There’s a good chance that if you’ve ever leaned on the cosmos for guidance, they’ve communicated in the form of a repeated sequence of numbers. In numerology, every digit, one through nine, holds a certain energy, and noticing that you’re seeing that number over and over means that energy is amplified. Paying $6.66 for your latte before calling an Uber to 666 Main Street might not be random after all. Numerologists consider these numerical patterns, known as angel numbers, to be messages from the Universe. If 666 has been showing up everywhere, don’t assume the worst — in numerology, it means the Universe is cheering you on your journey.

Because angel numbers often involve a repeated number pattern, they amplify the energy of that numeral. Though 666 has negative associations in Christian theology, where it’s considered the number of the Antichrist, in the context of numerology, 666 is an angel number you want in your corner. “The number 666 is actually a symbol of balance and harmony,” Anastasiya Kirilchik, resident astrologer and numerologist for the Futurio app, tells Bustle. “It represents your true moral values and ideals.”

Is 666 following you around and you’re not sure what to make of the messages? Keep reading to learn about the spiritual meaning of 666 and what to do when you encounter the misunderstood number.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 666

While you might have grown up associating 666 with the devil, 666 is often misunderstood — kind of like the Devil tarot card. In numerology, the number 6 is a compassionate one, encouraging healing and empathy. Seeing 666 in droves is likely the Universe offering its loving support. It can serve as a reminder to pass that same kindness to others.

“The energy of 6 is deeply humanistic. It stands for the love of our fellow humans, kindness, and willingness to help those who need it,” explains Kirilchik. “It symbolizes empathy, receptiveness, and readiness to serve a good cause.” Whenever 666 shows up, it’s confirmation of your progress, encouraging you to lead with empathy despite any negative energy in your orbit. Let’s say your professional journey has led you to a fork in the road. Repeatedly seeing 666 is telling you to strip away the stigma of a radical career shift and go for it.

“The number 666 is a call to action. The Universe is urging you to cast aside all that is shallow and meaningless and focus on what’s genuinely important to you,” Kirilchik says. It arrives when you need the confidence to combat feelings of doubt, worry, or fear of judgment. Consider it a sign to live on your own terms.

Angel Number 666 In Love, Relationships, & More

Since 666 is all about compassion, it’s often a good thing to see the angel number in a romantic context. For example, if you’re hesitant about jumping into a relationship, 666 could be the Universe’s way of having your back in the face of worry about starting something new. On the flip side, encountering 666 while reconsidering a relationship may be your message of encouragement to do what’s best for you — regardless of the implications of a breakup or what people may think about it.

“This combination means durability, tranquility, and harmony,” explains Kirilchik. “It is favorable for building a lasting and happy relationship where both partners respect each other.”

Although a peaceful number, the angel number 666 can also be a huge wake-up call for those who are easily impressionable and seek to please others. Seeing the reassuring number is often a reminder to prioritize your happiness before that of others by watering your own grass.

What To Do If You See 666

If 666 seems to be following you everywhere, it’s a good idea to take stock of the blessings in your life and appreciate the help you have from your support system. Whether you feel stagnant professionally or are back and forth between a huge life decision, 666 is supporting you regardless of what move you make — as long as you’re making a move.

“If you started seeing 666 often, it merely means that your angels want you to slow down and look inside yourself,” explains Kirilchik. “Ask yourself whether you are genuinely happy with the life you lead or, perhaps, some things need to be changed.”

Despite its reputation in religion, 666 is a supportive number that encourages balance, peace, and harmony. It’s not here to sway your decisions one way or another but to provide assistance in the process of huge shifts in your life. Seeing 666 is your cue to trust in the comfort of others, but also trust yourself. “All the answers that you seek are already there,” Kirilchik says.