Unless you're a mind reader, figuring out how your current love interest really feels about you can be quite the challenge. But if you know their sun sign or birthday, you may be able to gain some insight into their feelings and how they approach love. While some zodiac signs tend to fall in love at first sight, others need a little more time to form emotional attachments. And when it comes to how long it takes Aries to fall in love, astrologers Clarisse Monahan and Kyla Derkach have all the answers.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of passion and action. Because of this, Derkach says they're courageous go-getters who have no problem making the first move. In fact, it's something they tend to do more often than not. "Aries have a childlike innocence about them, especially in love," she says. "It could feel like your elementary school crush all over again. They are competitive types and love to play games with their love interests to spark up some friendly rivalry."

If you catch this fire sign's eye, they may playfully tease you as a way to show their interest. They'll likely hang around you a lot and will try to find ways to make you laugh or smile. Whatever they do, it won't be long until they ask you out. According to Derkach, Aries is "impatient and can't wait to turn up the heat with their prospective partners." This is why it doesn't take too long for an Aries to fall in love.

"Like their ruling planet Mars, Aries is hot and heavy in love," Monahan says. "They don't like to play shy or demure. As this is a cardinal sign, they usually jump headfirst into love. If they're in love with you, there's a good chance that you will know it! This is one of the signs that can actually fall in love at first sight, or if not at first sight, quite quickly. They do not dilly-dally when someone catches their eye."

As the first sign in the zodiac, Aries can lean a little selfish and self-centered at times. However, Aries has the biggest capacity to grow and learn the most when they're in relationships. In fact, rams love being in love. "Despite Aries' single-mindedness and independent nature, they're also very loving romantic creatures and tend to be extremely loyal in relationships," Monahan says.

However, it is important to note that Aries tend to fall out of love just as fast as they fall into it. According to Derkach, being independent, having your own life, and giving them space when they need it, are essential for keeping them happy and in love. Planning adventures and new experiences that will challenge you both will also help a lot. They're all about spontaneity and will appreciate your efforts to keep things exciting.

Above all, stay positive, and don't be afraid to let them know how you really feel. They love directness, and positive feedback and affirmations are like "catnip to the ram," Monahan says.

Sources:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Kyla Derkach, certified astrologer