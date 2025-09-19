This Year’s Autumnal Equinox Will Be Extra Amazing For 2 Zodiac Signs

The times they are a-changing, as Sept. 22 is the date of this year’s autumn equinox here in the Northern hemisphere. This celestial event marks the end of summer and the first official day of fall — so bring on the hay rides, apple orchard photo shoots, and pumpkin spice-flavored everything. The autumn equinox is just as important on an astrological level as it is astronomical, as it also aligns with the sun’s annual transition into the second half of the zodiac. The astrology of the 2025 fall equinox is significant in many ways, but it’ll be especially meaningful for a couple of zodiac signs.

In addition to being the first day of fall, the autumn equinox always aligns with the beginning of Libra season in western astrology. Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac, and its solar season symbolizes the sun’s transition into the latter half of the astrological year. This cardinal air sign is represented by the scales of justice, illustrating Libra’s naturally fair, compromising, and diplomatic way of handling things. The Libran themes of balance and harmony are beautifully reflected in the autumn equinox’s energy, too, as this equinox marks the midpoint between the summer and winter solstices, and is one of two points during the year in which there are equal parts daylight and night.

There’s also some major cosmic activity buzzing in the atmosphere alongside this year’s equinox. Less than 24 hours before the equinox, a powerful new moon solar eclipse in Virgo will shake up the lunar landscape — and the chaotic, eye-opening energy of this lunation will continue reverberating throughout the first days of fall. Everyone will still be feeling the intensity to some degree as the equinox hits, so it’s a good time to purge away any bad habits and create more space to build a healthier autumn routine.

Twelve hours after the eclipse — on the same day as the autumn equinox — go-getter planet Mars will enter its traditional home-base sign of Scorpio, where it hits its peak strength and stride. Mars has been in balance-seeking Libra since Aug. 6, where its natural sense of directness and assertiveness is weakened by Libra’s need for diplomacy, compromise, and social grace. Once Mars is in stealthy and power-hungry Scorpio, ambition levels are shooting through the roof, and everyone will feel much more driven to take control of their desires and get strategic about reaching their goals.

Additionally, as soon as the equinox peaks and the sun crosses over into Libra, it will light up a beautiful Grand Air Trine in the heavens, forming an auspicious cosmic triangle with both transformational Pluto and electrifying Uranus. This is an empowering alignment that can bring everyone a deeper sense of confidence and inspiration.

All in all, there’s a ton of energy swirling around the cosmos as autumn begins, bringing big shifts for all. But this particular line-up of planetary alignments makes the fall equinox extra important for two zodiac signs in particular. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The autumn equinox always finds the sun shifting into your chart’s seventh house, which rules over your partnerships and commitments. However, this year, it’ll also activate illusive planet Neptune in your sign, as the sun will be sitting directly across from it. This could make it difficult to see things clearly when it comes to interpersonal relationships, and you may want to hold off on any important conversations. However, this is a time of heightened intuition, so listen to your heart instead of just your head. On the same day as the solstice, your ruling planet, Mars, is also changing signs, leaving its less-than-favorite sign of Libra and entering control-hungry Scorpio, which is your governing planet’s second zodiacal home. Having your cosmic ruler in a position of power after struggling in a less comfortable part of the zodiac will feel refreshing. You’ll feel this shift on an internal level. You’ll be more emotionally direct, capable of setting boundaries, and willing to face fears that lie beneath the surface. It’s an empowering turn of planetary events that kicks off this new season with strength.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The sun has spent the past month in your solar twelfth house, which is one of the quietest and most solitary parts of your chart. But at the exact moment of the fall equinox, the sun will cross over into Libra territory, lighting up your sign with its life-giving vital energy force. This kicks off a beautiful month of heightened confidence, ideal for following your heart, expressing yourself, and starting anew. Plus, it’s your birthday season! The gentle moon will also be in your sign at the time of the equinox, riding alongside communicative planet Mercury, bringing a greater sense of clarity of both thought and feeling. As the sun enters your sign at the time of the equinox, it’ll activate a beautiful Grand Air Trine, which brings you a deep sense of adventure, meaningful romantic prospects, lightning bolts of creative inspiration, and general potential for new beginnings. It’s one of the most beautiful and hopeful moments for personal growth all year. The sun will also be facing off with dreamy planet Neptune in your relationship zone, which could make it hard for you to see where your partner is coming from, but could up your intuitive connection with others.

