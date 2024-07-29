Your August Love Horoscope

Summer love is coming to a red-hot climax this month, as the heart-centric and fiery vibes of Leo season reign supreme. Unfortunately, Mercury retrograde is also making its grand arrival, so look out for romantic miscommunications or repressed relationship issues bubbling up again. No matter your zodiac sign, your love horoscope for August 2024 promises equal parts passion and intensity.

Leo season is boosting your confidence and turning up everyone’s desires through Aug. 22, so bring some playfulness to your love life — especially under the glitzy and glamorous new moon on Aug. 4. Love planet Venus saunters into refined and classy Virgo the same day, idealizing simple pleasures and making attentive acts of service the love language du jour.

Mercury retrograde begins that night and lasts through Aug. 28, so prepare for potential misunderstandings, scheduling snags, or other mental mix-ups that could make communicating with lovers or planning dates a little frustrating. But on Aug. 7, Mercury retrograde meets with amorous Venus, so if you’ve had a former fling on your mind, hit them up for a second chance or just to check-in.

The full moon on Aug. 19 is full of tension, as romantic Venus will be locked in an uncomfortable T-square with tough-love Saturn and expansive Jupiter. You may be challenged to make some difficult relationship decisions, so keep a level head. And remember, being in love shouldn’t have to come at the expense of your freedom or personal beliefs. Wellness-oriented Virgo season starts on Aug. 22, reminding you that you shouldn’t settle for less than you deserve.

The month wraps up with heart-eyed Venus making a series of intense planetary aspects that could prompt some unexpected reality checks in love and powerfully transformative moments in relationships. Thankfully, Mercury retrograde ends around the same time, so you can think through and communicate your feelings more clearly. Venus closes the month by making yet another sign-switch on Aug. 29. Now it’s entering its home sign of Libra, boosting everyone’s desire for more balanced and equitable relationships.

Read on for your August 2024 love horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Romance is in the air for you this month, as Leo season is lighting up your chart’s most flirtatious zone with passion and inspiration. Make a sexy move in a relationship or take a chance on someone under the new moon on Aug. 4. Confidence will be rewarded! Mercury retrograde starts later that night, so if you’re planning any hot dates, be extra clear about the details — and don’t be surprised if you wind up having to reschedule some things. Mercury retrograde rolls back into your romance zone mid-month so you can work through some hang-ups or romantic issues from the past. Summer love revs up once romantic Venus starts lighting up your relationship zone on Aug. 29. If the retrograde brought up some tough stuff with a lover, now’s the time to smooth things over with diplomacy and balance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Your romantic ruling planet Venus flutters into the flirtiest part of your chart on Aug. 4, under the rays of the Leo new moon. Pull some more passion into your partnerships, and if you’re single, consider dipping into the dating scene. You may have some good luck! Mercury retrograde starts later that night in the same part of your chart, so a ghoster from your past could come back to haunt your DMs this week. You can use this energy to get closure or have a little low-stakes fun — or to ghost to them right back. Just keep in mind that whatever starts during Mercury retrograde may not last. Come Aug. 22, the grounding and detail-oriented vibes of Virgo season will have you paying more attention to your romantic prospects and desires starting Aug. 22. Sometimes keeping things simple is sexy, but you may be tempted to give into some of your less conventional impulses toward the end of the month. Don’t be afraid to shake things up and try something new in love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Open communication with your lovers is a must this month, especially with the potential for misunderstandings that come with Mercury retrograde on Aug. 4. Use the new moon that day to express your feelings honestly and confidently. Lusty Mars spends the whole month in your sign, so you’ll probably feel especially passionate — especially around August 14, when Mars joins forces with lucky Jupiter. Take a risk in love and you may be rewarded, so long as you don’t expect instant results. The full moon on Aug. 19 lights up your spirit with adventure, inspiring you to get a little more unconventional about your desires. Let go of your inhibitions and let your heart (and libido) lead the way. The month wraps up with love planet Venus waltzing into your chart’s romance zone, making you irresistible to your partners or potential dates alike.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Embrace pleasure as the month begins, as the new moon rises in your luxurious second house on Aug. 4. Start a sensual new self-care routine or plan a date to a fancy restaurant. That same day, love planet Venus hits your chart’s chattiest zone, giving you full reign to flirt your heart out. Just beware of texting the wrong person or saying something you don’t really mean, as Mercury retrograde begins later that night. Have some grace for others, too, as it’s easy to misinterpret things during this transit. The full moon on Aug. 19 is intense, and you may need to work through some of your intimacy issues or revisit some of your relationship boundaries. What needs to be strengthened or addressed for you to feel safe being vulnerable? You can shake off some of the seriousness come Aug. 22, when Virgo season begins and allows you to express yourself with more clarity and consciousness.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) ‘Tis the season to be your brightest, boldest, and most glamorous self! The first few days of the month are your time to shine, especially during the auspicious new moon in your sign on Aug. 4. Pursue your passions and go after the things (and people) that light up your heart. Mercury retrograde starts the same night, and it’s whizzing back into your sign on Aug. 14, so be extra conscientious about your words. It’s easy to hurt someone’s feelings or say something hurtful without realizing it. Relationships take center stage under the full moon on Aug. 19, so put your truth on the table. If there are commitments you’re craving or restrictive energies holding you back, you may have no choice but to address them head-on now. By the end of the month, the romantic planet Venus starts lighting up your communication zone, inspiring you to get extra yappy about love and perhaps fire off a few flirty texts.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Get ready for a glow-up, as amorous Venus is hitting your sign starting Aug. 4, boosting your allure and making it easy to manifest more love in your life. Mercury retrograde, unfortunately, kicks off later that night, so while your aura will be irresistible, you may want to be extra diligent about expressing yourself with clarity and not accidentally leading someone on if you’re not interested. If there’s someone from your past you’d like to reconnect with romantically, Aug. 7 is a great time to do it, as Venus and Mercury retrograde will be joining forces and begging for a blast from the past. If you’re in a relationship, it may be challenging to balance work stress with your romantic responsibilities under the full moon on Aug. 19, so tune into your heart and take the space you need to process. Your birthday season begins on Aug. 22, so turn up the volume on your confidence. You’re the star of the show!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Hitting the town with friends and meeting like-minded people can be a fun way to spice up your love life. If you’re single, you can use the socially forward vibes of the Aug. 4 new moon to connect with someone new, and if you’re linked up, it’s a great excuse for a group date. Mercury retrograde kicks off that night, though, bringing some misunderstandings when making plans. Be flexible with friends and flirtations alike! The full moon on Aug. 19 is a big one for your romantic life. If you’ve been trying to bring more passion to a relationship or dig deeper into your dating situation, now’s a time to start figuring out what you need and be real about the things you’re unsatisfied with. Some balance is restored at the end of the month, as your sweet cosmic ruler Venus comes home to your sign on Aug. 29, giving you a late summer glow-up and making it easy to manifest what you want in love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Your career takes center stage this month, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect your relationships or dating life. Love planet Venus hits one of the most social parts of your chart under the new moon on Aug. 4, so this is a great time for bringing your lover along to a group hang or potentially meeting someone new through mutual friends. Mercury retrograde begins the same night, so you’ll want to stay flexible when making plans. The full moon on Aug. 19 could have your heart wandering down memory lane and sorting through the feelings that come with it. Romantic Venus will be in an intense T-square aspect with expansive Jupiter and tough-love planet Saturn at the time, which could challenge you to get more serious about what’s bringing you joy in relationships and what’s not. If you’re single and dating, it’s a good time to reevaluate your boundaries and adjust your comfort zone in love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) With the sun in your adventure sector for the first weeks of the month, you’re feeling pretty open-minded about romance right now — especially under the wild-hearted new moon on Aug. 4. Take a chance on love and try something new. Mercury retrograde could bring a former faraway fling a little bit closer around the middle of the month, so don’t be surprised if you hear from someone who got away. On Aug. 14, red-hot Mars will align with lucky Jupiter in your relationship zone, bringing an exciting burst of passion and optimism to your one-on-one bonds. If you want to bring things to a new level with someone romantically, now’s the time to take the lead. The full moon on Aug. 19 is intense, so stand strong in your truth and authenticity if you wind up navigating some big feelings with someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Leo season is plunging you deep into your heart this month, and the new moon on Aug. 4 is a good time to get more vulnerable with your lovers. If you open your heart, you can reach a new level of intimacy in your relationships. That same day, Venus starts lighting up your relationship zone, inspiring you to expand your comfort zone in love, whether that means dating outside your usual type or trying something new with a current partner. Mercury retrograde could have you rethinking your relationship boundaries by the middle of the month, as you may be forced to revisit some situations from the past that made you feel like you had to put your heart under lock and key. Figuring out where your limits lie will bring more freedom to your romantic connections moving forward. Once Virgo season starts on Aug. 22, you’ll feel more loosened up and ready to follow your whims.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Relationships are a big theme for you this month, as Leo season lights up your committed seventh house. The new moon on Aug. 4 is a great time to level up an existing partnership or pursue something more serious with someone you’ve been seeing. Amorous planet Venus hits your intimacy sector that same day, making you crave more depth and intensity from romance. Mercury retrograde starts too, but that won’t stop you from manifesting love — as a sweet connection between lucky Jupiter and the sparkling sun on Aug. 7 brings loads of optimism and confidence to your romantic life. Relationship issues that have been swept under the rug could resurface mid-month, giving you a chance to deal with them once and for all. The full moon in your sign on Aug. 19 challenges you to let go of the parts of yourself that are keeping you from going all-in with love. Where do you keep your guard up and why? Work through it so you can open up your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Love planet Venus starts lighting up your relationship sector under the new moon on Aug. 4, making it a beautiful time to connect more deeply with a lover or take things to a new level of commitment with someone you’ve been seeing more casually. However, Mercury retrograde is taking place in the same part of your chart, so you may find yourself reviewing romantic issues from the past that hadn’t quite found a resolution. Face what comes up so you can finally leave it behind — and look out for exes who may come wandering back into your life hoping for a second chance. The full moon on Aug. 19 might make you want to spend some time solo, as lover Venus will be in a tough T-square with expansive Jupiter and stern Saturn in your sign. Now’s a time to get serious about what you want in love and what you don’t, and having a bit of alone time to sort through your thoughts will be helpful.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.