Certain outfits are so iconic, I can close my eyes and picture them with ease. Utter the words “Marilyn Monroe dress,” and I’m automatically envisioning a white halter, plunging neckline, and billowy skirt. Say “Britney and Justin at the American Music Awards,” and I’ll have visions of Canadian tuxedos floating in my head. The same thing goes for the phrase “2016 Thanksgiving outfit.” Just three words, and I know exactly what you’re talking about.

If you’re not in the same boat, let me enlighten you. The recipe for a 2016 Thanksgiving outfit is simple: black top, corduroy or suede skirt, and black boots. The top is usually fitted, the skirt usually with a front button detail, and the boots usually above-the-knee. Some elements could be swapped in and out depending on your preference — add a chunky cardigan or tights for some warmth, or a giant “Christian Girl Autumn”-esque hat for a touch of seasonal pizzazz. Because it was 2016, the look was usually accompanied by a matte lip courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics and blocky eyebrows courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills. Maybe an Urban Decay smoky eye was thrown into the mix, if that was your journey. But the basic formula was always the same.

Over time, the distinct outfit has largely faded from holiday Instagram feeds. But in the decade that has passed since the Thanksgiving outfit was at its cultural peak, no clothing successor has managed to become synonymous with the holiday’s aesthetic quite like this one. I’m not suggesting that anyone celebrate the look’s anniversary with a revival — it might be a few more years before the trend cycle allows it to feel like anything other than OG YouTuber cosplay — but in the spirit of gratitude, I’d like to honor its legacy. Allow me to give thanks to the Thanksgiving outfit.

In Loving Memory Of An Iconic OOTD

The black-top/button-skirt/tall-boot combo is such an iconic look, I was certain there would be some celeb examples. But in my search for photos, I kept coming up empty. Fortunately, plenty of examples of the exact outfit formula, down to a T, can be found on TikTok.

The outfit speaks to a certain 2010s nostalgia. For millennials and elder Gen Z, the ’fit harkens to memories of high school, college, or young adulthood. A time soundtracked by Drake and Fetty Wap, when the Clarendon and dog filter dominated Instagram posts and Snapchat streaks were a form of social currency.

Plenty of videos and comments joke about wearing the getup, coupled with a burgundy cut-crease eye look, just to sit on a relative’s couch for a few hours while your extended family argues politics over the turkey. “I remember taking it VERY serious. Spent 2-3hrs getting ready to sit down, eat, and nap,” user @justforthejc commented on one TikTok reminiscing on the look. The contrast in the outfit’s formality to the vibe of chilling in the living room strikes the same chord as the iconic, and widely memed, Ariel Winter Modern Family press event look. Yes, you’re overdressed… but what a serve!

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The 2016 Thanksgiving Outfit & Me

You might be shocked to find out, despite being able to wax poetic about the Thanksgiving outfit of 2016, that I never actually wore it myself. My truth: Despite being in high school at the height of the craze, I’ve always been a sweater and jeans girl on Thanksgiving.

I wish I rocked the thigh-highs on Turkey Day at least once, though. Having never participated in the trend when it was in, I feel like I missed out on an important cultural moment. Imagine living through the ’80s with no perm to show for it, or the 2020s having never made a TikTok to “Renegade,” even if the video stayed in your drafts. When I scroll upon a post looking back on the tried and true outfit formula, I feel a nostalgia for something I never experienced.

At this point, I would label the trend expired, at least until the 2010s fashion revival hits and we’re all wearing patterned skinny jeans and chevrons in the spring again. It’s too late for me to truly experience the magic of sending Snap streaks in my black fitted bodysuit and suede mini skirt during its heyday. That FOMO is strong as I pack my bags to head home for the holiday — checking the weather and texting my mom to ask what our plans are as I attempt to piece together a decent look. If only I had a surefire uniform at the ready.