Anyone can craft amazing cocktails with a quality bar set at hand. The best bar sets for your home will feature functional tools that you’ll actually use, which means your skill level and the complexity of your preferred cocktail recipes are both factors. Beginners or those making simple drinks will likely need a few basic tools — think a cobbler-style cocktail shaker, jigger, and bar spoon — but those looking to take their drink-making to the next level may prefer a larger set with a variety of tools like a muddler, Hawthorne strainer, Boston shaker, pourers, tongs for cocktail ice, and more.

You might also want to look for more specialized tools to meet more specific needs, too — for example, a weighted mixing glass with a pour spout for cocktails that are stirred, not shaken, or an all-in-one tool for something that’s super compact to store or take on the go. Many bar tools are hand-wash only, but some are dishwasher safe, so keep that in mind if it matters to you.

Especially if you plan on displaying your set on a bar or bar cart, take aesthetics into account when picking out your tools. Most bar tools are made of durable stainless steel, but can come in a range of finishes including chrome, copper, rose gold, black (both matte and gunmetal), and even gold. Some bar sets come with a stand to display and organize your tools — choose one that matches the style of your space, whether that’s a rustic wooden pick or a sleek plastic stand with a modern design. Some stands even rotate, allowing you easily access to all of the tools.

Whether you’re new to the cocktail-making game or a seasoned mixologist, these eight bartender kits will all make great additions to your home bar. Cheers!

1. A Fan-Favorite 3-Piece Bar Set For Under $20

With more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.7-star rating overall, this bar set from CRESIMO is an overwhelming favorite on the site. And it makes total sense that people love it, since the handy set contains the three essential tools you’ll need to make a wide variety of tasty drinks. With the set you’ll receive a 24 ounce cocktail shaker with a built-in strainer, double jigger (with 1-ounce and 0.5-ounce measuring capabilities), and twisted mixing spoon. As a bonus, this pick comes with a recipe guide to help you concoct craft cocktails. All of this for less than $20? You can’t go wrong.

Made from stainless steel, all of the pieces in this set have a shiny, mirrored chrome finish. Each tool is dishwasher safe.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Every bar needs all the necessary tools, and this is a complete set. I love the stainless steel because it really makes an icy cold drink. This was exactly what I was looking for at a good price.”

2. An 18-Piece Bar Set With A Rotating Stand

The rotating stand on this bar set from Oyydecor is both super stylish and incredibly convenient. It’s made from plastic with a sleek black finish, and the rotating function allows you to reach the 18 tools in the set with ease. All of the drink-making tools are made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel with a gunmetal finish that’s oh-so chic. With this pick you’ll receive a 25-ounce cocktail shaker, ice tongs, a mixing spoon, a double jigger, a Hawthorne strainer, a conical strainer, a muddler, a corkscrew, three liquor pourers, two bottle stoppers, and four straws. The bar set also comes with a gift box and cocktail recipe book.

Not a fan of the gunmetal finish? This pick is also available in an option with silver-tone tools.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Great quality! Looks super modern and nice on my bar cart. Really happy with this purchase, I would definitely recommend.”

3. A 10-Piece Copper Bar Set With A Mahogany Stand

The copper-color tools in this bar set from Mixology & Craft have definitely caught the attention of Amazon reviewers — they give this pick a whopping 4.8-star rating overall, among 5,000 and growing reviews. The 10-piece set comes with a variety of tools that you can utilize to make delectable drinks with ease, including basics like a 24-ounce shaker, stirring spoon, and double jigger (with 1-ounce and 0.5-ounce measurements), plus some super handy extras like a muddler, two liquid pourers, a strainer, a corkscrew, and ice tongs. All of the tools in the set are made from durable stainless steel, but it’s recommended to hand wash them to avoid scratching the color coating.

This pick comes with a wooden mahogany stand that’s both practical and stylish — it will keep all of the tools corralled and ready for display on your bar or bar cart. The set is also available with a bamboo stand for a few bucks less, or with stainless steel, black, or gold-color tools.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I wanna make clear how good this product is. It's high quality. Looks great, very practice and has all the tools needed. Fan-freaking-tastic and very happy with the quality.”

4. A 4-Piece Bar Set With A Boston Shaker

If you’re seeking a bar set with a Boston shaker, this one from Mixology & Craft is certainly your best bet. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers are wild about this pick, hence the near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall they give it on the site, among 1,800 and growing reviews. In addition to the Boston shaker (which holds 28 ounces on the weighted shaker side and 18 on the other), this pick comes with a Hawthorne strainer, a double jigger with a 2 ounce-side and a 1-ounce side, cocktail-making cards, and a tube container to hold all of the components. The drink-making tools are all made from stainless steel, and they’re dishwasher safe.

This pick is also available with tools that have a copper finish.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This Boston shaker set is perfect! I'm super happy with it, it looks great, the shakers fit together perfectly, don't leak, allow for a great shake. It's just good quality stuff. The little cocktail cards that come with it were a surprise to me and they are so cute! Done with so much love and attention to detail, great to have as a cool looking cheat sheet.”

5. A Gold-Color 24-Piece Bar Set

Make nearly any drink with this extra-large bar set from Soing. The bar set features 24 handy tools made from rust-proof stainless steel with a gold finish that’s a true showstopper. The set includes a double jigger (with 1.5-ounce and 0.75-ounce measuring options), a Hawthorne strainer, a 24-ounce shaker, a muddler, a pair of ice tongs, a stirring spoon, three liquid pourers with six caps, two stoppers, two brushes, a corkscrew, and a utility cap. Utilize the wooden stand to keep all of the pieces together. This pick comes with a bonus cocktail book and a velvet carrying bag.

It’s recommended to hand wash the tools in this set to ensure the finish doesn’t get scratched or rubbed off. This pick is also available with black or copper tools, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Absolutely love the color! The added storage base was a bonus! And I love the velvet pouch for on-the-go needs. Works great so far, easy to use and clean. Came with a small book of recipes that helped me determine what to keep on hand at home.”

6. A 4-Piece Mixing Glass Set

For cocktails that are stirred and not shaken, reach for this mixing set from MOFADO, which includes a 16.9-ounce (aka 500-milliliter) mixing glass that’s made from clear, lead-free crystal with a weighted bottom for the ultimate drink-making experience. In addition to the glass, you’ll get a mixing spoon, Hawthorne strainer, and double jigger with 3-ounce and 1.5-ounce measurements. Amazon reviewers rave about this pick on the site, with commenters specifically calling out the luxurious look and feel it has. After each use, be sure to wash all the pieces by hand to keep them looking great.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have been very happy with this set. I have been trying my hand at making a variety of cocktails at home, and had been looking for sturdy, fashionable, and professional equipment. And in my opinion, this fit the bill perfectly. The jigger, strainer, and bar spoon all have a satisfying heft and sturdiness, which makes them feel very professional. But what caught my eye with this set is the mixing glass. It is made with thick glass, and like the other parts of this kit, has a very professional feel about it.”

7. A Matte Black Bar Set With 7 Tools

The matte black finish on the tools in this bar set from KevKev is so sleek and cool. But don’t worry — this pick isn’t just nice to look at, it’s also highly functional with seven tools that you can utilize to make a range of tasty drinks. Included in the set are a 24-ounce shaker, a muddler, a double jigger (with 1-ounce and 2-ounce measurements), a mixing spoon, a Hawthorne strainer, and two pour spouts, all of which are made from stainless steel. It’s recommended to hand wash these bar tools in order to keep them in tip top shape.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love this set! All the essentials for mixing a cocktail, muddling, measuring the perfect shot or double shot and pouring from a liquor bottle. GREAT value for the money! Seems like great quality [...] I do love this set so cute and chic. 10/10 would recommend!”

8. A 6-Piece Bar Set With Rustic Appeal

This bar set from Galrose Dezigns has some serious eye-catching rustic vibes thanks to its wooden stand (which is magnetic to hold the tools firmly in place) and galvanized stainless steel tools with rose gold accents. Included in the set are an 18.5-oz double-wall shaker, a double jigger (with 1-ounce and 2-ounce measurements), a Hawthorne strainer, a bottle opener, a long-handled spoon, and a set of tongs. The entire set is highly durable and of good quality, so you’ll be able to utilize it for years to come, though reviewers on the site recommend hand washing these tools to keep them looking their best. It’d make a wonderful gift, too, since it comes in a stylish box.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Unique looking bar set for those who prefer the non-traditional. It is nicely crafted and goes well with country chic or industrial style decors.”

Also Great: A Handy 10-In-1 Bar Tool

Stir, zest, and muddle — this handy bar tool from HOST Bar10der can be used for all of these drink-making tasks, and many more! The 10-in-1 tool is compact in size and collapsible, so it’s a great option if you want to make tasty drinks, but don’t have the space for a large set or you need tools to make drinks while on-the-go. And the stainless steel and plastic gadget really does have 10 bar tools in one package, since it contains a strainer, muddler, jigger, zester, reamer, stirrer, corkscrew, bottle opener, channel knife, and regular knife. And at under $15, it’s also a really remarkable bargain.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Good quality. Worth the cost. Use daily.”