The Spiritual Meaning Of August's Ultra-Rare Full Blue Supermoon

If you’ve ever said the phrase “once in a blue moon” before, get ready to do all the things you normally wouldn’t, because la luna is about to make an ultra-rare appearance. The blue moon arrives on Aug. 30 at 9:36 p.m. ET in the emotional sign of Pisces, and because it will also be a supermoon, you can expect the energy to be off the charts. But in order to effectively harness the moon’s powers this lunation, you must understand the spiritual meaning of the August full blue moon first.

It’s not every day you get to see a blue moon. In fact, the lunar event is only when “we have two full months within the same month,” according to astrologer Catherine Gerdes. If you’ll recall, we kicked off the dog days of summer with the full Sturgeon moon on Aug. 1. La luna is deemed a “supermoon” when the moon orbits Earth closer than usual, making the floating rock appear even bigger and brighter. The last two lunations have also been supermoons, but according to the Farmer’s Almanac, the August blue moon will be the closest supermoon of the year. In fact, we won’t see a closer supermoon illuminating the sky until November 2025, so you better soak up its electric light while you can.

With all of this considered, it’s no wonder why this lunation is slated to be a powerful one. The air will feel extra charged on Aug. 30 and emotions will be running high, but with a better understanding of the rare celestial event, you can prepare for what’s ahead with ease.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of The Blue Moon?

Before you start planning a late-night photoshoot, you should know the moon won’t actually be blue. According to Britannica, the term “blue moon” comes from the expression “The moon is blue,” which was used in the 16th century to describe something as impossible.

Full moons are already pretty emotional to begin with, but because la luna will be in Pisces, it won’t take much to hurt your feelings this time around. “In the sign of Pisces, this intuitive, mystical full moon is connected to the pineal gland, and we're likely to feel more sensitive,” says Gerdes. Pisces also has a reputation for being deeply spiritual, and as we enter this lunation with our intuitive senses heightened, our dreams may hold important messages, per the astrologer. Finally, because blue moons are so rare, don’t be surprised if you “encounter a more random, serendipitous event” within your own life as well.

How To Work With The Blue Moon’s Energy

You’re not gonna want to let this blue moon pass without taking the time to manifest, but that’s not the only way to harness la luna’s energy. According to Gerdes, now is the time to “lean into the natural dreaminess of Pisces” and channel your creative side. “This is a wonderful time to create and Saturn encourages incorporating structure through putting words to paper or brushes to canvas,” says the astrologer.

With Saturn conjunct to the full moon, some information may be revealed to you this lunation. And while your emotions will likely be at an all-time high, try not to let your feelings get the best of you. Instead, Gerdes recommends taking in the information and using it to your benefit without letting an intense reaction obscure the bigger picture.

Finally, though Pisces tends to live in a dreamy fantasy world, remember to take off the rose-colored glasses to “review different aspects of [your life] with honesty,” per Gerdes. “Something we've viewed through a dreamy lens could be seen with greater realism,” says the expert. “Realistically accessing without harshness will be most beneficial.”

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer