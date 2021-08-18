3 Zodiac Signs August’s Blue Moon Will Affect The Least

We’re headed for quite a doozy during the August 2021 full moon. On Saturday, August 22 at 8:02 a.m. EST (5:02 a.m. PST), the full moon will ingress into the humanitarian sign of Aquarius. This lunation is considered to be our seasonal blue moon, which has a significant impact than the already-intense shifts brought on by a typical full moon — so expect double trouble from rebellious Aqua.

Freedom-fighting Aquarius isn’t considered to be quiet or one of the most timid zodiac signs, so look for nothing less from the water bearer than a good ole fashioned revolution. For the collective, that means personal revelations, interruptions to our habitual routines, and disruptions in our work and social lives. Most of the zodiac wheel will feel the pressure to face and change parts of their lives that hinder our personal growth. No big deal, right? But if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the August 2021 full moon, then you should be able to navigate any changes more easily, while learning the value of personal connections and self-love.

Will you find self-love fortune during this lunation? Continue reading to see if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by August’s full blue moon in Aquarius.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

You’re in for new revelations when it comes to your closest connections, Aries. The full moon is moving into your house of friends and acquaintances, magnifying the way you connect with others. Your deepest needs will be illuminated during this lunation, so reflect on whether your current relationships are satisfying your needs. The blue moon is working with you to mold your ideal friendships — and perhaps your current friend group isn’t heading in the direction you want it to. “You may receive some unexpected luck and prosperity either from someone in your friend circle or within a group you belong to,” astrologer Breane Trotte of Stars Align tells Bustle. Be open to making additions to your inner circle — or creating an entirely new one.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Prepare to pamper yourself with a night of Epicurean exploration, Libra, because your house of pleasure and sensuality will be lit up under this full moon. Between that and your ruling planet, Venus, aka the planet of love and harmony, moving into your sign, you can expect the vibes to be steamy all night long. The activation of your fifth house will not only spark a harmonic balance in your personal relationships, but the Aqua full moon will also double down as a sexual revolution. Cancel your plans for a romantic date with yourself, and get in touch with your ultimate desires.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You’re in for quite the introspection during the full moon, Pisces. That’s because this lunation is lighting up your twelfth house, better known as the house of all things otherworldly and supernatural. “This full moon is illuminating the secret caverns of your subconscious,” says Trotte. “Your ruler Neptune is in an advantageous sextile to Pluto, the planet of transformation, making this a powerful time to honor all of the positive changes you have made to your soul.” You’re being given permission to paint dreamscapes on the wall and immerse yourself in make-believe to get in touch with your most authentic, dreamy self, so prioritize self-exploration during this full moon. Break out your sketchbook and lose yourself in your wildest fantasies.