthday number, you can think of it as a confirmation. According to Wilson, the world around you is responding to your energy with a vibrational match that is positive and reassuring. The universe is telling you to stop being so hard on yourself.

“The constant message of your birthdate can be a reminder that everything is happening for you, not to you,” she says. This could also be a “huge signal” for you to discover more about your life path, which you can be found by adding up the individual numbers that make up your birthday until there’s only one number left.

The Spiritual Meaning Behind Seeing Your Birthday Numbers Everywhere

Seeing your birthday number everywhere can mean different things depending on who you ask. For instance, numerologist Corie Chu tells Bustle it could serve as a reminder of your life’s purpose. If you’ve been feeling stuck or lost, take some time out to reassess where you are in life and where you’d ideally like to be.

“Get centered again and ask if what we’re doing at work or on a personal level, along with the people spend our time with, are aligned to our true selves as we know now,” Chu says. “Analyze mindfully how you’re spending your typical day. Divide that time into percentages if it helps, and see how much of your time and energy is spent doing things you like and feel aligned with.”

If you discover that you’re wasting most of your energy on things that don’t give you a sense of fulfillment, make adjustments. What are small tweaks you can make to get on your ideal course? Figure that out, and work towards that.

Seeing your birthday numbers constantly can also mean you’re in a “season of completion.” According to astrologer Karen Comen, this can apply to any aspect of your life, from love to friendship to career.

“Your birthday number signals that you are meant to follow new dreams and manifest new people in your life, which could ultimately mean leaving behind past connections and ambitions, ” Comen says. “The essence of humanity is growth.”

What Should You Do If You Keep Seeing Your Birthday Numbers?

One thing you may want to do if you keep seeing your birthday number is to familiarize yourself with your life path number. Again, you can add the individual numbers in your birthday and keep adding until you’re left with just one number. That number will tell you what your soul’s purpose is and what you’re destined to be in this lifetime.

For instance, if you’re a life path 3, you’re a social butterfly who’s meant to bring people together through creativity and joy. If you feel like you’re current self isn’t aligned with that purpose and it’s affecting you emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, you may need to make some adjustments in your life. It might be time to end one chapter and start a new one.

Every birthday number has a different message, and everyone will have their own way of interpreting those messages. When it comes to “signs” like these, it’s important to trust your intuition.

“The universe wants us to be open to receiving guidance, and can not help unless we ask,” Wilson says. “They [repeating numbers] won't interfere with your free will or your highest self's journey. They are here to gently remind us of how powerful we are when we forget or get wrapped up in the programs of the societies on earth.”

Source

Maggie Wilson, numerology expert and author of The Metaphysical Cannabis Oracle Deck

Corie Chu, numerologist

Karen Comen, astrologer