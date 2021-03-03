A good rom-com can make you believe that falling in love with your neighbor can totally work, but astrology says otherwise. Case in point, Aries and Taurus. The ram and the bull are neighbors in the zodiac wheel who are far from being each other's perfect love match. Aries and Taurus' zodiac compatibility will give you insight into what to expect in this fire and earth pairing.

According to astrologer Kristina Semos, an Aries-Taurus relationship can be described as stubborn and out of sync. "Generally speaking, these two don't make the most sense together unless there were other influences in their birth charts that meshed really nicely," Semos says.

Aries is a fast-moving fire sign who loves adventure and dives into things without thinking. On the other hand, Taurus is a slow-moving earth sign who thinks everything through and enjoys being in its comfort zone. Once the initial excitement of a new relationship wears off, Aries may find Taurus too boring and predictable, while Taurus will find Aries's impulsivity to be unstable and immature.

When it comes to sexual compatibility, these two have very different approaches to intimacy and sex. As astrologer Nadiya Shah tells Bustle, the Mars-ruled Aries is energetic, while the Venus-ruled Taurus is sensual. "Taurus is engaged in the moment, where Aries wants to get to the end goal and go for rounds," Shah says. "It might take a moment for these two to adjust to the other’s style, but once they do, the sexual experience can be that much more memorable for them both."

Emotionally, they both feel things very strongly but express it in different ways. For instance, Taurus is much more controlled than Aries. They're masters at bottling up their feelings. Rams, on the other hand, tend to be more expressive. "They can let loose and express — very spontaneously — what they might be feeling in a given moment," Shah says. "Taurus will be much more reserved, needing time to understand their range of emotion." Although Aries loves the chase, they aren't very patient. If Taurus takes forever to make up their mind about where the relationship is going, Aries will lose interest and move on.

They have in common their can-do attitude and ability to take actions towards making their dreams a reality. According to Shah, Taurus is strategic, while Aries tend to have insecurities over impulsive choices they've made in the past. There's a lot these two can teach each other. "As Aries encourages Taurus to be more courageous, Taurus can help Aries think things through," she says. Aries can also teach Taurus to trust their instincts more, which Taurus will take some time getting used to.

Just based on sun sign compatibility alone, an Aries-Taurus relationship doesn't have the best chance at making things work long-term. However, astrology is more than just sun signs. According to Semos, "If they have other planets in their natal charts that mesh with each other— like moon signs or rising signs in the other's element, for instance — they can find common ground."

Plus, if both partners can adjust to the other's relationship style, it can work out. "They can find a way to learn from the other, so both can feel they can express the best versions of themselves," Shah says. Even if they aren't necessarily a match made in heaven, there's potential for this pairing to last if both partners can learn to be patient and flexible.

Sources:

Nadiya Shah, astrologer

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils