These 3 Signs Will Have The Most Romantic Summer

There’s nothing sweeter than summer love, and thankfully the astrology of summer 2024 is bringing plenty of opportunities for all zodiac signs to manifest some flirty fun in the sun. With summer’s warm and abundant energy on full blast, there’s potential for just about anyone to fall into a heart-eyed lavender haze — but there are a few zodiac signs who are slated to have an especially romantic summer. Cue the love letters, date nights, and daydreamy playlists.

When looking at the potential for romance from an astrological perspective, a good place to start is to check out what’s happening with Venus, the planet of love, romance, and relationships. Having this amorous planet make sweet connections to other celestial bodies or hit certain parts of your birth chart can indicate more romantic opportunities flowing your way — and this summer, Venus will be blessing a few zodiac signs with some extra allure and good vibes.

There are also a couple of houses in your astrology chart that directly relate to matters of love, and the first is the flirty fifth house. This zodiacal area is associated with dating, sex, and passion, so having a lot of cosmic activity here can bring about more fun and exciting romantic prospects. The seventh house is also important, as this part of the chart is associated with partnerships, marriage, and interpersonal commitments — having some positive planetary action here can breathe some life into people’s romantic relationships, too.

If you’re looking to ramp up the romance in your life during these hot summer nights and you happen to be one of these three zodiac signs, trust that the cosmos will deliver.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Amorous Venus promises you a summer filled with romance, as this lovey-dovey planet will be sweetening up your sex and dating sector from July 11 to Aug. 4. You’ll feel extra confident when it comes to attracting whoever and whatever it is you desire in love, and this lavender haze could feel particularly inspiring when Venus blows a kiss to the North Node of Destiny in your sign on July 19. A very special meet-cute or a magically fateful moment in love could blossom right about now.

Your love life will get another summer glow-up throughout the last month of the season, as Venus will be lighting up your partnership zone starting Aug. 29. If you’re linked up with someone already, look forward to more harmony and sweetness flowing into your relationship. If you’re single, you might find that a romantic spark has more serious potential. Keep an open heart and enjoy the ride.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your summer of love may have started early, as lucky planet Jupiter entered your sex and dating sector in May for the first time in over a decade — so it’ll sprinkle abundance and good fortune over your love life all season long. You’ll likely enjoy more opportunities to connect with people romantically or bring more passion and flirtatiousness into an existing relationship. Things get even sweeter once heart-eyed Venus hits your partnerships sector on July 11, and you’ll feel a deeper sense of confidence, closeness, and intimacy in your romantic connections.

Look forward to sweet and sexy sparks flying in love around July 21, when Venus and Jupiter blow a sparkling kiss to one another in the most romantic parts of your chart. It’s a gorgeous time for a date night and may inspire you to express your affection for someone creatively — such as through a poem, playlist, or a cute meme. You could find romance in unexpected places around mid-September, so keep an open mind and consider stepping slightly outside your comfort zone for an exciting conclusion to your summer love story.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Get ready for a sweet summer filled with romance, because from June 17 to July 11, lover Venus will be lighting your sex and romance sector with all sorts of rose-colored charm. This is a fabulous time to jump into the dating scene if you’re single, as you’ll be especially alluring, and it’ll be easy to attract whatever you’re looking for in love. The last day of this transit is especially dreamy, as Venus will blow a kiss to your glamorous and mystical cosmic ruler Neptune. It’s one of the most romantic days of the year, so let yourself get fully lost in it. Whispering some sweet nothings may actually lead to something.

Mercury will spend a few weeks retrograding through your relationship sector in August, but luckily Venus will be there too, so the romantic vibes will be rolling in regardless. Aug. 7 is a sweet time to reach out to a former flame or do something nostalgic with a current lover — as amorous Venus will connect with Mercury retrograde, giving you a chance to press rewind on your love life and soak up some old magic with fresh eyes.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.