ICYMI: All things Barbie have been taking over for quite some time now. And *especially* ahead of Margot Robbie’s lead role in the highly-anticipated film by the same name set to release on July 21, 2023 — it makes sense that the ceaseless (and warranted) obsession with the pink-wearing, ultra-nostalgic plastic doll would be at an all time high.

As for the world of beauty, fashion, and buzzy trends? For one, vivid fuchsia ‘fits have been a red carpet staple for months now, and there is a serious rise in Barbiecore hairstyles, most recently worn by stars like Blake Lively. Of course: Barbie-inspired nails are taking over, too. (EmRata just wore a summery pink set that was everything.)

In recent weeks, Margot Robbie has been serving up some instantly iconic, all-pink-everything looks leading up to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. And taking the pretty in pink Barbie doll trope to new heights, the actor has most recently donned sheer pink nails for the upcoming film’s press tour.

Painted by Tom Bachik — Margot Robbie’s go-to nail guru who frequently works with the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailee Steinfeld (to name only just a few) — the duo opted for a minimal mani moment that stays true to Robbie’s more understated nail preferences. Though of course, the sheer pink nail polish hue is the perfect nod to her upcoming on-screen role that is sure to be a highlight of summer.

As for the exact products used to achieve her low-key, pink-hued nails, Bachik went with some essie faves, including the Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener Treatment, Vanity Fairest Polish, as well as the Stay Longer Top Coat.

For a bit of added hydration on her cuticles, he then went in with the brand’s On A Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil.