Why Taurus Is One Of The Most Loyal Signs Of The Zodiac

There’s no sign that knows how to balance pleasure and practicality quite like a Taurus. These earth signs, all born between approximately April 20 and May 20, are as hardworking as they come — but they know how to enjoy life, too. While some may accuse them of being stubborn, looking at Taurus’ zodiac strengths prove that these cosmic bulls have so much more to offer.

Taureans are one of the earth zodiac signs, which grounds them in the physical realm and emphasizes their focus on tangible matters and sensory pleasures. They also happen to be fixed signs, which blesses them with a powerful work ethic and a strong sense of commitment to the things they value. Taureans are stereotyped for their love of life’s luxuries (like taking naps, eating good food, and buying luxury items), but they earn every last indulgence.

As an astrologer, I know there’s no such thing as an inherently “good” or “bad” zodiac sign in astrology — despite the fact that we all have the right to our own zodiacal grudges. The astrological archetypes were made equally, and they each possess exclusive strengths and weaknesses that can teach us a lot about life. While every zodiac sign has a few not-so-great qualities to work through, Taurus zodiac signs stand out when it comes to their loyalty, patience, and good taste.

Knowing more about Taurus zodiac signs’ biggest strengths will help you connect on a deeper level with the cosmic bulls in your life and bring a stronger understanding to the Taurus-ruled areas of your astrological birth chart. Either way, it’s always a good time to celebrate the zodiac’s bull.

1. They’re Reliable

Taurus is a fixed zodiac sign, which is why they’re always able to finish what they start and stand firmly behind the things they believe in. And while these qualities can certainly make Taureans stubborn, it also explains why they’re one of the most loyal signs of the zodiac. Once they commit to something or someone, they’ll be there through thick and thin — and you can always count on them.

2. They’re Super Chill

Tauruses are extremely down-to-earth, and simply being in their presence can make other people feel more grounded. That’s because these earth babies know how to kick back, relax, and stay chill. They hate to rush and like to take time to enjoy the moment, so they usually embrace a laid-back attitude and avoid getting stressed out over nothing.

3. They Have Strong Values

As one of the zodiac signs ruled by Venus (aka the planet of value), Taureans usually know exactly who they are, what they want, and what matters to them. Their Venusian planetary influence gives them a strong sense of self-worth and an unshakeable sense of core values, which they are always in alignment with.

4. They’re Steadfast About Their Goals

Taurus is represented by the symbol of the bull, which illustrates the sign’s hardy and steadfast nature. That said, it’s no surprise that Taureans are so spirited, focused, and determined when it comes to reaching their goals. Like a bull, they’ll charge forward until the job is done, no matter how long it takes.

5. They’re Good With Money

Taurus is the sign associated with the second house of the zodiac, which rules over valuable things like our money and material possessions. This explains why this pragmatic earth sign tends to be good with finances! Tauruses love spending, but they know when to show restraint and are able to stick to a budget.

6. They Have An Eye For Luxury Items

Thanks to the influence of beautiful planet Venus, Tauruses have the ability to bring opulence, luxury, and good taste to everything they touch. They always know the most delicious item on any restaurant menu and can spot something high quality from a mile away. Expect their homes to be filled with the coziest blankets, the best-smelling candles, and the most ornately gorgeous pieces of decor.

7. They’re Incredibly Patient

Taurus zodiac signs like to do things at a slow and steady pace, and they respect that sometimes other people do, too. They understand that rushing anything, whether it’s a project or a relationship, usually doesn’t work out well — so they’re cool with waiting for a happy ending or a final product. So long as they trust that something or someone will eventually come through, they’ll be as patient as a saint.

8. They’re Highly Sensual

There’s no zodiac sign that’s more in tune with their physical senses (and their tangible pleasures) than a Taurus. These sensual earth signs love to indulge in all of life’s most delectable delights, and touch is definitely the Taurean love language. Taureans can easily get lost in the sensations of a loving massage, a gourmet meal, a bouquet of fragrant flowers, or a powerful piece of music.

9. They Know When To Be Practical

It’s true that Taureans love to indulge — but as one of the pragmatic earth zodiac signs, they also know when it’s time to pull back on the pleasure in favor of the practical. These luxury-lovers enjoy their playtime, but they’re also inherently responsible and committed to taking care of business.

10. They’re Very Stable

Stability is incredibly important to a Taurus, as these fixed earth signs always appreciate knowing they can plant their feet onto solid ground. As a result, Taureans are predictable in the best way possible, and some of the most solid people around. You can always count on them to be there when they say they will and follow through on their promises.