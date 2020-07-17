These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Least Affected By July's New Moon

Ready for the next major lunar moment? Well, ready or not, the July 2020 new moon is coming in hot on Monday, July 20, and it's hitting us right in the feels. This luminary takes place in the sensitive and family-oriented sign of Cancer, and as the first non-eclipse lunation since eclipse season summer 2020, many of us had high hopes that this could be the lunar calm after the storm — but nope! La luna is forming some highly frustrating planetary aspects that might throw a wrench or two into our plans, but for the zodiac signs least affected by the July 2020 new moon, the bumps in the road may actually prove to be more constructive than maddening. And if we use the energy right, all zodiac signs have the opportunity to create more solid foundations for their goals under this luminary.

Most of the lunar trouble here is brewing thanks to a tough opposition aspect between Saturn and the new moon, which can force us to take things slow and throw some unexpected challenges between us and our goals — especially as related to our emotions and feelings. "Both the sun and moon will oppose Saturn, which can make us feel blocked emotionally during the new moon," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "The energy can be positive for serious thought and work, if you don’t let feelings of depression and loneliness interfere." The best advice? Create a step-by-step plan and don't try to rush through to the finish line by taking shortcuts. Saturn's energy brings a heavy dose of pragmatism to even our dreamiest and most far-out goals, so we'll find that embracing pure practicality and hard work is the only way to see results under this moon.

While this luminary can certainly be frustrating and test our patience in the most headache-inducing ways possible, the fixed zodiac signs — who naturally excel at carrying out tasks and putting in sustained effort — might feel the challenges in a more positive way. Here are the zodiac signs the July 2020 new moon will affect the least.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a Taurus, you're as hardworking and focused as they come — but you and I both know the zodiac's bull can be a lil' stubborn sometimes, too! Your biggest challenge under this luminary is going to be realizing that there's no way to achieve your ultimate goals if you don't step out of your comfort zone. While it's easy to get in a predictable groove and stick to what you know, there's not much room within those walls to grow into the person that you want to be and make magic happen in your life. There's no need to throw caution to the wind — keeping steady is a good thing! But slowly and calculatedly taking steps that broaden your horizons and help you branch out will be the key to getting the ball rolling on your current projects.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your to-do list is growing longer and longer, Leo, but you just can't seem to bring yourself to get anything done right now. That's OK. Right now, you're being naturally pulled toward the less-tangible sides of yourself — your dreams, your sense of mysticism, and the sensitive areas where you have some spiritual healing to do. Unfortunately, the responsibilities of your waking life will keep blaring like an alarm until you pay attention to them, so as tempting as it may be to hit snooze again, force yourself to wake up and deal. Remember that true healing requires a balance — swimming in your spiritual senses and exploring your subconscious mind is important, but focusing on your physical and mental wellness is necessary, too. Don't skimp on one for the other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Once you set your mind to something, your will functions like a red-hot laser beam, cutting through anything in your way and carrying straight to where you want to be. Under this new moon, Scorpio, your desire for mental expansion and growth burns brighter than ever — but your laser may not slice the way it usually does. The lesson you're learning right now is that in order to build your empire, you're going to lay it out brick by brick. That means starting small, taking stock of the resources at your disposal, and zooming your focus in on the smaller area that's right around you now. The mundane and everyday details of your life may actually hold the keys you need to unlock doors to greater kingdoms, so practice paying closer attention to what's right in front of you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Getting your thoughts, habits, and routine sharp and organized feels good, especially for a fixed air sign baby like you, Aquarius. You're clearing up storage on your phone, updating your calendar, meal prepping like a boss, and getting caught up on all your affairs — but you'll find that no matter how hard you work toward being on top of your game, you won't be able to make a dent in your wellness goals until you turn your focus inward. You can't run from the healing that your soul is asking you to do on a spiritual level. If you want to focus on your wellness through a holistic lens, the spirit side of you needs energy, too. Make room in your schedule for meditation, ritual work, or some other higher-minded practice under this new moon. You may be surprised to find the domino effect it creates on the rest of your life.