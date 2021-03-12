When Aries and Sagittarius get together, it’s going to be a non-stop adventure full of fun, laughter, and good times. They’re two peas in a pod who truly get each other in a way that no one else can. Being fire signs, the ram and the archer live life at a fast pace. They’re very social, and their friends love having them around. They’re spontaneous, outgoing, and love trying new things. But once the initial excitement wears off, do these two have what it takes to make a relationship work, or is their flame destined to burn out? Aries and Sagittarius’ zodiac compatibility will give you insight into this fiery couple's long-term relationship potential.

“Aries and Sagittarius have a big potential for being a great match,” Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com, tells Bustle. “As fire signs, they both understand each other and have many things in common. Sagittarius’s Sun falls in Aries’ fifth house of love, and it’s the same for Aries. The fifth house also relates to pleasure, entertainment, and friends, so these two would almost automatically be drawn to each other and have a great time in each other’s company.”

Sexually, these two are highly compatible. According to Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, “They both have an active and dynamic energy which they can bring to their sexual liaisons, and they like things spicy.” Fire signs tend to get bored easily, but that won’t be a problem when these two get together. There’s always something new to try, and these two are always willing. They like being on the move, so public sex is always on the to-do list for this adventurous pair. It’s just important for them to pace themselves, or else they may run the risk of burning out, Gailing says.

On an emotional level, these two complement each other really well. According to Hale, Aries is brave, passionate, honest, and driven, while Sagittarius is open-minded, values honesty, and is constantly on the lookout for excitement. “These qualities will mix well together, and as a result, this pair typically understands and trusts each other,” she says. “They will feel like they’re home when they’re together.” Sagittarius is one of the biggest freedom-lovers in the zodiac. If anyone is going to convince the archer that being in a relationship is a good idea, it’s going to be Aries.

Intellectually, Aries and Sagittarius are both quick thinkers who get inspired by ideas that come out of nowhere. They can talk about a million different things in one conversation, moving from one topic to the next without either partner getting lost or feeling slighted at the sudden change of topic. However, Gailing says that Aries tend to be more interested in concepts related to the here and now, while Sagittarius tends to think about the bigger picture.

Although they make a great match, they need to be on the same page about where their relationship is going. According to Hale, Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign, which means they’re subject to changeability. “Sagittarius is known for their love of freedom and desire not to be tied down,” she says. “While Aries is typically in no rush to commit, Sag’s lack of commitment could become an issue, depending on how much commitment Aries desires.” As fire signs, they tend to be selfish. If they put their own needs above the needs of the relationship, it will be the source of many of their problems.

Overall, Aries and Sagittarius have what it takes to make a relationship last. According to Hale, they’ll never get bored of each other and will always come up with something new and exciting to do. “They mix well intellectually, emotionally, and are good in the bedroom,” Hale says. “What more can you ask for?”

Sources:

Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care

Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com