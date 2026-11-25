Lorelai and Rory Gilmore are the undisputed fall style icons. A vignette of the mother-daughter duo sipping coffee at Luke’s, dressed in leather blazers and preppy skirts, is practically an autumn postcard. But their winter ‘fits have flown relatively under the radar. And in this humble fashion girl’s opinion, they deserve just as much praise.

It wasn’t until Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the revival that landed on Netflix 10 years ago — opening right in the middle of a snowy winter — that I truly appreciated their knack for putting together a cold-weather look. (After all, Lorelai was obsessed with snow.) Rewatching the four-part follow-up a decade later sparked a deeper realization: The pair had actually been serving underrated cold-weather blueprints since the original 2000s run. So after everyone inevitably channels Lorelai and Rory this fall, consider keeping them in your style mood boards for the next season, too. Because if there’s one thing the Gilmores mastered, apart from the gift of gab, it’s styling something chic with something totally comfy.

From statement coats with chunky beanies to leather jackets and perfectly layered knits, the Stars Hollow locals knew exactly how to strike the sweet spot between cozy and cool. Ahead, I'm marking the anniversary by revisiting some of their best winter style combos — tracing their signature layering formulas from the OG series straight through to their 2016 return. Trust me, they’re just as relevant today.

Cozy, Whimsical Headwear

Rory and Lorelai have never met an accessory they didn’t like — especially when it comes to hats. From rainbow-hued berets to casual bandanas, to the occasional leopard-print cowboy hat, their headwear game is undisputed. Understandably, their winter wardrobes were no exception, and they traded their flimsier choices for thick, cold-weather knits. The more playful, the better.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In the revival, Lorelai made a case for the statement beanie when she wore a chunky gray one with an oversized pom-pom. Not one to shy away from a more-is-more philosophy, she paired it with a pastel pink coat, a cobalt blue scarf, and flared jeans — a grown-up evolution of the colorful knit caps and fuzzy hats she and Rory wore throughout the original series.

A Quiet Luxury Coat

That said, the Gilmore girls knew how to clean up nicely, too. Whether Lorelai was in a professional setting or facing her impeccably dressed (and judgmental) mother, Emily Gilmore, she knew when to tone down the playful vibe. Instead, she reached for a polished winter coat.

By the time the 2016 revival rolled around, both she and Rory were leaning heavily into sleek double-breasted numbers in solid neutral hues — like Rory’s tailored camel coat in the "Winter" episode. It was quiet luxury before the term was TikTok-famous.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Of course, a statement coat was a fave even in their earlier years on air. In one photo from the original series, both Lorelai and Rory wore structured coats with black leather gloves — elegant choices even Emily would approve of.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

The Power Of A Leather Jacket

While the follow-up saw the duo trading some of their edgier staples for structured wool, rewatching it is an immediate reminder of Lorelai’s iconic original-series leather jacket collection. Motorcycle, red — you name it, she probably owned it. But Lorelai’s ultimate go-to was a leather blazer. One particularly unforgettable combo hails from the early seasons, when she paired a black blazer with a brown turtleneck top, a pencil skirt, and knee-high boots. Equal parts polished and edgy, it’s a piece that deserves a spot in anyone’s winter wardrobe rotation.

The WB

Naturally, like mother, like daughter. Rory inherited her mom’s penchant for leather, though she gave it a more collegiate, preppier twist. Case in point: her brown zip-up leather jacket paired with a plaid miniskirt, tights, and tall boots.

Screenshot via Netflix

Lean Into The OTT

One thing about Lorelai is you could never predict her next outfit. Even a decade after the revival reminded me of her fearless approach to winter layering, she’s always been the queen of an over-the-top, maximalist moment. In one scene from the OG series, Lorelai wore a Penny Lane-coded black coat, complete with a fuzzy collar trim, to chaperone Rory and friends to a Bangles concert.

Screenshot via Netflix

In case you needed more convincing to channel the Almost Famous icon, today’s resident cool girls are slipping back into the ‘70s-inspired coat.

Winter Style, The Stars Hollow Way

Whether you swing closer to the minimalist side of the style spectrum or the maximalist end, the A Year in the Life anniversary is the ultimate excuse to queue up a rewatch — and inject your wintry ‘fits with a little Stars Hollow charm.