If you've ever locked eyes with a stranger from across a room and knew you had to meet them, or held a conversation for all of five minutes before falling for someone, then you've likely experienced the exciting moment that is love at first sight. This is a feeling that can happen to pretty much anyone. But for a few zodiac sign duos, it might be that much more likely.

When you take astrology into account, instant attraction between two signs can occur for several reasons, Emily Ridout, MA, a professional astrology teacher, tells Bustle. And it often has a lot to do with the way their personalities mesh. For example, some fixed zodiac signs, like Taurus or Aquarius, tend to know what they want in a partner, and are able to spot those traits right away. Other cardinal signs, like Aries, can be very reactive, and may fall for someone simply because they seem interesting.

Of course, the thing to consider is whether or not these relationships have the potential to last, especially since they develop so quickly. As Ridout says, "While some ‘love at first sight' relationships do work out, they tend to be with the more steady energies of the zodiac." Relationships that start in a whirlwind may end that way too, she says. But there are always things you can do as a couple to strengthen a bond and make your relationship last, if that's what you'd like to do.

Read on below for the four zodiac couples that may fall in love at first sight, as well as what they can do to take the relationship even further, and build on their initial connection.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) & Leo (July 23 - August 22) Shutterstock When these two signs come together, they can fall instantly in love due to the way their personalities play off each other. "Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of pursuit, and Leo is ruled by the Sun, the star of the zodiac," Ridout says. "With Aries focused on pursuit and Leo loving to be admired like royalty, these two are likely to fall quickly head-over-heels." They enjoy giving each other plenty of attention, and if the "mystery is kept alive for some time, the love may last," Ridout says. Otherwise Aries, who likes new things, may start to lose interest. To keep their initial spark alive, Aries and Leo should do things to make the relationship exciting. This might mean going on more trips, trying new things as a couple, and surprising each other in small ways. Aries can also focus on Leo, and make sure they feel special.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) & Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Shutterstock "Gemini and Sagittarius are both mutable signs of air and fire respectively," Ridout says. "Just like fire needs air to burn, these two will feed into each other and keep circulating among their quick minds and intense passions." For instance, Sagittarius, who lives for adventure, might keep Gemini entertained by recounting stories of their travels. And Gemini can enchant them right back with their amazing conversation skills. "These two lighthearted signs are likely to lock eyes from across the room and stay in love so long as their relationship is fresh and exciting," Ridout says, which just might mean going on a few adventures of their own.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22) & Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Shutterstock "Libra is ruled by Venus manifested through partnership, and as such is always seeking balance," Ridout says. They want a partner who can help create a sense of security and fairness in a relationship. And few signs fit the bill quite like the fixed sign Aquarius. "Aquarius’s ruler Uranus is exactly the thing to give Libra a focus, and to introduce the element of surprise that will delight Libra again and again," Ridout says. "Both Libra and Aquarius have a focus on justice, fairness, and creating a more beautiful future, together." If they make sure their relationship stays fair and balanced, by listening to each other and talking about what's important to them, "these two can last for the long-term."