Starbucks' Holiday Drinks Won't Be Available For Much Longer

The holidays are officially over and as they have time and time again, things are getting a much-needed reset. As we head into the new year, though, there are some things that will be hard to part with, like Starbucks' limited holiday drinks. But as any Sarbucks fan knows, these tasty cups of cheer are only available for a limited time. "How long does Starbucks have holiday drinks for?" you ask, Peppermint Mocha firmly clutched in bemittened hands. Sadly, we only get a few short months with these merry lattes, so coffee fiends should be sure to enjoy them before Santa hops off his sleigh.

On Nov. 6, 2020, all holiday beverages became available at participating U.S. locations. As the days got shorter and fall turned to winter, Starbucks welcomed back such long-time favorites as the Gingerbread Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, and the Eggnog Latte. Indeed, the only thing that can put a smile on my face when it gets dark before 5 p.m. is one of these sweet, sweet coffee delights. But don't put off your festive coffee craving too long, as holiday drink season will only last through the, y'know, holiday season itself while supplies last. While Starbucks hasn't released the exact end-date for their seasonal drinks, judging from past years, we can assume the holiday beverages will disappear around the second week January. Saying goodbye to the PSL was hard enough — I don't even want to imagine what it's going to be like to bid farewell to all my fave festive lattes!

Starbucks

In 2020, according to Delish, Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha Latte took home the prize as the favorite holiday drink. But how can we choose just one of these delectable holiday drinks as our go-to? The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha? Heaven. With something for everyone, Starbucks gave iced drink lovers a holiday treat with their Irish Creme Cold Brew. The holidays can be a hectic time, full of traveling, gift shopping, and family get-togethers and with delicious and caffeine-fueled goodies like these, it's no wonder why everyone's bummed that the holidays are coming to a close.

Speaking of caffeine, Starbucks holiday drinks are perfect for getting through a long day. Most of the holiday beverages, including the Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte and Skinny Peppermint Mocha, have 75 mg of caffeine apiece, which is equivalent to about one shot of espresso. A Tall Peppermint Mocha has slightly more caffeine than the rest of its seasonal brethren at 95 mg. For comparison's sake, a Tall Pike's Place coffee has about three times the caffeine of these drinks. If you sip on one of the lattes in the afternoon it should give you a pleasant burst of energy, but not one that will keep you up all night.

If you are trying to fit the cost of these holiday drinks in your post-holiday budget (you deserve to treat yourself after this past year, anyway), prices range from $4.45 to $4.95 for a 12-ounce tall, depending on the market. With only a few days left before these drinks disappear yet again, get your last bit of holiday cheer in before 2021 takes off with your favorite seasonal treats.