August's New Moon Will Be Extra Fabulous For These 3 Zodiac Signs

We’ve officially reached the halfway point of August, and the final new moon of the summer is our chance to reset, create, and enjoy the little things. Ingressing in artistic Leo at 5:38 a.m. ET on Aug. 16, 2023, this lunation prompts us to revel in our passions. For those who are least affected by the Aug. 16 new moon in Leo, this steamy lunar moment is all about taking a step back from life’s daily stressors in order to embrace their deepest desires.

New moons bring change. The renewing energy of this new moon prompts a moment to pause, reflect, and reorient our lives. As it crests in fun-loving Leo, we’re inspired to enjoy pleasure in all forms — the more grandiose the better. It’s a moment to try new things, start creative ventures, and be present in all matters of the heart. Better yet, a few fortunate zodiac signs will be especially graced by the fire sign’s natural optimism. Not only will they feel inspired, artistic, and innovative, but they’ll also get a total confidence boost.

“The August Leo new moon will have us feeling bold, fun, creative, playful, and romantic,” says Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile. However, she also warns that Venus is still in retrograde, and it’s particularly close to the sun and moon in Leo right now. Be cautious — Aug. 16 might strain delicate relationships.

The new moon will breeze right by these three zodiac signs.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Get ready for a total mental reset, Gemini! This is a moment to check in with yourself. “Change the way you view a situation and you can physically change it over time,” Ater explains. Plus, considering Venus is still retrograde, leaning into your natural curiosity may bring you clarity to a situation regarding your relationships.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This new moon’s bold energy is firing up in your house of subconscious, Virgo, so dig deep in order to find inspiration. With Jupiter’s presence further expanding your mind, Ater says, “It may give you a desire to take a trip somewhere far from your home, or you may be inspired to study some new creative art form.”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Things are getting steamy this new moon, Capricorn, as la luna shifts your attitudes toward sex and desire. It’s an insightful moment to let loose and shake off negative energy. Plus, as Jupiter orbits your house of creativity, “you may be inspired to heat things up in your love life both sexually and romantically,” Ater says.

Source:

Tamerri Ater, MBA, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile