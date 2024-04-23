Mercury retrograde is notorious for messing things up, causing stress, and generally turning life upside down. This chaotic three-week period occurs three to four times a year, and once it’s over, you’re often left in desperate need of a reset.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologist and spiritual counselor, Mercury retrograde happens when the planet appears to be moving backward in the sky. Because Mercury is associated with communication, a retrograde phase is said to throw everything in reverse, leading to bad moods, arguments, tech issues, and travel delays.

This is why your car won’t start, you find yourself arguing with your partner and friends, and you can’t seem to get anything done at work, and according to Wang, each zodiac sign experiences these challenges in unique ways.

While some zodiac signs experience Mercury’s full effects, others might notice that their relationships are the area most impacted — or their travel, or their tech. And that’s also why each zodiac sign has its own, unique post-retrograde ritual that’ll help them to recalibrate and reset once Mercury goes direct.

Whether it’s a spa night, a trip to the park, or a night out with friends, here are all the ways each zodiac sign can find balance again after Mercury retrograde.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

jjlim80/E+/Getty Images

Mercury retrograde tends to have a big impact on you, especially during Aries season. It immediately fills your life with chaos and miscommunication, and you can’t help but feel annoyed the entire time.

That’s why, after three weeks of frustration, you’d really benefit from an extra sweaty workout. “Channel your pent-up energy into physical exercise,” says Wang. “A rigorous workout session can help release stress and clear your mind.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

Many Tauruses get through Mercury retrograde relatively unscathed. As a pragmatic earth sign, it’s easy for you to go about business as usual, even as everyone else freaks out. Your ruling planet Venus also serves as a protective buffer, says Wang, which helps you maintain a calm, collected mood.

That said, you’d never say no to treating yourself. To reset, Wang suggests pampering yourself a little. “Engage in activities that bring comfort, such as gardening, cooking a luxurious meal, or a self-care spa day at home.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

German Adrasti/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Mercury, Gemini is always one of the signs most affected by Mercury retrograde. It tends to be a nightmare for you from start to finish, and you often experience every possible issue associated with the astrological event.

You lose your phone, miss your train, and sometimes even break up with your partner after a simple misunderstanding. It’s a chaotic time, so you deserve a peaceful activity as soon as the dust settles.

“Since communication is key for Geminis, and retrogrades can hit you hard, spend time reconnecting with your close circle through meaningful conversations,” he says. “A tech-free day spent in nature could also do wonders for your mental clarity.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

As an emotional water sign, Cancer is stressed before Mercury retrograde, during, and after. You brace yourself for tech issues and travel delays and are constantly look over your shoulder for signs of trouble. This phase of the year really puts you on edge, which is why a spa night is in order.

Stand in a steamy shower, do a face mask, and kick back on your couch. To rebalance, you might also want to clean, organize, or do a DIY project at home to help re-establish your sense of security, says Wang. “It might be the perfect reset button.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images

Every time Mercury retrograde rolls around, Leos tend to be hit hard with travel delays, relationships troubles, and misunderstandings with friends. After three long weeks of stress, you definitely deserve an arts and crafts night.

“Expressive Leos might find solace in creative pursuits,” says Wang. Whether it’s painting, drawing, or collaging, he says it’ll feel right to channel your experiences into art as a way to process them and move forward.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Mercury, and thus one of the most affected signs, each and every retrograde puts Virgos through the ringer.

To give yourself a clean slate, go through your apartment and declutter. “A thorough cleaning and organizing session can help you feel in control and reduce stress, making room for new energies,” says Wang.

A digital declutter will also do the trick. Swipe through your phone and delete unused apps, ancient text threads, and duplicate photos — then breathe a sigh of relief.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

“For Libras, seeking balance is intrinsic,” says Wang. “Post-retrograde, engage in meditation or partner-based yoga exercises to restore harmony within your relationships and yourself.” Try some mountain poses and laugh at how hard it can be to stand on one leg — or just stretch by yourself.

It’ll be important to do exactly what you feel like doing, whenever possible. If you don’t want to go out at night, then don’t. If you feel like turning on Do Not Disturb on your phone, so be it. Getting back in touch with yourself and your needs will feel extra good once Mercury is done wreaking havoc.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Ekaterina Vasileva-Bagler/Moment/Getty Images

Scorpios are well aware when Mercury retrograde is happening, but instead of feeling stressed, you often feel compelled to lean into the weird energy and use it to your advantage. As a sign ruled by transformative Pluto, you like to use this time to reflect, says Wang.

Since that can be draining in and of itself, Wang recommends a renewing practice in the days after Mercury goes direct, like meditation, a long bath, or a walk by a lake. “As a water sign, Scorpio will find renewal near bodies of water,” he says. These things will feel like a much-needed emotional detox.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision/Getty Images

If your life has been in turmoil, the days after Mercury retrograde will be the perfect time to let go and do something fun. “A short trip or an outdoor adventure can help Sagittarians readjust,” says Wang. “The change in scenery will do wonders for your spirit, inspiring reflection and new ideas.”

As a fire sign, you always feel your best when you’re socializing and having fun, so another option would be to meet up with friends. Plan a fun night out where you do something exhilarating, like belting out a karaoke tune in a crowded bar.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Michele Pevide/E+/Getty Images

As an earth sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility, Capricorns like it when things go according to plan. But since that’s never the case during Mercury retrograde, this period tends to drive you absolutely mad.

To reset, try to focus on planning and goal-setting. “The retrograde likely disrupted your plans, so reevaluating your objectives and creating a detailed action plan will help regain your sense of direction,” he says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of technology, you absolutely despise Mercury retrograde. It bugs you when things go wrong, like when your texts don’t go through or when your internet keeps dropping, and you also hate how it makes everyone act.

To reset after all the chaos and confusion, Wang says all Aquarians should unplug for a day. To go one better, he says it might help to get outside and do something helpful. “Volunteering or spending time with like-minded individuals can recharge your batteries — and restore your faith in humanity.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Pisces is another one of the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde. As a sensitive water sign, you pick up on the major shift in energy — and you find it so draining to deal with. To get all your ducks back in a row, Wang recommends a day of solitude.

Instead of running errands or seeing friends, spend a Saturday at home with the lights down low. You can journal, meditate, or watch your favorite rom-com to relax, which should help to clear your mind and re-center your emotions.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, spiritual counselor