7 Astral Projection Meditations To Help You Get In The Zone

If you’re into exploring spiritual healing modalities or perhaps just finished Behind Her Eyes on Netflix, then you may be curious about the fascinating practice of astral projection. Never heard of astral projection before? It apparently allows people’s consciousness to travel outside of their physical body and explore other realms of time and space. Trippy, right? Learning how to astral project may sound like a daunting process, but there are actually a lot of astral projection meditations that can strengthen your psychic travel abilities and help you tap into the astral realm.

Astral projection is an ancient esoteric practice that’s often described as being an intentional out-of-body experience. During an astral projection, it’s believed that our “astral body” transcends our physical body and has experiences in realms beyond our tangible reality. This sort of out-of-body exploration is similar to the experience of lucid dreaming or deep transcendent meditation. That said, developing a meditation practice is thought to be a good starting point for astral projection.

“Consciousness is connected to our mind and body, but it can expand outside and travel,” energy healer and psychic medium Manu Del Prete tells Bustle. “Anytime you project your consciousness into another dimension, you are astral projecting, [and developing] a meditation practice will help you achieve these experiences.”

Just as anyone can learn to meditate, anyone can learn to astral project, too — and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. If you want to start sharpening your psychic senses and dipping your toes into the astral realm, check out these helpful astral projection meditations and tips that can help you get in the zone.

Beginner’s Guide To Astral Projection Meditation

If you’re totally new to the meditation world, starting off your journey with a guided astral projection meditation that’s specifically geared toward beginners will be a huge help. The creators of this particular meditation advise using it for 30 days, as it can take time and practice to get in the astral projection zone and see results.

Beginner’s Astral Projection Visualization Techniques

If you’re a beginner meditator and are struggling to astral project, having a visualization to focus on in your mind can help. This guided astral projection meditation provides a calming and hypnotic visualization technique that uses a a ball of light as a visual focus point, and a magnetic-pull exit technique that could help your consciousness go in and out of your physical body.

Binaural Beats For Astral Projection

“One thing I recommend to my students is to use binaural beats to meditate, so that your brain can synchronize to delta and theta waves by listening to the beat,” Del Prete says. Binaural beats are frequencies that can be set to music. When you listen to them, your brain apparently interprets them as waves that can allegedly change your mood or alter your conscious state. That said, by using binaural beats set to particular frequencies (such as delta and theta), you can help guide yourself toward astral projection.

Astral Projection Guided Hypnosis

Hypnosis is really just a state of heightened attention and focus during which you’re less likely to be distracted by your physical surroundings — making it a helpful tool for astral projection. Using self-hypnosis and hypnosis through meditation is a great way to open up your mind to to the astral realm, and this guided meditation created by the New Horizons Holistic Centre can help get you there.

Chakra Activation Technique For Astral Projection

The chakras are a concept common amongst many ancient meditation practices. They refer to “energy centers” on the body that relate to different aspects of our physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. This hour-long meditation incorporates guided astral projection techniques found in book titled The Llewellyn Practical Guide to Astral Projection, which involve activating your seven main chakras to create an “astral double” that you can use as a visualization vehicle for your astral travels.

‘Becoming Supernatural’ Meditation With Dr. Joe Dispenza

Dr. Joe Dispenza is a bestselling author, researcher, and lecturer who offers a wealth of resources on meditation, astral projection, and other consciousness-expanding techniques. Del Prete suggests working with Dr. Dispenza’s meditations, stating that they can “help achieve that non-localized state” necessary for astral projection. This particular meditation may be helpful in connecting you to your astral body in preparation for an astral journey.

‘Mind Awake, Body Asleep’ Astral Projection Meditation

Using guided meditations can be helpful for people who are just beginning to explore the practice of astral projection — but once you gain more experience tapping into the astral realm, you may not need step-by-step instructions. This helpful meditation aims to get you into a “mind awake, body asleep” state that’s ideal for astral travel. The first half of the video offers a guided meditation, but the second half is simply comprised of calming sounds so that you can go off on astral adventures on your own.