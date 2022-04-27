Your Horoscope For April’s New Moon Solar Eclipse In Taurus

Welcome to the year’s first eclipse, star babes! The April 2022 new moon solar eclipse is coming to rock our worlds on April 30, and as the second new moon to occur this month, it’s also a Black Moon. This celestial event officially launches us into eclipse season and heralds in powerful changes for all zodiac signs. Eclipses tend to bring about fateful, fast-paced, and finalizing events in our lives, and this one is no exception — so you’ll definitely want to know how the April new moon solar eclipse will affect your zodiac sign.

This new moon solar eclipse takes place in the earthy sign of Taurus, which puts an emphasis on money, pleasure, and our overall sense of worth. With this hardworking and purposeful energy at the helm, we might experience sudden shifts in what makes us feel comfortable, or receive unexpected opportunities that can affect our income. This may require us to step beyond the limits of our comfort zone, but trust that any eclipse-related challenges will ultimately help us grow.

The inevitable twists and turns catalyzed by this solar eclipse may prove to be even more surprising than usual, as the sun and moon will be in a conjunction with eccentric planet Uranus, which adds an extra element of unpredictability. The eclipse will also connect with motivating planet Mars, giving us some firepower and energy boosts that’ll help us navigate our feelings. Meanwhile, a dreamy triple alignment between lucky Jupiter, romantic Venus, and numinous Neptune in Pisces brings potential for a sensitive new beginning in matters of the heart.

Ready for your solar eclipse horoscopes? Here’s how the April new moon solar eclipse will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The tides seem to be turning when it comes to money, Aries, and some sudden opportunities to boost your income may be coming into focus. New resources are making themselves available to you, so pace yourself as you assess your options and find new ways to build your wealth. Options are sprouting up all around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With the eclipse taking place in your home sign, you can trust that it’ll be filled with immense change, personal growth, and deep spiritual alignment, Taurus. You’re finding your path while connecting with your authenticity, and unfamiliar aspect of your personality are coming into view. Allow yourself to stretch the limits of your comfort zone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s some deep behind-the-scenes work taking place in your psyche under this eclipse, Gemini, so it’s important that you slow your pace and make room for these spiritual system reboots. Take it easy and spend some introspective time alone so you can fully integrate the lessons this lunation is trying to teach you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The dynamics in your social groups and communities are changing at a rapid pace, Cancer, so steady yourself amidst these shifts. While your classic water sign sentimentality may make it hard to let go of what once was, this eclipse has potential to bring inspiring new friendships and connections into your life that are much better aligned with your greater hopes and visions. Open your heart to it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You take great pride in your career and public reputation, Leo, but this eclipse is here to shake things up. Sudden opportunities in your professional life may materialize out of left field, forcing you to reassess your plans and potentially step outside your comfort zone at work. It’s OK to deviate from your master plan if the universe comes through with a better offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Leave your comfort zone behind, Virgo, because this eclipse is here to bring a renewed sense of adventurousness into your life. Say yes to opportunities to learn new things and broaden your horizons, even if the pursuit doesn’t seem practical or purposeful. Sometimes excitement alone is a good enough reason to go forth with something.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The emotional undercurrent of your life is shifting now, Libra, so you may make some major discoveries when it comes to the inner workings of your relationships. Stay grounded by focusing on the truth and not turning a blind eye to the problems that are making themselves known. You may even receive an unexpected apology or repaid debt that mends old wounds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You’re entering a period of massive growth and evolution, Scorpio, as the eclipse in your opposite sign of Taurus will be ushering in powerful new beginnings in your close relationships. You may connect with an important new person or find sudden clarity regarding what or who you want to commit to. Either way, the energy buzzing in your partnerships sector will bring something unexpected.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your daily grind is getting a makeover under this new moon eclipse, Sagittarius, so expect for your responsibilities to shift and your workload to change form. A surprise project may fall into your lap and require you to adjust your schedule to make room for it, or you may make a breakthrough when it comes to productivity. Thankfully, you’ve got the motivation you need to stay on top.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This eclipse is sending an unexpected lightning bolt of creativity and inspiration into your life, Capricorn, so channel this electric force into something that speaks to your soul. Your pleasures and passions deserve just as much focus as your professional goals, so use this exciting burst of energy to nourish your inner child and have some fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With this eclipse taking place in your sensitive fourth house of family and foundations, expect some deep and emotional shifts to take place. Revelations relating to your family dynamics and home life may come into focus now, or you may be prompted to start a new journey toward healing wounds from the past. Trust the process and face your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Thanks to the current Pisces stellium, you’re in the midst of a period of deep spiritual growth and magic, Pisces — and this eclipse will help you connect more meaningfully with the world around you. New social connections and ideas are springing up everywhere you turn, offering you a chance to align with your surroundings. Keep your eyes, mind, and heart open to changes.