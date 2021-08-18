August’s Blue Moon Will Disrupt These 3 Zodiac Signs’ Routines

Buckle up, because the next full moon isn’t an ordinary one — and it has every intention of rocking the boat. That’s because on Saturday, August 22 at 8:02 a.m. EST (5:02 a.m. PST), the full moon moves into the rebellious zodiac sign of Aquarius for the second time this year, dubbing the lunation as the blue moon. This type of lunation is super fierce, so you can expect Aqua vibes to be extra potent during the full moon. Think extra quirky, unpredictable, and disruptive. The water bearer is going to teach us lessons in mending parts of ourselves we’ve gotten accustomed to avoiding in our waking lives. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the August 2021 full moon, brace yourself for a disturbance in your work life and uncomfortable interruptions to your daily routine.

Wild child Aquarius is all about revolution and humanitarianism and is basically here to heal the world. You can expect August’s blue moon to bear tough lessons in making meaningful changes in our personal lives so we can be better for the world around us — which is especially true if you’re one of the zodiac signs the August 2021 full moon will affect the most.

Read on to find out if August’s full blue moon is advocating for radical change in your life.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Get ready for a radical shift in your personal calling, Taurus, because the full moon is beaming down on your tenth house, aka the house of occupation and sense of calling. Are you finding it hard to balance your work and personal life? If so, it might be time to start job hunting. The sacrifices you’re making at work might be affecting your self-care, or you might feel restless because your values don’t exactly align with the work you’re doing now. The full moon in Aquarius will have you noticing details in your quest for meaning and purpose, which is not an easy lesson. Use the blue moon’s magic to reflect on your work-life balance and manifest your calling. Write down your dream job and speak it into existence, brush up your resume, and remember not to settle for anything less than what you want.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a huge disruption headed your way, Virgo. The full moon in Aquarius is activating your sixth house, which relates to your routine and work life. As an organized earth sign, you often feel most powerful when you have a schedule and structure, but this full moon is here to shed light on how tight of an itinerary you have yourself on. The full moon is testing your habitual routines and ordering you to shake things up, and you might be resistant to any sudden changes. Try to ease yourself into it — instead of completely changing your daily regimen, re-order them. You’re being asked to leave your comfort zone, so be open to the shifts Aquarius is bringing you.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Without a doubt, you’re going to feel the intensity of this Aqua-charged blue moon, Aquarius, because this lunation is shining a glaring spotlight on your first house, aka the house of self. The internal struggle between your insatiable need for independence and your passion for social justice will come to light. You might be giving too much of yourself to larger issues that you’re unwittingly avoiding quality time with yourself. Conversely, you might be giving yourself too much space from others that’s stopping you from being fully present with your loved ones. During this time, you can’t afford to avoid or stifle any inner conflict. Give yourself time to sit with tough feelings that may have surfaced over the past few weeks. Try journaling or picking up a creative hobby that puts your mind at ease.