Your August Full Sturgeon Moon Horoscope

This month’s full moon is traditionally nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon and it rises on Aug. 19, serving as the dramatic closing act to Leo season. The fierce and fiery vibes of this astrological season have brought brat summer to an apex (Charli XCX is a Leo, after all), and August’s full moon is most definitely a bratty one — it’s messy, it’s rebellious, but it’s also empowering. Despite some intense planetary tensions coming to a climax, it’ll give all zodiac signs the motivation they need to make much-needed changes in their lives in the name of authenticity and growth.

Taking place in the rebellious and counter-culture sign of Aquarius, August’s upcoming lunation is the year’s first supermoon, which means it’ll be a little closer to the earth than the average full moon, and therefore appear bigger and brighter in the skies. Astrologically, it’s set to be more a more potent lunation than usual, too. The full moon is locked in a chaotic T-square that includes Mercury retrograde and wild-child planet Uranus, Aquarius’ cosmic ruler. Expect shocking shake-ups and prepare to think outside the box to find a way through the shifts.

With Aquarius’ revolutionary energy at the helm, it’s a perfect time to forget about what’s status quo and start honoring your truth, even if that means you’ll stand out from the crowd or face some opposition from the hoi polloi. Sometimes being unique requires a little more courage and effort than blending in, but the burden of trying to fit yourself in a box you don’t belong in will only get heavier over time. August’s full moon in Aquarius wants you to embrace your inner brat and stop worrying about what other people think. Ditch your comfort zone, let things get messy, and stay true to your weird and wonderful self. Homogeneity is boring anyway — and this lunation is anything but!

Here’s your August full moon horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Is your community uplifting you or are some of the folks in your circle dimming your light? You may find yourself feeling stifled by certain elements of your social group right now, prompting you to make changes and set some boundaries. If you’re getting frenemy vibes from someone or being made to feel bad about being yourself, step back and consider why that is. Perhaps you can take accountability for some of it, but if it’s all on the other person, give yourself some distance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) It may feel like you’re trying to swim upstream career-wise right now, as pressures are building up at home and in your work life. But under this full moon, it’s time to make some changes. Trying to be someone you’re not day in and day out is exhausting, and even though work can require some code-checking, it’s important that your authenticity is able to shine through in whatever you do. Add a little more color and creativity to your professional life and see what happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) It’s good to know what you believe in, but don’t let dogmatic ideals cloud your ability to connect with people. Nothing is black and white, and while it’s easy to think you’re right about certain things (especially when you’re an information-obsessed Gemini!), everyone has their unique perspective. How boring would life be if everyone thought the same way as you? Keep an open mind and listen before you react.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Are you clear on what you’re comfortable with, Cancer, or do you often find yourself having to set boundaries after they’ve been crossed? Your personal limits shouldn’t be defined by anyone’s needs but your own — and it’s OK that sometimes your needs and boundaries might not align with what someone else wants from you. Under this full moon, focus on connecting with your vulnerable side and putting up a few protective walls if needed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) ‘Tis your season to shine, Leo, but this full moon is an important time to work on your relationships too! Unexpected curveballs at work could cause tension with a partner, and Mercury retrograde in your sign could stir up some misunderstandings. Instead of losing your cool, use this as a time to reflect on your behavior. How are you showing up in relationships? What can you do to create more openness and communication with the people close to you?

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) It may be time to shake up your routine a bit, Virgo — otherwise the universe may do it for you! This full moon is bringing some responsibilities to the forefront, forcing you to restructure your time and priorities to do what needs to get done. Instead of letting the full moon chaos overwhelm you, welcome it as an opportunity to revamp your day-to-day groove and try some new ways of being productive.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) If you’ve been in a creative or romantic rut, it’s time to turn your perspective on its head and try seeking inspiration in new and unusual places. The full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius is pushing you to think outside the box in dating, passion projects, and all other matters of the heart. An exciting spark of love or magic could be waiting just outside your comfort zone — so don’t miss out because you were too afraid to try something radical.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) This full moon is packed with all the feels, Scorpio, and the planetary thunderstorms will likely be felt within your heart. This lunation hits one of the most close-to-home parts of your chart, bringing family issues or difficult memories to the forefront. Everyone’s feeling more emotional now, so don’t take it personally if your loved ones are acting a little out of character. The only person you can control is you and now’s a great time to show up for yourself in an especially caring way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) As a fiery Sagittarius, you definitely know how to speak your mind — and despite Mercury retrograde mixing things up communication-wise, this full moon is a good time to tell a little more of your truth. You may find that you need to put some of your ideas into practice and let people know where you stand on things, so don’t be afraid of ruffling feathers or going against the grain. You know what you believe in and have every right to share your stance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) As a cool-headed Capricorn, you’re usually pretty traditional with how you handle your financial situation. But under this full moon, you may feel inspired to make changes. Whether that means looking into some unusual new investments or going out of your comfort zone to discuss a pay raise with your boss, be open to trying new things and diversifying your income sources. You don’t need to make any sudden moves, but that doesn’t mean you can’t put feelers out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The intensity of this full moon is arguably hitting you hardest of all, Aquarius, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling some identity crises brewing. Unexpected dramas from your past are blending with current relationship hurdles, swirling your feelings into a big ball of tension. But think of this as your cosmic challenge to breathe deeply into yourself and find your authenticity. Sometimes moments of confusion and crises are also when you can get most in touch with your truth.