The Spiritual Meaning Of March's New Moon Solar Eclipse

March has been a monumental month in astrology, and it’s wrapping up with some of the most powerful cosmic events of the year so far. One of these is the new moon solar eclipse that’s peaking on the morning of March 29. This supercharged lunation serves as the counterpart to the lunar eclipse that took place in Virgo two weeks prior. While the chaotic eclipse energy may be intense for some, its spiritual meaning is ultimately about empowerment — so all zodiac signs should use this as an opportunity to connect with their soul-level motivations.

Eclipses are always a big deal, as these powerful celestial events always activate two important lunar points called the North and South Nodes, which deal with matters of fate and destiny. That means that even more so than a regular new or full moon, these lunations are about helping to push everyone toward their higher spiritual calling by realigning their paths — sometimes dramatically — to be more in line with what’s truly meant to be.

This eclipse is happening during a new moon, making it a solar eclipse, and it’s here to solidify some major growth spurts and pave the way for a new era. The sun and moon will be conducting their star-crossed cosmic dance in the bold and brazen sign of Aries, inspiring everyone to connect with the warrior spirits within their hearts and start fighting for whatever their souls need to flourish.

This lunation is one of the most spiritually significant new moons of the year, so knowing the mystical meaning of the March 29 solar eclipse can ensure you make the most of it.

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

Solar Eclipse In Aries’ Spiritual Meaning

All eclipses have the power to stir up deep and sudden changes in people’s lives, but this solar eclipse in Aries has an even richer spiritual meaning than most. That’s because it’s the final installment of a six-part eclipse cycle that’s been lighting up the Aries-Libra axis of the zodiac over the past two years, which has helped people work on themes of identity, self-trust, and letting go of codependency.

There won’t be another eclipse in this area of the zodiac until 2032, so the events surrounding this one will crystallize all the growth you’ve done toward embracing a greater sense of courage and confidence in your desires. It’s time to step out on your own, prioritize your wants and needs, and be willing to take a leap of faith.

The sun and moon won’t be making any particularly strong aspects to the other planets during the eclipse, allowing the energy of this lunation to stand pure and on its own — which is beautifully symbolic of the independence that this eclipse cycle has taught all zodiac signs to embrace over the past couple of years.

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

However, Aries’ zealous ruling planet, Mars, will be making some empowering connections to both wild-hearted Uranus and down-to-business Saturn, inspiring you to abide by your own set of rules in life and commit to honoring your desires.

This solar eclipse is also inextricably linked with another monumental astrological event taking place in Aries territory that gives the new moon eclipse’s spiritual meaning even more texture. Just about 24 hours after this lunation peaks, the intuitive and illusory planet Neptune will join the sun and moon in this cardinal fire sign’s realm, marking Neptune’s first sign switch since 2011 and its first dip into Aries specifically since the 1800s.

This kicks off a mystical new beginning in the Aries-ruled part of everyone’s birth chart, allowing greater psychic bonds with the intangible world and a stronger connection to all things mysterious. All the re-leveling that the eclipses have accomplished in your soul’s landscape has made space for this deeper period of exploration, so embrace the spiritual energy and listen to your heart.

How To Work With March’s Solar Eclipse

Given the chaotic and destiny-tinged nature of eclipses, it’s typically advised to hold off on any of your usual moon rituals or lunar-based manifestation practices until after eclipse season has passed. That said, with the solar eclipse happening in the self-starting and trailblazing sign of Aries (and Aries season in full swing), this is a fabulous time to get in tune with your soul’s inner fire and connect with your motivations.

Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images

With spiritual planet Neptune hitting Aries territory the day after the eclipse, you might also find that your intuition is especially strong during this period — so spend some time listening to your spirit’s whispers before springing into action. Doing mind-clearing meditations before and after the eclipse can help you connect with your inner voice, as can journaling exercises or even some calming solo walks.

This recent eclipse series has given all zodiac signs the gift of motivation and confidence over the past two years, and this lunation in particular is pushing you to better advocate for yourself and treat your desires as a priority instead of wishful thinking. But you need space and a spiritual connection to be able to identify these desires in the first place, so give yourself what you need during this period and then get ready to leap into a new adventure.