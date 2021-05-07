The Top Mistakes Virgos Make In Relationships (& How To Avoid Them)

Earth signs are reliable, sensible, and always level-headed about things. That’s part of what makes dating a Virgo zodiac sign such a meaningful and down-to-earth experience. While there’s more to relationships than zodiac signs alone, looking to the astrology of love can help us all get on a more cosmic wavelength when it comes to romance. If you were born under the sign of the zodiac’s maiden, knowing the most common mistakes Virgos make in relationships and how to avoid them can make your love life flow a lot easier.

If you’re dating a Virgo, then you probably already know what a sharp and sensible partner you have. These practical-minded earth zodiac signs are highly productive and organized, and they’re always trying to make the world a better place. Acts of service are their love language, so they’re always willing to do their lovers a favor or offer up some practical advice. While most meticulous Virgos love the tidiness of a tight schedule, they also love connecting with the wild and unfiltered beauty of the natural world — so look forward to lots of well-planned camping trips or romantic walks amongst the flowers. Virgos don’t give into love quickly, but once they do, they take their commitment seriously.

As an astrologer, I know that every zodiac sign has a unique way of approaching things in love and a different set of struggles to overcome when dealing with romance. And when it comes to astrological dating advice for Virgo, the best thing to do is to avoid making the following common mistakes in relationships.

1. Going Too Far With Critiques

Constructive criticism from someone you love is great, and Virgos excel at giving down-to-earth advice. But their no-nonsense feedback can easily go from helpful to harsh if it’s unsolicited or inconsiderate of their partner’s feelings. While Virgos intentions are certainly good, they should try sugarcoating their guidance with just a little extra sweetness to help the medicine go down — or bite their tongue altogether.

2. Overthinking Things In Love

It’s no surprise that Virgos are one of the zodiac signs most prone to overthinking, as they’re highly observant and love to analyze things. But if gone unchecked, this habit can wreak havoc on a romantic relationship, as it can lead to constant future-tripping or second guessing their partner. If Virgos are feeling trapped in a thought spiral, they should take some space to journal through their feelings and ground themselves.

3. Being Nit-Picky

Virgos have a keen eye for detail, which means they can’t help but notice even the tiniest mistakes. However, the tendency to comment on every little imperfection can make romantic partners feel like they’re constantly under a microscope. Virgos should remind themselves that life is messy, and that they don’t need to bother fixing every slightly-crooked wall hanging or hair that’s out of place.

4. Getting Stuck In A Routine

The sign of Virgo is associated with the sixth house of the zodiac, which is all about our day-to-day habits. That’s why Virgos appreciate the orderly nature of a solid routine! However, too much predictability can cause relationships to get stale, so Virgos should be willing to mix things up with their partner to keep things fresh.

5. Not Being Able To Ask For Help

A Virgo’s giving nature is part of what makes them such good partners, friends, and colleagues. But in relationships, there should be an equal balance between giving and receiving — and sometimes Virgos struggle to accept help when they need it. It’s important for Virgos to let go of the role of the “fixer” and be willing to ask their partners to give their share, too.

6. Putting Work Before Relationships

As one of the pragmatic earth zodiac signs, Virgos are naturally focused on tangible matters like work and business — which is why they’re usually super committed to their jobs. But always prioritizing a career over love can cause distance and drama within romantic relationships, so Virgos should strive to find a healthy work-life balance before resentments start to build.

7. Taking Things Too Seriously

Virgos love when things are tidy and organized, so maintaining a sense of control over their lives is important to them. This makes them reliable at work and solid as friends — but in relationships, Virgos need to indulge their playful side, too. Taking things too seriously can suck all the fun out of love, so if you’re a Virgo, try to consciously loosen up when you feel yourself getting rigid about things.

8. Worrying Too Much

As one of the signs ruled by mental planet Mercury, Virgos are always analyzing the details of every situation — which is why they often end up worrying about every little thing that could go wrong in a relationship. If you’re a Virgo, avoid assuming the worst or thinking about all the “what ifs” and instead focus on the present moment with your partner. This should help eliminate some of your worries.

9. Expecting Perfection From A Relationship

Organization-loving Virgos genuinely believe that everything should have its place. And while that may be true when it comes to home decor, the same can’t be said for relationships. Love can be messy, complicated, and mysterious sometimes, so Virgos should let go of the idea that it should make “sense” or fit into any specific box. Love isn’t perfect, and that’s OK.

10. Trying To “Fix” People

Virgos are naturally service-oriented people who want to improve the world around them, and this can sometimes lead them into unhealthy relationships where they feel they need to “fix” someone. If you’re a Virgo, remember that it’s not your job to solve someone else’s problems or teach them how to handle things, even if you’re capable of doing so. You deserve to be with someone who is already on your level.