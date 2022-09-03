8 Pink Beauty Buys For Big Barbiecore Vibes

If subtle nudes are leaving you feeling ‘blah’, you’ll be pleased to hear things are set to get brighter as beauty goes Barbicore this summer- taking its inspiration from Pantone’s most joyous shade and one of world’s most enduring style icons. Whilst Barbiecore’s timeline stretches back to the stripped down palette of the Valentino Spring 2022 ‘Pink PP Collection’ which catapulted magenta into the spotlight; the aesthetic became a bonafide trend when dollops of nostalgia and bubblegum brights burst from stills of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie, landed on the mood boards of fashionistas and celebrity glam squads around the world. According to experts, there’s a shade of pink to suit everybody, which means there’s plenty of inspo to be taken from Barbiecore trendsetters seen sporting spectrums of the colour in bold style moments.

However, if pink isn’t your thing you can take your cues from the celebrities making subtler nods to Barbie’s polished, girly aesthetic. Think Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa, who have been spotted with strands spanning chalky pastels to pops of fuchsia through to Khloé Kardashian, whose birthday look of nude pink lips, bouncy blonde hair, and golden tan lead to Kris Jenner calling her "Little Miss Barbie.” Selena Gomez’s light pink coffin manicure was captioned on Instagram as: “@selenagomez is a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world” by nail artist, Tom Bachik. There’s also Lizzo, who highlighted the trend’s universal appeal when she recently teamed Valentino-everything with rosé lipgloss, eyeshadow, blusher, and a 90’s Barbie style ponytail.

But its not just famous faces who are taken with the trend: Pinterest has reported a 60% increase in searches for pink lipstick and 75% on pink nails compared to last year, which suggests Barbiecore looks set on having a serious moment. So with that in mind, here is a selection of the best beauty buys in the UK to get your serious Barbiecore vibes on.

