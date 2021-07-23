12 Celebs Who Are Leos & How They Exude Their Fire Sign Energy

Born between July 23 and Aug. 22 and symbolized by the regal Lion, Leos are the centerstage-loving, spotlight-bathing, genuine stars of the zodiac. These passionate fire signs are known for their confidence, passion, and bright bold energy — not only during Leo season. They’ve got a magnetism like no other and were born to shine, which is why it’s no surprise that there are so many celebrity Leos. Though many see them as attention-seeking, it’s not their fault they’re so popular. It’s just that their entertaining personalities, pension for dreaming big, and endless warmth make them perfect for roles that require an audience (they don’t mind the applause!).

These inherent leaders are extremely loyal, keeping their circle of friends tight, and bringing them along for larger-than-life adventures while reminding them that life isn’t just about the destination but the ride. So, if you’re in the need of a big-hearted, fiercely protective, luxury-loving companion, it’s time to find the nearest Leo, which shouldn’t be too hard since they’ll likely be on stage, in the middle of the conversation, or at the very least have their names written in lights.

Here are some of our favorite celebs who are Leos. They embody the radiance, charm, and self-assured nature of their Leo sign.

Jennifer Lopez Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The multi-hyphenate actor, dancer, singer, and literal reason Google image search even exists, Jennifer Lopez is the quintessential celebrity Leo. Born July 24, J.Lo has never shied away from the stage, dance floor, or big screen. And yes, she’s clearly no stranger to a life of luxury, but don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got! She’s still passionately heart-led and is happy to take chances in her love life while always putting her family first.

Kylie Jenner Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images It’s easy to say that reality TV stars have a pension for the limelight, but how many celebs do we know that got their start on TV and ended up makeup mogul billionaires? Enter, Kylie Jenner. Born Aug. 10, she’s more than just one of our favorite Kardashians to keep up with, she’s the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, a formidable trendsetter, and, likely the most important trait in her opinion, a fun-loving mom. From her show-stopping Met Gala looks to her headline-making relationship with Travis Scott, Kylie knows how to embrace her Leo attributes.

Mila Kunis picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Mila Kunis is magnetic Leo energy in human form. From her laid-back comedic performances to her croon-worthy love life (I mean, who else but a Leo would marry their first onscreen kiss?), the That ’70s Show star has a personality that shines through on both the big screen and small screen. Born Aug. 14, Mila is very family first, constantly sharing hilarious anecdotes from her life with former co-star and current husband Ashton Kutcher. She’s also got a knack for taking on new opportunities like the yet-to-be-released Netflix crime drama Luckiest Girl Alive, boldly putting her Leo traits front and center.

Meghan Markle Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Podcaster, actor, and literal princess. Pulling off a list of accolades like that is a feat only a Leo could take on, and with her charisma, passion, and heart-centered energy, Meghan Markle perfectly embodies the traits of her star sign. Born Aug. 4, Meghan consistently wears her purpose on her sleeve, whether it’s taking part in philanthropic work with her husband Prince Harry, speaking out on tough topics like mental health, or showing off her acting chops during her time on the series Suits. Meghan also has Leo traits of being ultra-protective of her family, making it clear that no one should mess with her cubs.

Demi Lovato Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Lovato’s entire career, from early Disney channel star to current chart-topping singer is riddled with bold and brave Leo energy. Born Aug. 20, 1992, Demi has been candid about their journey to embody a Leo way of being, because as they told Bustle “Even though I had a big singing voice, I didn’t have a big speaking voice for myself. I didn’t express my needs … And then after a while of your needs and your wants being ignored, you burst.” From being vocal about their gender identity to getting vulnerable while sharing their addiction and eating disorders in the past, Demi is a lion ferociously leading by example.

Joe Jonas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joe Jonas has been an entertainer much of his life, sharing the same Disney start as another star on this list. Born Aug. 15, his story includes a good dose of drama (how does a band of brothers even break up?) plush a dash of Hollywood whirlwind romance with his wife Sophie Turner, making it clear that he’s a Leo through and through. He’s also not afraid to lead with his heart, whether it’s when singing lovelorn lyrics or sharing the love he has for his wife and family on social media.

Shawn Mendes Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Leos have a tendency to lead with their fire, and singer Shawn Mendes has been honest about his struggle to balance out that energy. Born Aug. 8, he’s shared that when arguing with girlfriend Camila Cabello he’s had a quick temper, but it gave him the awareness to become a better partner. He’s also not afraid to put his heart out there when discussing the power love has in his writing process, sharing, “I don't think that I’m going to be able to write songs that really do it justice, that can really capture the things and the feelings with her,” he said.

President Barack Obama Isa Foltin/WireImage/Getty Images Who better to represent Leo’s leadership qualities than the former leader of the free world. Born Aug. 4, President Barack Obama not only shows off his star sign traits on the political stage but has continued to use his voice, speaking out on causes he feels passionate about and even picking up the mic for a podcast series with Bruce Springsteen. He also embodies those heart-led family first traits of his star sign, isn’t afraid to get candid about his life as he did in his memoir A Promised Land, and puts his plethora of talents front and center like he did with his new educational Netflix series.

Anna Kendrick Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anna Kendrick was born on Aug. 9, so her pitch-perfect comedic timing (see what we did there?) shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The star is also well-versed in the Leo tradition of being inherently stage-worthy, something she’s shown off in multiple roles whether it’s singing and acting in Pitch Perfect or grabbing a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination for her role in Up in the Air, she’s not afraid to boldly share her talent with the world. Plus, with her very candid retweet-worthy Twitter feed, where she shares her candid thoughts on everything from shopping to her time on Twilight, it’s hard not to be drawn to her contagious charisma.

Dua Lipa David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa was born on Aug. 22, but that’s not the only evidence that she’s a Leo. As a purveyor of disco ballads and chart-topping anthems, the “New Rules” singer not only magnetizes listeners to the dance floor but in true Leo fashion reminds them of their self-worth becoming wing-woman for all as she sings “don’t pick up the phone, you know he's only calling ’cause he’s drunk and alone!” She’s also not afraid to use her voice for what she believes in, recently accepting her BRIT award in honor of Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, a nurse who has spent her career fighting for racial injustice.

Cara Delevingne Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Born Aug. 12, model Cara Delevingne has big Leo energy, never afraid to show up as her full self whether it’s acting on the big screen in Paper Towns, strutting her stuff on designer runways, or getting candid in intimate relationships. She’s also constantly embodying her star sign’s magnetic positive energy. The star recently told Cosmopolitan that she’s never left a romantic relationship on bad terms, explaining, “‘I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy.”

Cheers to all of our favorite Leos, may they always enjoy basking in the spotlight especially on their special day.