If the zodiac signs were high school students, Aries would be the all-star athlete, while Pisces is the award-winning artist. You wouldn’t really find them running in the same circle. In many ways, Aries and Pisces seem way too different to work. The zodiac’s ram is pure fiery Mars energy. They’re assertive, outgoing, competitive, and have a very strong presence to them. Pisces, on the other hand, is ruled by Neptune. By nature, they’re sensitive, gentle, go-with-the-flow, and tend to live with their head in the clouds. However, these two signs actually have a lot more in common than you might think. Aries and Pisces’ zodiac compatibility will tell you what you need to know about this fire and water sign’s relationship potential.

“Water and fire are not always known for being a good match when you consider that water (Pisces) extinguishes fire (Aries),” astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle. “But remember, water and heat can bring up a great boil of passion and intensity. They are an exciting combination considering that each sign tends to have depths that we don’t often think of right away.”

Getting a relationship off the ground will be the first major challenge between these two. Both Aries and Pisces tend to “fall in love” at first sight. They both get easily caught up in their emotions, and a strong sexual attraction will move the relationship pretty quickly. However, forming a real emotional connection will lead to a lasting relationship and require some work. Aries is a very proud sign and hates showing any vulnerability or weaknesses. Pisces are very emotional but tend to bottle up their feelings.

If they can establish a solid foundation of trust early on, this can be a very emotionally fulfilling relationship for both signs. Fox says that the emotional depth between them has the potential to be very “powerful.”

When it comes to sexual compatibility, these two complement each other pretty well. Pisces will bring depth and romance, and Aries will bring passion and intensity. “They can blend when they use their traits to grow closer rather than apart,” Fox says. “Pisces will connect Aries to their heart, and Aries will arouse the passions that lay within Pisces, as they have a strong sexual side.” Sex and pleasure are very important for both signs. They’ll teach other “new tricks” that will help keep each other hooked on to the relationship.

There’s actually a lot that these two can teach each other. According to Fox, both Aries and Pisces are intelligent and love to learn. “Each has such varied interests that they can teach each other many new outlooks and new ideologies,” she says. Pisces’ imaginative mind will constantly fascinate Aries, and Pisces will love how Aries turns fantasies into reality.

One of the biggest problem areas in this relationship is Aries’ selfishness and Pisces’ selflessness. Pisces are such big romantics at heart that they tend to put their partner’s needs before their own. This has the potential to be an unbalanced partnership where Pisces is the only one giving. Since Aries is the more assertive sign, Pisces can easily lose their sense of self in this relationship if they don’t establish healthy boundaries. On the other hand, Pisces’ people-pleasing nature may eventually bore Aries, who tends to look for challenges.

On the surface, Aries and Pisces seem like a couple that could only work in the short-term. At some point, the Aries may be too much for the gentle Pisces. However, they both have a great sense of adventure, emotional depth, and loyalty to those they care about most. As Fox says, “This love story can have a trying start with a satisfying ending to share with the grandkids down the long road ahead.”

Source:

Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com