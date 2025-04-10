April's Full Pink Moon Will Bring Drama For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Eclipse season is finally over, but the springtime lunar intensity continues with the full moon rising on April 12. This lunation takes place in the balanced and refined sign of Libra, and it’s traditionally nicknamed the Pink Moon due to the blush-hued flowers that tend to bloom in North America during this part of the spring season. While the dust from eclipse season and the recent Mercury retrograde is finally settling for many, the zodiac signs most affected by April’s Pink Moon may have to keep working through some cosmic drama.

It’s currently Aries season, and having the sun in this cardinal fire sign’s territory infuses everything with a refreshing buzz of zeal, motivation, and red-hot passion. It’s certainly been an intense start to the season, though, as Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and a powerful solar eclipse in Aries all overlapped with each other throughout the last third of March, blowing a tornado of cosmic turmoil through the beginnings of spring.

However, this full moon is rising directly across the zodiac from the sun in the airy and partnerships-oriented sign of Libra, so it’s offering all signs a chance to step back and look at the energetic dynamics in their life in a new light. Libra zodiac energy seeks to create harmony, synergy, and equilibrium in all things, so make an effort to identify any imbalances in your life that need adjustment — if they aren’t already being made obvious.

Some people might be extra sensitive about the feelings that surface during this lunation, as wounded-healer Chiron will be exactly conjunct the sun and facing off with the full moon, reminding you of your weak spots and emotional triggers. Additionally, hot-headed planet Mars will be locked in a challenging T-square with the sun, moon, and Chiron, lighting up the cardinal zodiac axis with tension and adding layers of frustrations into the lunar mix. Call upon Libra’s innate sense of balance and diplomacy to navigate the tenderness and defensiveness.

The Pink Moon can help everyone embrace more temperance in their hearts, but they’ll need to work through some intensity to get there — especially if they’re one of the cardinal signs of the zodiac. Read on to find out who will be most affected by the April 12 full moon.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) This full moon shakes up your relationships and your heart, Aries. Rising in your seventh house of commitments and partnerships, this lunation is holding up a mirror to all the interpersonal bonds near and dear to you. But most importantly, it’s holding up a mirror to you, allowing you to see your reflection in full. When you build close relationships, they have a way of forcing you to face issues that you might otherwise easily ignore — and with the moon facing off with both the sun and sensitive Chiron in your sign, you’ll likely need to start moving past a lot of your wounds and triggers. Doing so is the only way you can come to a place of deeper connection, honesty, and balance in relationships, and you deserve that.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The full Pink Moon is rising in your fourth house of memories and domestic matters, and it’s asking you to find a stronger balance between your public-facing life and your private one. Issues from your past might trigger some sensitive feelings and self-doubts about your career path and the mark you’re making on the world, but you’ve got to feel these things to heal them. Instead of running from your insecurities, give yourself time to dig into these tender spots and find the root cause. Additionally, passionate and action-fueled planet Mars is about to wrap up a more than three-month-long tour through your sign on April 18 — so this lunation serves as one last major activation of this climactic energy. The sun, moon, and Chiron will be locked in a T-square with Mars in your sign, challenging you to step up and channel your inner leader. Stand up for yourself, and don’t let your fears hold you back from greatness.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Happy full moon in your sign, Libra! Aries season made you examine your interpersonal dynamics and find more independence in how you relate to others. But this full moon is challenging you to shift some of that focus onto yourself. Relationships can bring heartaches sometimes, and there are plenty of emotions that could surface under this full moon — especially as it relates to love and partnership. But it’s important to ground yourself in the notion that you are whole and complete on your own, regardless of who else is involved in your life. If something someone else is doing is making you feel overly sensitive or anxious, use this as a catalyst for self-reflection instead of immediately losing yourself in the trigger. Sure, there are plenty of reasons why your tenderness is probably justified — but what’s going to be more helpful is to examine why it has such a big impact on you. Sometimes, a little detachment is key.

For more, check out your tarot reading.