August's New Moon Will Shine Lots Of Luck On These 4 Zodiac Signs

A thrilling new moon is just around the corner. When it arrives at 5:38 a.m. ET on Aug. 16, 2023 in hedonistic Leo, expect to feel a surge of creativity. While we’ll all be feeling inspired by Leo’s lust for life, the zodiac signs most affected by August’s new moon are in for major breakthroughs.

Arriving at the start of each lunar cycle, new moons ring in fresh starts and exciting opportunities. Think of this time as a total reset — a chance to take a step back and re-evaluate how you want to move forward. When la luna is in Leo, it’s a powerful moment to birth new passion projects and unapologetically indulge in whatever brings you joy. It’s also a good opportunity for grand gestures and opulence. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most impacted by this lunation, you’ll be reminded to stay true to yourself as you manifest or chase your biggest goals.

It’s worth noting that Venus is still retrograde, so it’s best to tread lightly when it comes to matters of the heart. “Venus makes a hard aspect to expansive Jupiter, and although they are planets that represent pleasure and luck, when they are in hard aspect to each other there’s a tendency toward excess and overdoing things,” Tamerri Ater, an astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile, tells Bustle.

Below, the lucky zodiac signs who will feel the August new moon’s power the most:

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

This new moon is challenging your home life, Taurus. It’s a good time to be upfront about how much you’re giving versus what you’re getting in return. Ater says you might feel “stuck between your own needs and the needs of others, specifically your family members.” Luckily, this new moon is ideal for establishing healthy boundaries.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo, have you been feeling stagnant later? According to Ater, that’s because the sun is in a tension point with Uranus, the planet that governs freedom. However, now’s your moment to shake things up, especially when it comes to requesting PTO and booking a trip. Also, your love life might see a fresh start. Whatever changes you undergo, don’t lose sight of your independence.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Money’s on your mind, Scorpio. Ater says, “This new moon can catapult your career to a level you’ve been waiting to reach for years, with the north node aligning with the sun and moon in your career houses.” Get ready to feel confidence and determination like never before.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love is in the air, Aquarius, and this romantic new moon is prompting you to focus on the value of your relationships. If you’re single, Ater says a connection close to home has a chance to blossom — so open your heart up to the possibilities.

Source:

Tamerri Ater, MBA, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile