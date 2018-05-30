If you want a partner who's bold, passionate, and knows exactly what they want in a relationship, try dating a Fire sign. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius all have tremendous energy, spirit, and enthusiasm, as astrologer Amy Tripp tells Bustle. "They make the world come to life for them and those around them," she says. According to her and other astrologers, Fire signs have a few unique traits that make being in a relationship with them unlike anything else.

In general, Fire signs are self-motived go-getters who have a lot of faith in themselves. "Individualism and independence are important to them," Tripp says. "They usually need a great deal of freedom to express themselves and be their own person."

Their fiery nature also makes them act in "spontaneous and inspired ways," often motived by instinct. That's why, Tripp says, they're known for being the more courageous signs among the entire zodiac. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are more likely to jump in and take risks than any of the other signs.

When it comes to relationships, Tripp says they usually don't have bad intentions going in. Compatibility issues aside, if their Fire element is operating at a high level, they have a tendency to be hasty, impulsive, and self-centered, which can obviously cause problems in relationships. They might also come across as insensitive or too reckless for some, Tripp says. On the other hand, when their Fire element is operating at a low level, they can lack self-confidence and optimism. "Physical exercise can help one compensate, as will spending time in the sun," she says.

Regardless, they still make really great partners. So here's what Fire signs do best in relationships, according to astrologers.

1 Fire Signs Are Bold And Will Take The Initiative To Ask You Out Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Fire signs are not ones to shy away from someone they like. According to Tripp, they're likely to make the first move because they like to act quickly. Keep in mind, they're not into game playing. So "old school" dating rules — like waiting a few hours to text someone back to seem "cool" — isn't something they'll respond to well. They're known for being direct and honest, and you won't have to guess what they're thinking. So when a Fire sign is into you, trust that they really like you. "Fire signs like to act fast but try to keep things at a simmer to avoid burning out," Tripp says.

2 They Don't Hold Onto Grudges There are going to be days when you and your partner don’t seem to like each other very much. The reality is, conflict in relationships is inevitable. While a Water sign may take things very personally and an Earth sign may forgive but never forget, Fire signs prefer to keep things moving forward. "Just like a fire can be quickly extinguished, Fire signs tend to get over things quickly," Tripp says. In other words, they don't hold grudges. Once something's been talked about and worked out, it's fairly unlikely that they'll bring it up again. Their ability to move past hardships in relationships and life make them excellent partners.

3 If You Don't Know What You Want, They'll Help You Figure It Out In The Best Possible Way You can't talk about a Fire sign's good traits without talking about their passionate nature in bed. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius go head-first into every experience in a direct and “ferocious” way. Again, there's no guessing with them. They know what they want and will tell you. Better yet, they'll show you. “They are the connoisseur of the ‘quickie' and love spontaneous action,” Monahan says. “Being around a Fire sign forces you to be in the here and now.” They can help their partners figure out what they really want in bed, and how to express those desires. Air signs, who tend to live in their heads, will find being with a Fire sign really refreshing.

4 Fire Signs Don't Waste Any Time Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Unlike Earth signs who tend to move their relationships at an extremely slow pace (but will love you forever once they do!), Fire signs enjoy the steady progression of a budding relationship. As astrologer Jacq Dowling tells Bustle, moving forward to new stages in a relationship comes easily to them. “The nature of fire is hot, they want nothing less in their love life,” Dowling says. “They don’t have the patience to wait around.” If you’re loved by a fire sign, consider yourself special, because it means that you add fire to their flame. The Mars-ruled Aries in particular, tends to fall in love at first sight, and will relentlessly pursue their crush. They’re quick to get things done, and they don’t beat around the bush. It’s a good bonus for signs who are a bit more timid.

5 They Make Deep Heart-To-Heart Connections You might not think signs that like to move quickly take the time to make deep connections, but that's not entirely true for Fire signs. Having a deep "heart-to-heart connection" is very possible with them. However, each individual sign will approach this differently. For instance, if you're with an Aries, a deep connection will form when you're doing something new together, like moving in or taking that next major step in your relationship. If you're with a Leo, consider yourself lucky. According to Dowling, Leos are ruled by the heart. They’re down to fall in love and will happily shower their partner with adoration, gifts, and affection. For Sagittarius, a deep connection is easily achieved when time is spent learning new things and exploring the world together.

6 Fire Signs Will Push You To See Life In A Different Way Fire signs bring that certain special something into your relationship so it's always interesting. According to astrologer and life coach, Stephanie Gailing, MS, "Aries will introduce you to new things and their passion and excitement for life will inspire you. If you're an over-thinker, they'll easily help you get out of your head and into reality by "firing up" your desire to get out and do something. Leos "lead with their heart," and are very generous, infusing the relationship with play and fun. "They will also help draw out your creative side," Gailing says. Finally, Sagittarius are adventurous. "They will inspire you to live a larger life and experience larger horizons, whether in your thoughts or actually venturing out to see the world and learn from different cultures,” she says. In short, you'll never get bored.

7 They’re Independent Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius don’t need constant reassurance from their partners to feel secure in the relationship. They’re ambitious and always have goals they’re trying to pursue. Because of that, they value a sense of independence within a relationship. “They definitely appreciate partners who understand their need for autonomy and freedom,” Monahan says. They tend to do really well with Air signs such as Gemini and Aquarius, who value freedom as well.

8 They're Naturally Empathic When you think of signs that are in tune with their emotions, Water signs like Cancer and Pisces would probably be the first ones that come to mind. But because they’re led by their hearts, Fire signs are intrinsically empathic. Leo, for instance, takes a heart-centered approach to relationships. According to Gailing, they’re very kind, generous, exceptionally romantic, and love praising their partner. Plus, their childlike nature infuses their relationships with “play, fun, and levity.” If their partner is having a bad day, they’ll always find a way to raise their spirits. Once a deep connection is made, Fire signs can naturally tune in to the emotional energy of their partner.

9 Fire Signs Are Very Direct When you’re with a Fire sign, you won’t ever have to worry about what they’re thinking or how they’re really feeling. They’re very honest, sometimes brutally so. While the more sensitive signs may find this off-putting, those who value directness will really appreciate this trait. They can even help their partners express their wants and needs in a more direct way. “You always know where you stand with a Fire sign,” Monahan says. “There is rarely any ambiguity. Also, Fire signs are far less likely to cheat than their slippery Water sign cousins.” Fire signs are more likely to leave a relationship that isn’t working in order to pursue their true desires.

The truth is all signs have aspects that make them really great partners. Air signs, for instance, are known for being great communicators. Water signs are known for being in tune with their emotions and Earth signs are known for their stability and loyalty. With a Fire sign, you'll have a partner who's spontaneous, passionate, knows how to overcome challenges, and has a great enthusiasm for life. If that's what you want, a Fire sign could be your best match.

Sources

Amy Tripp, astrologer

Stephanie Gailing, MS, astrologer and life coach

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Jacq Dowling, astrologer