As I type this, it feels like I’m in the pit at a concert. My go-to daily playlist sounds rich and layered, like I’m listening to each song for the first time. I hear the bass, background instrumentals, and each lyric as if it’s being sung directly into my ears. What I don’t hear? The annoying hum of my AC unit. And it’s all thanks to the new AirPods Max 2s.

On March 16, Apple dropped the AirPods Max 2 — headphones with new features like adaptive audio, better sound quality, and even better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They adjust in response to your environment, so your songs or podcasts stay crisp and clear. You can also take calls, chat with people IRL while keeping them on, and stay aware of your surroundings with ease.

I’ve been very into the analog trend this year, so I’ve been favoring CDs and wired headphones for a minute now, but TBH, I might be back in 2026 after this launch. Not to be dramatic, but listening to music on the AirPods Max 2 has been sort of life-changing.

From serious tech pros to everyday music fans, the internet has been geeking out over the AirPods Max 2s because of the tech upgrades and new features. I was thrilled to give them a try before they hit the market on April 1. Here’s what the experience was like.

Fast Facts

Price: $549

$549 Best for: Listening to music, focusing at work, noise-free traveling

Listening to music, focusing at work, noise-free traveling My rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I like: Amazing sound quality, great noise cancellation, background awareness, crystal-clear phone calls, long battery life

Amazing sound quality, great noise cancellation, background awareness, crystal-clear phone calls, long battery life What I don't like: No traditional off button, case isn’t protective

What To Know About AirPods Max 2

These over-the-ear headphones feature adaptive audio, noise cancelation, and conversational awareness. Basically, that means if you start to talk to someone, the headphones automatically lower the volume of your music while boosting voice clarity so you can chat with ease without having to press pause.

It’s ideal for work, where you might need to switch between phone calls, playlists, and in-person chats. No more saying “huh?” throughtout the day. These headphones also prioritize the other person’s voice on actual calls by reducing background noise so you can hear every word even if you’re on a busy street.

The improved ANC is all thanks to the new H2 chip technology that’s located in each ear cup. It makes noise cancellation 1.5 times more effective than the previous AirPods Max, which means pesky outside noise is barely noticeable. You won’t hear the sound of the plane engine on your next flight or the whir of traffic going by outside your apartment.

These headphones also offer high-fidelity sound that’s clean, rich, and acoustically detailed, so you’ll pick up every layer of a song. It’s ideal for professional musicians and content creators, or someone like me, who simply appreciates a good guitar riff.

Over time, a personalized volume algorithm learns how you prefer to listen to music and then fine-tunes your listening experience based on your preferences. There’s even a feature where you can nod “yes” or “no” in response to Siri. The AirPods Max 2s come in a range of cute colors, too: starlight (white), blue, purple, orange, and midnight (black).

Trying Them Out

Loving the pop of color.

My favorite thing about these headphones has to be the bass. The first thing I did was go through my playlists — especially the songs that sent me running to the dance floor at the club in 2016 — all I can say is: Wow.

The bass is booming in the best way, and even songs I’ve heard hundreds of times feel brand new thanks to the crisp audio details. I feel completely immersed in my music, and it makes listening so much more fun.

The noise cancelation is also a major plus. I’ve been wearing these headphones while I work and feel less distracted than usual. I can put on an instrumental playlist, white noise, or just plop them atop my head with nothing playing at all, and listen as the ANC kicks in and the world fades away. I can be in a bustling coffee shop, and it’s still easy to focus on my laptop.

I feel like a true 21st-century woman when I wear them. If I pop into a cafe, I can order without having to manually pause my music. Even though the music fades, I still like to lift an ear cup. When I do, the song pauses automatically so I can order my latte without having to touch my phone.

Jamming out with the Airpods Max 2.

Here’s an off-label use: These headphones have offered a major upgrade for my group chat. I’ve been wearing them to listen to the podcast-length voice notes my friends send me about their day, and then I respond using Siri. A quick “Hey Siri, send a voice message to Kate,” and I can record my musings and send them completely hands-free.

As someone who loves a daily walk, transparency mode has made all the difference. It lets in outside noise in a natural way, so I can hear when someone’s standing next to me at a crosswalk or ringing their bike bell as they pass by. I like that it helps prevent that dangerous disorientated feeling that can occur when headphones block out everything.

It’s also been more fun to make phone calls with these on. The people I’ve spoken to say they can hear me loud and clear, and I can do a hands-free answer when a call is coming in. The battery life is just as impressive. I’ve had these headphones for about a week and have yet to charge them. A win for lazy girls who can’t always remember to charge their tech every day.

The Takeaway

If you’re looking to splurge on a set headphones that sound great, block noise, and make phone calls a breeze, then these might be for you. Since they’re not quite budget-friendly, I’d recommend getting a more substantial case than what they come with to keep them protected.

They come with a thin Smart Case that helps preserve the battery charge, but I’m in the market for something more heavy-duty so I can toss them in my bag without a worry. Thankfully, there are a lot of options available out there. Overall, I’m a big fan of what the AirPods Max 2 offer. They feel high-tech and make listening to music a full-on “main character” experience.