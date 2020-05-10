When it comes to leggings, the term “buttery soft” usually indicates some holy grail of comfort and style. Beyond softness, it implies a flowy, molten fit that hugs close and moves with you — but there isn’t exactly a formal definition and besides, aren’t all leggings soft? As it turns out, truly buttery soft leggings all share one thing in common: they are made from a brushed polyester spandex knit, aka the “the perfect legging fabric,” which makes them basically the most comfortable leggings ever.

What Makes Brushed Poly-Spandex So Great

Brushed polyester is an absurdly soft material with four-way stretch, thanks to the inclusion of a bit of spandex that bounces back to its original shape even after tons of wears. Brushed polyester has quite literally been combed on one side to create a soft and suede-like finish sometimes called “peachskin” for its resemblance. It’s the same fabric used to make LuLaRoe’s famously buttery soft leggings, and it can even be double-brushed on both sides for ultimate softness inside and out. For a fabric to be true double brushed polyester (DBP) it needs to contain 96% percent polyester with 4% spandex, yet a poly-spandex blend with a similar ratio will still feel buttery soft and comfy.

Leggings For All Occasions

While buttery leggings are usually great lounge leggings to change into after a gym session or throw on for everyday wear, you can still find ones for more active wear. If you want soft leggings designed for working out, look for compressive leggings that feature more spandex in the polyester fabric blend, so they provide the performance and support you need for intervals and supersets and are sturdy enough to be squat-proof. And if you want a pair that you can still dress up for a comfortable going-out look, look for versions with thin waistbands or a higher rise.

These are the best buttery soft leggings on Amazon, and all of them will practically melt on contact. Most pairs cost less than $20 and one pair even has more than 70,000 reviews (yes, that comfortable!).

1 The Best Overall: A Pair Of Peachskin Leggings With A Serious Cult Following SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings boast over 74,000 Amazon reviews, garnering praise for being so, so soft and high quality for the price. They're made with 92% polyester and 8% spandex with a fuzzy peachskin finish that looks almost matte. One self-described "legging queen" declared these the best they had ever worn — even over more expensive pairs. Another shopper commented, "These leggings are perfect! I never felt any that were so buttery soft, stayed in place, and did not stretch out!" They have a wide, high yoga waistband that doesn't dig in, and you can get them in full-length or capris. No bells or whistles here — just one seriously good pair of everyday leggings you'll want in multiple colors. Helpful Amazon review: “So glad I found these leggings! They are soft as butter, they have pockets and the the price is amazing! They wash well , no shrinking. ( I hang them to dry). I have all my friends wearing them now. I have purchased several pairs now.” Available colors & styles: 54

Available sizes: One Size - One Size Plus

2 These Lightweight Patterned Leggings That Look & Feel Like LuLaRoes VIV Collection Printed Brushed Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These leggings are made with brushed polyester and spandex and feel almost exactly like the buttery soft leggings that LuLaRoe fans adore. These have a thinner elastic waist compared to LuLaRoe, but one shopper declared that "Hands down, the VIV collection wins in every comparison. They are soft, comfortable, opaque, fit well and are reasonably priced." This particular listing offers 40-plus patterns, ranging for moody to whimsical, so you can stock up for a song. Helpful Amazon review: “So soft! I’ve paid a lot more for soft leggings like these, they’re a steal!” Available colors & prints: 47

Available sizes: One Size - One Size Plus

3 These Squat-Proof Leggings With Pockets For Working Out ODODOS Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These "soft like butter" workout leggings have fitness-friendly features including a moisture-wicking fabric made with polyester and spandex, which provides four-way stretch for a total range of motion. The leggings have a hidden pocket tucked in the waistband for things like lip balm or keys. You can also grab these as capris or full-length leggings. Helpful Amazon review: “they are soft and comfortable, and squat proof. Great quality for the low cost! Available colors & styles: 53

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

4 Some Buttery-Soft Fleece Leggings That Are Extra Cozy BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon A pair of fleece-lined leggings are the coziest thing to slip into on gray days. These have a lightly brushed exterior with a soft fleece lining that ensures they’re fully opaque. They're made from a moisture-wicking blend of 87% polyester and 13% spandex that's brushed for softness. One reviewer called them "extremely soft, warm and comfortable." They're perfect for everyday wear but they can also be worn for workouts, thanks to a gusseted crotch and flatlock seams to support full range of motion without chafing. Plus, there's an extra-large hidden waistband pocket to hold your phone. Available colors: 14, including white and army green

Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large Plus

5 Some High-Waist Compression Leggings In Fun Prints Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Pattern Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon These soft, printed compression leggings are a fun alternative to your heavy-duty tights since they offer light compression (thanks to the 75% polyester and 25% spandex fabric blend). Although the brand doesn’t call out the fabric for being a brushed or peachskin material, one shopper wrote, “I immediately came back to order other colors as these feel like butter on my skin.” They have an extra-high waist with a small pocket for keys, and don't show sweat like cotton leggings can. Another reviewer chimed in after testing them with a punishing gym class. "They are very high waisted and don’t roll down during HIIT workouts. They are breathable, buttery soft, and squat proof!" Helpful Amazon review: “Buttery soft fabric with ample coverage, these are as nice as those many times more expensive.” Available colors & prints: 27

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6 These Cotton Leggings That Are Just $17 No Nonsense Cotton Lounge Capri Legging Amazon $17 See On. Amazon These cotton capri leggings have a handy pocket that will hold your cell phone, and are made in a cotton blend knit (with 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch). The high, wide yoga waistband provides comfort contouring that stays firmly in place without digging in or squeezing uncomfortably. Helpful Amazon review: “Super soft and stretchy. I have ordered twice because I like them so much!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 3X

7 This Pair Of Leggings With Just The Right Amount Of Flare Leggings Depot Flared Lounge Palazzo Pants Amazon $14 See On Amazon With a pair of wide-leg leggings in your closet, you won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. This pair by Leggings Depot is made with an ultra-soft brushed polyester-spandex blend and has an opaque, squat-proof finish. The leggings are available in dozens of fun colors and patterns, so you can find the exact pair your wardrobe needs. Helpful Amazon review: “Soft, comfortable, and dressy enough for work.” Available colors & prints: 46

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

8 The Ankle-Length Leggings With Roomy Pockets Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pair of leggings by Colorfulkoala is perfect for when you want to work out or feel casual, but you need the convenience of pockets. These super soft leggings hit just at the ankle — perfect for casual jaunts around town or running errands — and feature roomy side pockets and a seamless waistband. The buttery soft fabric is made from a blend of polyester and spandex. Choice from a selection of almost three dozen colors. Helpful Amazon review: “I have recommended these to anyone that will listen [...] the pocket is a winner [...] But the best thing is…[these leggings are] BUTTERY SOFT.” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

9 A Sleek Pair Of Leggings With No Front Seam Lavento All Day Soft Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your look sleek with this pair of leggings by Lavento. Made without a front center seam, the leggings fit smoothly without bunching or bulging. The high, wide waistband keeps the leggings exactly where they should be without feeling constricting or tight. Add a nylon-spandex blend fabric with four-way stretch that is both breathable and sweat-wicking, and you’ve got a pair of leggings you can practically live in. Helpful Amazon review: “I was surprised at how soft and great these really were [...] might have to buy in more colors.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 2 - 12

10 A 3-Pack Of Leggings For Under $30 TNNZEET High Waisted Leggings (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon “Obsessed,” one happy Amazon shopper said in their review of these leggings by TNNZEET, and it’s easy to see why. For the price of a single pair of leggings, you’ll snag yourself a pack of three. The lightly-compressive high-rise leggings have a 4.5-inch band at the waist, which keeps the material from rolling or folding. Choose between several packs of colors, including prints. Helpful Amazon review: “Buttery is right! Can't believe how soft they are [...] Definitely recommend.” Available color & print combos: 8

Available sizes: Small-Medium - Large-X-Large

11 These Ribbed Leggings That Come In The Prettiest Colors SUUKSESS Ribbed Seamless Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ribbed leggings are the next best thing to wearing your favorite pair of pajamas, and this pair by SUUKSESS promises that same level of comfort. But the leggings aren’t just for lounging — they’re ready for your next workout, too. The manufacturer promises the soft and stretchy nylon and spandex material stands up to the squat test. The leggings come in over two dozen gorgeous, muted colors and prints, as well as in a short length, so you can be sure you’ll find the exact pair that will fit your aesthetic. Helpful Amazon review: “These are THE MOST comfortable yoga pants EVER!! It feels soo soft inside, it's super stretchable, and doesn't feel tight or restricting around your tummy at all.” Available colors, prints, & styles: 27

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

12 A High-Quality Pair Of Cropped Leggings Uoohal Plus Size Active Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Calf-length leggings are a thing of beauty, but a pair of calf-length leggings with pockets? That’s like finding a unicorn in the produce aisle in the grocery store. This pair of leggings by Uoohal won’t budge once you put them on, and the flat seams keep your look sleek and wrinkle-free. Choose between several colors and styles, including varieties with trendy mesh panels at the calf. Helpful Amazon review: “These are so soft and comfy! I love the pockets and the cute air flow patches on the sides. They are my new favorites!” Available colors & styles: 22

Available sizes: X-Large - 4X-Large