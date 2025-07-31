Your August Love Horoscope

Passion is running the show this month, as the astrology of August kicks off with the red-hot vibes of Leo season in full swing. Meanwhile, love planet Venus spends most of the month in caring and cuddly Cancer, balancing out everyone’s fiery desires with some sweetness and softness. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what’s cosmically aligning in the summer love department, so trust that your August 2025 love horoscopes are juicy.

On Aug. 6, sex planet Mars enters Libra, the diplomatic sign of partnerships, making you extra conscious of how your actions are received by your lovers. Passion feels like a play between different energies now, so do your best to find symmetry with whoever you’re connecting with. However, don’t confuse compromise with passivity under the full moon in rule-breaker Aquarius on Aug. 9. This lunation inspires all zodiac signs to ditch the status quo and follow their heart toward unconventional dynamics in love.

Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 11, at which point communication and scheduling should run more smoothly. Put some date nights on the calendar and clear up any misunderstandings you’ve had with a partner. On the same day, amorous Venus and abundant Jupiter make their annual conjunction, opening the door to an explosive new level of romance and compassion. If any retrograde mishaps put tension on your relationships, this is the perfect time to pour some warm and fuzzy magic over them and heal what was hurt. If you’re single, this is also an auspicious moment to manifest the kind of love you’ve always dreamed of.

Virgo season’s perfectionist streak swoops in to make everyone a little nit-pickier about what they want to make time for in their lives — and naturally, that includes relationships. Does your love life need some tidying up? The season kicks off with a new moon on Aug. 22 PT/Aug. 23 ET, and this is a fabulous time to turn over a new leaf in love and approach emotional connections from a healthier and more grounded perspective. Romance gets feistier once Venus enters Leo on Aug. 25, and this lover planet immediately makes a lovely connection to both commitment-oriented Saturn and dreamy Neptune. Pour your whole heart into the connections that make you happy now, because being wishy-washy just isn’t the vibe.

Read on for August’s love horoscope for each zodiac sign if you want more insight into how these cosmic happenings will impact your romantic life, whether you’re single or in a relationship.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Passion is sweeping you away this month, filling your stomach with butterflies and your eyes with hearts. Mercury retrograde could make scheduling dates difficult, and you may not feel totally on the same page with your lovers until Aug. 11. At that point, step up your game in relationships and state exactly what you want. There’s no reason to beat around the bush — if you feel it, act on it. The last week of August finds lover Venus hitting your sex and dating zone, blowing a kiss to committed Saturn in your sign. Summer flings could suddenly start to look like longer-term potential.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Mercury retrograde has you swimming through nostalgia during the first third of the month, and with romantic Venus in your communication zone, you should go ahead and say what’s on your heart. Don’t let things go unsaid in a relationship. Alternately, you can just distract yourself by flirting your way through your recent DMs. Words are stimulating now. Dating and sex will naturally get prioritized once Virgo season starts, and the new moon on Aug. 22 PT/Aug. 23 ET is the perfect time to manifest exactly what you want from your romantic life. Visualize every last detail of what you desire.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Desire reigns supreme this month, especially once sexy Mars hits your chart’s passion zone on Aug. 6. You’ll be feeling the heat of Mars’ lustiness, so take charge in the bedroom and be a little bolder in your dating life. Go ahead and make the first move. Sensual pleasure is yours for the taking mid-month, so focus on what feels good — whether you’re exploring your body solo or having intimate time with someone special. Amorous Venus blows a kiss to wild-child Uranus in your sign during the last week of August, inspiring you to get out of your romantic comfort zone. Love is unpredictable, so take a chance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Romance is all around you, thanks to sweetheart Venus gracing your sign for most of August. However, the full moon on Aug. 9 nudges you to look under the hood of your relationships and deal with whatever’s been shoved to the side. Don’t let molehills turn into mountains. Once you’ve untangled the knots in your heart, get ready to level up your romantic reality — because Aug. 11 is one of the year’s luckiest moments for manifesting love and attracting all that you desire. The new moon on Aug. 22 PT/Aug. 23 ET is the perfect time to spark up a new intellectual connection with someone or initiate deeper communication in an existing relationship. Speak your truth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leo season is all about you, so soak up the attention like the star that you are. The full moon on Aug. 9 encourages you to think about your relationships a little bit differently and unchain yourself from the idea that love has to look a certain way. Appreciate the uniqueness of every romantic connection and set expectations accordingly. Expressing your true feelings will be easier once Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 11, and you’ll probably feel a lot more seen and understood by your lovers. Stick it out ‘til then. The last week of the month is shimmering with romance thanks to Venus entering your sign. Embrace the amorous vibes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) With your ruling planet Mercury still retrograding, you may feel like you need some space to process your feelings independently of your lovers during the first half of the month. If you need a little room to explore your pleasures solo, let your partners know. Once Virgo season starts on Aug. 22, you’ll be coming out of your shell and ready to soak up some attention. The new moon on Aug. 22 PT/Aug. 23 ET is your chance to manifest your heart out, so focus on all that you desire out of relationships and beyond. Challenge yourself to step out of your shell — you’ll be surprised by how good it feels to try something different in romance.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Lusty Mars is lighting up your sign with passion and desire starting on Aug. 6, so prepare to stand in your power and chase what you want. You’re usually a little more subtle in your approach, but try out being the initiator when it comes to love now. The full moon on Aug. 9 is buzzing with romantic potential, so let loose and open your heart to new dating or sexual experiences. The last week of August is a fabulous time to align your relationship with your social group, so introduce your lover to more of your friends or explore a platonic connection with glimmers of something more.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Amorous Venus is in your chart’s adventure zone this month, inspiring you to look beyond your usual surroundings for love. Expand your mind when it comes to relationships and explore some new ways of connecting. Mid-month is an especially important time to get out of your comfort zone and experiment with new people, positions, or perspectives. You may very well discover some new pleasures. You’ll be radiating confidence during the last week of the month, so you’ll probably have some lustful eyes on you. Your authenticity is what’s most attractive, so don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) You’ll be craving deeper and more meaningful intimacy throughout most of August, favoring emotional heart-to-hearts over lighthearted party talk. While fun and excitement in relationships are important, building a solid foundation of trust trumps all, so open up and let yourself be more vulnerable in love. You’ll have the opportunity to peel back even more layers of your heart during the middle of the month, so don’t be afraid to make a soul-level connection. A dating prospect could begin sparkling with long-term potential during the last week of August, so be willing to lock things down if needed. If you’re in a relationship, this is a time to bring some spice to your romance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Your love life is charged up with amorous energy this month, as romantic Venus is infusing your relationships with sweetness, harmony, and meaningful connections. Mercury retrograde may have dug up some old resentments or fears in love, but once this transit ends on Aug. 11, you’ll feel a weight lifted off your shoulders, allowing your partnerships to take on a new level of abundance. If you want to take a chance on someone or level up your commitments, now’s the time. The new moon on Aug. 22 PT/Aug. 23 ET is full of adventure, so stay open to new experiences. True love is unpredictable, so let go of the need to control your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Love is in the air for you throughout August, as the sun lights up your relationship zone, bringing warmth and energy to your partnerships. Consider what compromises, changes, or boundaries need to take place under the full moon on Aug. 9, as it’ll hold up a mirror to your love life and help you see what you’re bringing to the table in romance. Working things through will be much easier once Mercury retrograde ends mid-month. The last week of August could make your romantic connections even stronger, especially if you’re open to having some conversations about commitment. Whether you’re single or partnered up, say what’s on your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Prepare for some heart flutters and bedroom eyes this month, because your love life is going to be bursting with passion. Titillating new dating prospects could materialize out of thin air, and if you’re partnered, your spark will likely be reignited with an even hotter flame. Mid-month is a beautiful time for manifesting romance, so set some intentions about how you’d like to spice things up. The love fest continues during the latter half of the month, as Virgo season lights up your partnership zone. Commitments can deepen during the new moon on Aug. 22 PT/Aug. 23 ET, so release expectations and go with the flow.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.