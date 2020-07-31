These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Least Affected By August's New Moon

There's a fresh vibe in the air, and it might have something to do with the August 2020 full moon that's coming up on Monday, August 3. As the standout full moon of Leo season, you can bet this luminary will be putting on a show and making us extra social. We'll be feeling group-oriented and emotionally connected to our crew, which is great — but we'll also likely have to weather some unexpected news, emotional shifts, and social tensions. However, good things come often in come in unexpected packages, and for the zodiac signs least affected by the August 2020 full moon, even the most challenging moments of this luminary will be easy to work with.

This lunation marks the first full moon since the end of eclipse season summer 2020, so we're all happy to be given a break from chaotic energy of the recent eclipses. However, August's full moon is still playing a cosmic wildcard on us, though, as it'll be taking place in the visionary sign of Aquarius and aspecting rebellious planet Uranus, which is bringing about all sorts of unpredictable circumstances and inspiring us to seek freedom at all costs. "The Sturgeon full moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus, pushing us all to take a walk on the wild side and embrace our uniqueness," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Because of the unpredictable nature of Uranus on the lunar energy, be aware that things might not go according to plan. However, this leaves room for exciting new opportunities to present themselves to you, so keep an open mind. Stepping outside the box might bring out some creativity and ingenuity that you didn't know you had.

All signs should buckle their seatbelts to brace for the sudden turns ahead — but if you're one of the zodiac signs the August 2020 full moon will affect least, then you'll find that the changes are easy to manage with a little cosmic consciousness. Read on to find out what's in store if you're one of them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Between your to-do list and an already-hectic schedule, it's been tough for you to establish a good self-care routine lately, Sag. But this full moon will offer you some clarity that'll help you see how important it is to prioritize your wellness and create a stricter work-life balance. "Work is making you loose sleep," Stardust says. "Change up your daily routine to ensure you can rest." Communicate your needs, take time out to think plans through before committing to to them, and don't let yourself get caught up in any gossip.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon has got you re-examining your worth — and we're not just talking about your bank account, Capricorn. You're also considering the things you value as a friend, and coming to a better understanding of what you bring to relationships. Part of your calling is to be a solid presence for the people in your life — but in order to maintain that kind of reliable, grounded energy, it's important to know when to say no. "Set boundaries with those you care about to ensure you don’t get burnt out from their problems," Stardust says. Always honor and place value on your own needs is key in ensuring you have the stamina to be a good friend to others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

No one loves a good nap like you do, Pisces — and under this full moon, you should absolutely indulge your need for rest and relaxation. "You’re exhausted now, which is why you need to take a break from daily stresses," Stardust says. Your responsibilities have weighed heavily on you lately, so you have full cosmic permission to retreat from reality this weekend and allow yourself to get swept up in your fantasies. A dreamer like you needs a break from the tangible world sometimes in order to indulge in their spirituality, so clear your schedule of anything stressful and plan a solo full moon ritual to get in touch with the lunar vibes.