Your April 2025 Love Horoscope

Birds are chirping, flowers are blooming, and the desire to wear a flirty floral dress is becoming nearly irresistible. In other words, spring has sprung! The astrology of April kicks off with amorous planet Venus still deep in its retrograde, so relationship energy might still feel a little off-kilter as the month begins. But as the days go on, the planets promise to bring all zodiac signs some fresh starts and exciting shifts in romance, so you’ll want to know what your April 2025 love horoscopes have in store.

Aries season and its fiery passions burn bright through the first three weeks of the month, bringing more spontaneity and impulsiveness to love. However, romantic Venus is retrograding through whimsical Pisces until April 12, so make time for emotional reflection in relationships and focus on healing past heartaches, too. One week into the month, Venus connects with both serious Saturn and the North Node of Destiny, and they’ll collectively blow a kiss to wild-child planet Uranus. This brings about some meaningful surprises and changes of heart that can help you get clear on what (or who) you want to commit to.

The logistical chaos of Mercury retrograde ends on April 7, at which point communication should get easier, and date plans should flow a lot more smoothly. This is doubly true once Venus retrograde wraps up on April 12 — the same day as the full moon in charming and partnerships-oriented Libra. This lunation can help you leave behind some of the painful baggage you’ve been carrying in your relationship and free yourself from old triggers, leaving your heart more open to connection in the present moment.

A gorgeously sexy Grand Trine is lighting up the emotional trio of water signs in the days following the full moon, inspiring everyone to align with their feelings. You’ll find that passion gets turned up in relationships this week, too, as carnal planet Mars hits charismatic and confident Leo on April 18. Get ready to spice things up in the bedroom and be bolder about chasing after what you want.

Spring gets ultra sensual come April 19, when the sun slips into the luxury-loving and opulent sign of Taurus. The earthly delights of Taurus season put everyone in a more pleasure-seeking mood, and the new moon on April 27 is an ideal time to act on your desires and set some intentions for your love life. And while Taurus energy wants to indulge in life’s little treats and enjoy all the spoils of romance, you’ll feel another zesty jolt of passion at the end of the month, as heart-eyed Venus will enter red-hot Aries on April 30, inspiring all zodiac signs to take more initiative in love.

Whether you’re looking for a spring fling or enjoying the season with a significant other, your April love horoscope can give you a heads-up on what cosmic vibes to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) If you want to shoot your shot with someone, luck is on your side during the first week of April, and you’ll find that love interests are extra receptive to your flirty texts and any other inquiries. And while it is indeed your birthday season, you’ll feel more focused on the state of your partnerships during the full moon on April 12. Hold a mirror to your heart and be real about what needs to heal to be truly open and vulnerable with someone else. On April 18, your lusty ruling planet, Mars, zooms into the most passionate part of your chart, inspiring you to take the initiative with your lovers and boost your libido. Make the first move! The sensuality of Taurus season only enhances your pleasure-seeking starting the following day. The end of the month brings a sweet glow-up as romantic Venus enters your sign on April 30. Be ready to charm anyone who crosses your path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You might feel more forward and unexpectedly flirtatious during the first week of April, so it’s a fabulous time to go out and mingle if you’re single. If you’re in a relationship, ask your lover something spicy to spark up a stimulating conversation. By the middle of the month, the moon in your partnerships zone gets lit up by a beautiful and passion-fueled Grand Trine, making it easy to express anything you’ve needed to get off your chest. Pencil in some post-full-moon heart-to-hearts with your significant others. Taurus season starts on April 19, so the sun is sparkling in your sign, bringing you lots of attention and affection. The new moon on April 27 is the perfect time to focus on what you want out of love, so set your intentions carefully. Lean on your lovers now if you need lunar stress relief.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You’ve got luck on your side during the first week of April, so it’s a fabulous time to socialize and potentially meet someone if you’re single — or to take your significant other out for a good time if you’re not. Your confidence will shoot through the roof once your clever ruling planet, Mercury, wraps up its retrograde on April 7, making it easy to catch eyes and make moves. The full moon on April 12 is especially romantic for you, perfect for embracing passion in relationships and otherwise having some lighthearted fun in love. Lustful Mars hits your communication zone on April 18, sparking up sexy conversations and giving you the juice you need to make the first move — whether that means asking out a crush or taking the lead with a lover. Explore your pleasures solo during the introspective new moon at the end of the month, then bring what you’ve found back to your partners to spice things up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Passionate Mars spends the whole first half of the month in your sign, boosting your libido and giving you a spicy sense of confidence. Don’t be afraid to take the initiative, whether in the bedroom with a lover or in conversation with a crush. The first week of April is especially sexy, so get out of your romantic comfort zone and surf some fresh waves. This will be easier once amorous Venus wraps up its retrograde on April 12, as you’ll feel more in tune with your desires and much clearer on the new things you’d like to explore in love. Mars leaves your sign on April 18, but not before it gets lit up one last time by a beautiful Grand Trine involving lover Venus and your sensitive ruler, the moon. Romance, passion, and emotional connection are flowing, and relationships can flourish if you open up. Trust that what’s unfolding now is meant to be.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) The fiery spark of Aries season gives you a taste for adventure this month, inspiring you to try new things and take a more experimental approach in relationships and dating. You’ll probably notice some intimacy blockages clearing up during the second week of April, as intellectual Mercury and romantic Venus will wrap up their retrogrades, making it easier to get vulnerable with your lovers and forge deeper emotional connections. Use the open-hearted energy of the full moon on April 12 to talk through any post-retrograde tangles and restore the romantic balance. Things get spicy during the second half of the month as lusty Mars starts lighting up your sign on April 18. Look forward to a confidence boost and a libido boost alike. You’re feeling bolder than usual thanks to this passion-fueled planetary presence, so take a more forward approach in love, and don’t be afraid to tell your partners exactly what you’re craving.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) You’re doing some deep internal reviews in your love life at the start of April, so give yourself some space to process and leave room for fate to connect you with some meant-to-be magic, too! You never know what romantic surprises are waiting around the corner. Both amorous Venus and your communication-oriented ruling planet, Mercury, are retrograding in your relationship zone through the start of April too. By the time the full moon hits on April 12, you’ll be in the clear on both backspins. Conversations with lovers will flow a lot more easily now, and you’ll feel more confident about what you want to commit to. Talking through more complicated emotions gets easier during the second half of the month, so have some heart-to-hearts and open up to your partners or crushes about how you feel. It’s OK to get vulnerable about what you want in the long term, so practice being honest about what feels right to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Relationships are a big theme for you this month, and you might feel inspired to spice things up and get more adventurous with your lovers during the first week of April. Try something different in the bedroom, or explore new date spots to scratch that itch. You’ll feel much lighter and clearer-minded about love during the second week of April, as both Mercury and your amorous ruling planet, Venus, will wrap up their retrogrades in your romantic seventh house. Expect to feel much more mentally and sensually connected to your partners now. The full moon in your sign on April 12 might bring up some triggers in relationships or remind you of past heartaches, but these emotions can be a catalyst for your growth. Be real with yourself and focus on healing instead of burying your feelings. This paves the way for an even more intimate second half of the month, as your vulnerability and honesty will create more closeness and connection with your lovers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) The first week of April could bring up some surprises in the love department, so stay open to changes of heart, fateful meet-cutes, or exciting new adventures. Communication-oriented Mercury and amorous Venus are also retrograding in your sex and dating zone as the month begins, but by the night of the full moon on April 12, both planets will have turned direct, giving you much more clarity about what turns you on and lights you up. The whole week following this lunation is perfect for sharing your desires, seeking romance, and creating deeper emotional connections. Once Taurus season starts serving up its sensual energy on April 19, you’ll feel more focused on your relationships — and more confident about what you want to commit to in love. The new moon on April 27 is a pivotal one for building more meaningful partnerships or taking a fling more seriously, so be real about what you want and trust your gut.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The red-hot blaze of Aries season brings out your passionate side, inspiring all sorts of flirtations and spicing up existing relationships with a feeling of freshness. You’ll have a glittering boost of luck in romance during the first week of April, making it the perfect time to shoot your shot or take a heartfelt leap of faith. By mid-month, both communicative Mercury and amorous Venus will have wrapped up their retrogrades, which should relieve you of some baggage weighing on your love life. The second half of the month has some excitement as Mercury hits your sex and dating sector on April 16, lighting up your inbox with flirty texts and sparking up some sexy conversations. Lusty Mars zooms into fellow fire sign Leo two days later, reinvigorating your passion for adventure and new experiences — in the bedroom and beyond. Leave room in your schedule for last-minute date nights with a lover or a spontaneous rendezvous with a spring fling.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) April kicks off with lusty Mars in your relationship zone, giving your partnerships some added spice and sparking more passionate connections — especially during the first week of the month. Get your flirt on and put your desires into words. Doing so comes even more naturally when the full moon comes around on April 12, as both intellectual Mercury and amorous Venus will have wrapped up their retrogrades, opening up the communication channels in love and paving the way for some heart-to-hearts. Talking through your feelings will make you feel extra bonded with your lovers now. Taurus season’s decadence puts you in a romantic mood, ideal for dating, flirting, and prioritizing playtime with your partners. And whether you’re single or in a relationship, the new moon on April 27 is the perfect time to bring some sweet and sensual energy to your love life. Treat your significant other to an unexpected gift or tell your crush how you feel with a flirty playlist.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Have some fun and get your flirt on during the first week of the month, as you’ll have an exciting burst of luck in romance and find that people are especially receptive to your cheeky banter. Your wit and creativity can win the heart of whoever’s catching your eye. It’ll be easier to sensually connect with your lovers by the time the full moon hits on April 12, too, as both communicative Mercury and amorous Venus will have wrapped up their retrogrades, allowing you to get in tune with your physical desires and let your body do more of the talking. During the second half of April, lusty Mars will start lighting up your relationship sector, infusing your partnerships with passion and boosting your libido to boot. It’s the perfect time to take the lead in love and steer the romantic dynamics in the direction of your desires.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) The first week of April is full of meaningful romantic opportunities, so keep your heart open to a chance meet-cute, an exciting revelation, or some emotional breakthroughs that show you all the potential ahead. You’re in the driver’s seat, so if something feels right, go after it! You might want to wait until mid-month to make a big move, though, as both mental Mercury and amorous Venus are retrograding in your sign until the second week of April — but once they’ve stationed direct, you’ll feel a lot clearer on what you want out of love. The week following the full moon on April 12 is one of the sweetest and steamiest of the year, so it’s the perfect time to kiss and make up after any retrograde friction. Emotional connection flows easily now, and there’s plenty of passion. The new moon two weeks later will inspire you to speak your truth, so don’t shy away from telling your lovers what’s in your heart.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.