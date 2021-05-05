The Top Mistakes Leos Make In Relationships (& How To Avoid Them)

Fire signs are the feisty and passionate drama queens of the zodiac, and that’s part of what makes dating a Leo zodiac sign such an opulent and joyful experience. While there’s so much more to relationships than zodiac signs alone, looking to the astrology of love can help us all get on a more cosmic wavelength when it comes to relationships. So if you were born under the sign of the zodiac’s lion, knowing the most common mistakes Leo make in relationships and how to avoid them can make your romantic life flow a lot easier.

If you’re dating a Leo, be ready to up your game, as these glamorous fire zodiac signs love to live like royals — which means they’ll pamper their partners like a king or queen (and expect the same in return!). There’s rarely a dull moment when you’re with a creative and optimistic Leo, as they enjoy chasing life’s passions, being in the spotlight, and embracing as much joy as possible. These cool cats have the zodiac’s ultimate star power, so expect lots of fun outings full of flashy outfits, fine dining, and social connections. Their warm and giving spirits make their significant others feel like the center of the universe.

As an astrologer, I know that every zodiac sign has a unique way of approaching things in love and a different set of struggles to overcome when dealing with romance. And when it comes to astrological dating advice for Leos, the best thing to do is to avoid making the following common mistakes in relationships.

Shutterstock

1. Always Needing To Get Their Way

As the singular zodiac sign ruled by the sun, we can’t fault Leos for feeling like the world revolves around them sometimes — but this quality can pose a problem in love. Relationships require compromise, so Leos need to be willing to be flexible about what they want and occasionally go along with their partner’s plans instead of their own.

2. Being Sensitive To Criticism

Leos are gregarious and have a great sense of humor, so they have no problem dishing out lighthearted jabs to their loved ones. However, they can be surprisingly sensitive if someone tries to throw it back at them, as they are super protective over their image and egos. Leos should check themselves when they’re feeling overly defensive or offended by a constructive comment or good-natured joke that wasn’t meant to harm.

3. Getting Dramatic

A Leo’s flair for drama is what makes them the superstars of the zodiac — they like to be loud, flashy, and over-the-top. But when they mix their taste for theatrics with emotions, it can lead to actual drama within relationships, which is no good. If you’re a Leo, beware of taking your performances too far, as you could accidentally end up hurting someone you love.

4. Needing A Lot Of Attention

Have you ever heard of only child syndrome? Most Leos tend to have a mild to moderate case of this, even if they’re one of 12 siblings. Leos love being asked about themselves and talking about their day, but they can get impatient when it’s someone else’s turn to share. They should practice listening skills and make sure they’re giving their partners ample time to talk about their days, too.

5. Being Possessive Or Jealous

Leo is the sign that rules the heart, which makes them incredibly doting and generous partners. But this deep passion they have for their lovers can also make them a little possessive and jealous in relationships. Leos need space and time away from the spotlight in order to thrive, so it’s important that they grant their partners the same luxury and freedom.

6. Losing Themselves In Passion Projects

The sign of Leo is associated with the fifth house of the zodiac, which rules things like passion projects, and creativity. So while romantic Leos love to be in love, they don’t want anything to get in between them and their artistic self-expression, whether that exists as a hobby or a career. It’s important for Leos to be communicative with their partners about their needs at work so that they don’t end up neglecting the relationship.

7. Wanting Love To Look Like The Movies

Because Leo is associated with the fifth house of the zodiac — which is also about pleasure and romance, they’re flirty, fun-loving, and passionate partners. But it can also contribute to their inflated sense of expectations in love. It can be disappointing to a Leo when the honeymoon phase of a relationship ends, so it’s important for them to find small ways to keep sparks flying, like by planning surprise date nights or trying new things in the bedroom.

8. Hogging The Spotlight

Leos are natural performers, so they can’t help but steal the spotlight sometimes. But if they try to outshine their partners, relationship problems could ensue. Remember, Leos: While the sun is the brightest star in the sky, it’s also the star that lights up everything around it. Leos should remind themselves that they’re at their best when they’re sharing the limelight with others.

9. Being Too Picky

Leos are fixed zodiac signs, so they know what they want — and they want the best. This makes them picky about everything from their lovers to their shoes. However, they should beware of being so selective that it makes their partners feel like nothing they offer is good enough. If you’re a Leo, be open to trying new things, even if it wasn’t your top choice.

10. Letting Their Pride Get In The Way

Leos are represented by the symbol of the lion, which is a regal beacon of strength, courage, and pride. But sometimes a Leo’s natural sense of hubris can pose a challenge in relationships. Leos should practice being humble and willing to accept help, especially if it’s from their romantic partner. It’s OK to swallow your pride and show your vulnerable side sometimes.