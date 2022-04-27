If you’re feeling some intensity brewing, you can probably attribute that to the fact that we’re now in the unpredictable portal of eclipse season. The first eclipse of 2022 hits on April 30, and this new moon is here to shake up our foundations and revamp our values. This celestial event also happens to be the second new moon to occur this month — at least for those of us east of the Pacific time zone — making it a rare Black Moon to boot. The spiritual meaning of the April 2022 new moon solar eclipse is about finding comfort amidst the chaos, so it’s important to trust the changes that unfold in our lives.

New moons mark the rebirth of the monthly lunar cycle, which is why they’re astrologically aligned with the energy of new beginnings, fresh starts, and planting seeds. Because the new moon on April 30 is also a solar eclipse, there’s an even more fateful and change-filled quality to the meaning of this lunation. During a solar eclipse, unforeseeable changes can happen very quickly and new doors of opportunity can swing open without warning. This new moon eclipse in particular takes place in the down-to-earth sign of Taurus, so the spiritual meaning of the April 2022 new moon eclipse is all about staying grounded as we navigate the twists and turns in our path.

Read on to learn more about the mystical meaning of the April 2022 new moon solar eclipse so you can make the most of its magic.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of April’s New Moon Solar Eclipse?

This Black Moon may serve as the closing act of an astrologically powerful month, but it’s also the first eclipse of the year — and the story it’s weaving in our lives is only just beginning. The current eclipse series kicked off with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 of last year, so we may find that the themes we were facing during that period of time are coming back up for review now or shifting in a significant way. The new moon solar eclipse in Taurus is also likely to bring about changes relating to our values, possessions, resources, and sense of worth, so we should be prepared for sudden shifts and realizations.

Taurus zodiac energy is all about seeking stability and comfort. However, eclipses are cosmic wildcards that can send shockwaves of change through our lives and relationships — meaning we’ll be challenged to push our comfort zone in the name of growth under this lunation. Because the sun and moon will be joining forces with innovative planet Uranus during this eclipse, the probability of shockers and surprises is even higher. Thankfully, a helpful connection from warrior planet Mars will strengthen our spirits and give us the stamina we need to weather these unpredictable changes.

Alongside the eclipse, we’ll still be floating on the dreamy waves of the powerful Pisces stellium, which heightens our intuition and puts us in a more mystical state of mind. The exact conjunction between lucky Jupiter and love planet Venus brings potential for new beginnings in love and money, and a nearby Neptune casts a rose-colored haze of magic over our goals. This eclipse will reveal new paths, but between Taurus’ pragmatism and Pisces’ ethereality, we’ll need to use both our psychic and physical senses to guide us to our destinations.

How To Work With The April New Moon Solar Eclipse Energy

New moons are usually a supportive time for setting intentions or performing moon magic, but because of the chaotic energy of eclipse season, manifesting during a solar eclipse is a no-go. The best way to work with this lunation is to channel the spiritual energy of Taurus season and stay grounded. Doing a crystal meditation, a mindfulness walk, or simply upping your self-care will help you remain calm and present as you connect with the lessons of the eclipse.

Because Taurus is a materially focused earth sign, this eclipse is also a beautiful time to get in touch with your body and physical surroundings. Tune into your senses through your spiritual practice by doing yoga, exploring sex magic, or trying some relaxing breathing exercises. Finding the spiritual meaning of the new moon eclipse requires us to listen to the messages we’re receiving from the universe, so trust the process. The surprise gifts and sudden opportunities that unfold now might be beyond your wildest dreams.

Eclipse energy can be destabilizing, but thankfully Taurus’ grounding energy can help us stay calm through the chaos. Sit back and see what kind of eclipse magic unfolds for you.