If you’re gearing up to spend July 21 enjoying an Oppenheimer-Barbie double feature, you’re probably gonna want a snack (or two, or three) to munch on during the all-day event. You have your classic options like popcorn and candy, of course, but if you’re looking for a treat that gives off major Barbiecore vibes, Cold Stone Creamery has just the thing. The ice cream giant has a new pink-tastic collection inspired by the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film, which means you can enjoy the movie in style and beat the summer heat at the same time.

The new Barbie x Cold Stone collab, which was announced on June 28, includes two delicious ice desserts that even the Barbie Bakery Chef doll would approve of. The All That Glitters is Pink Creation is an ice cream option that, in true Barbie fashion, combines Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream and crunchy Graham Cracker Pie Crust with vibrant Dance Party Sprinkles and whipped topping for a bite that’s just as eye-catching as the Mattel doll herself. Meanwhile, the Best Cake Ever features layers of yellow cake, Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Dance Party Sprinkles, and a fluffy white frosting exterior to match. The cake also comes with a Barbie decal in the center, and a rainbow shooting star detail on either side. Sounds like the perfect excuse to throw a real Barbie viewing party if you ask me.

The collection is available now online through Aug. 8, so if you’re planning to go full Barbiecore this summer, make sure to stop by your local Cold Stone ASAP. If you can’t make it to the creamery in person, you can also order the desserts online for delivery, pick up, or curbside drop off.

Cold Stone is also offering its Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream as a promotional flavor as well, and to top it all off, the ice cream goodies come in a pink Barbie-themed cup while supplies last, because you can never have too much pink.

The Barbie fun doesn’t have to end there, though, because Cold Stone is even offering a Barbie Movie Sweepstakes, where you can enter for your chance to win free Fandango movie tickets, Cold Stone gift cards, swag inspired by the film, and even your very own Barbie Dreamhouse. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and the sweepstakes is valid through 11:59 p.m. MT on July 31. How’s that for Barbiecore?