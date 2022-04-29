Astrology
Expect the unexpected.
Prepare for plot twists and shocking revelations — the April 2022 new moon solar eclipse is stirring up a little cosmic chaos in Taurus territory. On April 30, this lunation will shake things up in love, money matters, and self-worth. Ground yourself with these do's and don'ts.
Since the new moon is stationed in steady Taurus, it's shaking up our foundations in our material world — think finances, self-value, and possessions. This lunation is all about growing through expanding our sense of self and testing our limits.