The Echo Dot makes it easy to listen to music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more, but if you want to boost the sound or make it more portable, then a wireless Bluetooth speaker can be a great solution. The best Bluetooth speakers for an Echo Dot are compatible with your device and include the speaker range, battery life, and water-resistance rating that suits your needs. They might also feature surround sound, a better quality bass, more volume control, or fun lights, so keep those extras in mind while shopping.

What To Consider When Shopping For Bluetooth Speakers For An Echo Dot

Your Echo Dot and Alexa are compatible with any kind of Bluetooth speaker and pairing just takes a few steps. But there are some other factors to look for:

Speaker Range: Depending on its size and style, a Bluetooth speaker can connect to your Echo Dot from 30 to 100 feet away; a longer range may be helpful if you want to bring your speaker outside or use it in a large room.

Battery Life: A Bluetooth speaker can give you wireless portability, but with that comes limited battery life. Some speakers can give you up to 24 hours on one charge while others will run for eight hours. You can also use all of the speakers below while they charge, you just don't get the same mobility.

Water Resistance: If you want to take your Bluetooth speaker outside or in the shower, an IP water-resistance rating will be an important feature to look at. An IPX4 speaker is water-resistant to splashing, while an IPX7 can be fully submerged for up to 30 minutes — but some speakers have no rating at all and should not be near water.

Whether you want to pump up the volume or just extend the reach of your Echo Dot, take a look at the best Bluetooth speakers for an Echo Dot that you can find on Amazon.

1. A Wildly Popular Bluetooth Speaker

Pros:

Over 184,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Small and light; weighs just 9 ounces

Less than $30

Available in 8 colors

Cons:

Some reviewers report that the bass could be better

This compact Bluetooth speaker has over 137,000 five-star reviews, and it’s easy to see why. Weighing only nine ounces, it’s incredibly lightweight for easy portability, comes in eight colors, and has a budget-friendly price tag. It has an IPX5 rating, which means it can resist a sustained spray of low-pressure water, or you can go with its other model that’s specifically designed for the shower. The OontZ’s battery can last up to 14 hours and takes about two to three hours to fully charge according to reviewers. Its Bluetooth 5.0 has a range of 100 feet, so it can handle being some distance from your Echo Dot. The speaker even has a built-in microphone so you can take an incoming call hands-free. OontZ promises a high volume without distortion but some reviewers report that the bass isn’t the best.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I was initially surprised at the sound quality after connecting the speaker to my 2nd Generation Echo Dot. I was happy with the sound quality as it certainly was much richer and deeper than that of my Dot. I wanted to use it to play music in my garage, and for that purpose this small form factor speaker will work perfectly. It isn't going to blow my ears off, but it also loud enough to enjoy at a comfortably high volume. The speaker will fill a small room with crisp and clear tones and is a significant upgrade when listening to music on the standard Echo Dot speakers.”

Dimensions: 5.3 x 2.8 x 2.6 inches | Weight: 9 ounces | Range: 100 feet | Water-Resistance Rating: IPX5 | Battery Life: Up to 14 hours | Colors: 8

2. A Highly Rated Bluetooth Speaker

Pros:

Over 12,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

High water-resistance rating

Can connect up to two devices to the speaker

Reviewers report excellent sound quality

Available in five colors

Cons:

Some reviewers report that it may not hold a charge for the full 12 hours

With over 12,000 reviews, the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker has a stellar 4.8-star rating for many reasons. Not only does it have an IPX7 rating —which means it can be fully submerged in water up to three feet for 30 minutes — but it also features a noise- and echo-canceling speakerphone for when you’re on a call on your Echo Dot. You can talk to Siri or Google Now with the press of a button and even link over 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together for a boost in sound. The speaker features dual external passive radiators for a more robust audio experience and reviewers rave about the excellent sound quality. Its Bluetooth 4.2 has a range of 30 feet, and the battery can last up to 12 hours with a charging time of 3.5 hours.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Great sound for a little portable speaker. Love this and have purchased multiples for different rooms. Attaches easily to echo dot for a nice speaker boost.”

Dimensions: 2.76 x 6.89 x 2.68 inches | Weight: 1.14 pounds | Range: 30 feet | Water-Resistance Rating: IPX7 | Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Colors: 5

3. A Bluetooth Speaker With A 24-Hour Battery Life

Pros:

Over 78,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

24 hours of battery life on one charge

Lightweight at just under 13 ounces

at just under 13 ounces Under $30

Cons:

Some reviewers report bass quality could be better

If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker with a long battery life, the Anker SoundCore is for you. It boasts up to 24 hours of use and takes just one hour to fully charge according to reviewers. The speaker has an IPX5 rating, so it’s waterproof against a sustained, low-pressure spray of water and it weighs just 12.6 ounces. In terms of sound, it has two high-sensitivity drivers for greater clarity and zero distortion, leaving one reviewer to rave, “Sound quality is amazing for such a compact device.” Its Bluetooth 5.0 pairs instantly with your Echo Dot and it has a range of 66 feet.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Connectivity was easy. Paired straight off with my echo dot. Not great instructions included, but if you're used to pairing Bluetooth devices there's no problem. Sound quality is excellent from such a small speaker, and works well at the distance I want the speaker to be from the source. I'd recommend this speaker to anyone looking for an entry level speaker of this size.”

Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.1 x 1.9 inches | Weight: 12.6 ounces | Range: 66 feet | Water-Resistance Rating: IPX5 | Battery Life: Up to 24 hours | Colors: 3

4. A Bluetooth Speaker With Color-Changing Lights

Pros:

Under $40

Colorful lights change with the music

High water-resistance rating

Despite being just 2.75 by 7.25 inches, according to reviewers, it’s surprisingly loud

Comes in 7 colors

Cons:

Some reviewers report that it may not hold a charge for the full 17 hours

Wherever you go with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s going to be a party. It features RGB lighting with seven colors and six light modes that can sync with your music to create dazzling effects. One reviewer reported, “It gives a cool light show, which you can turn off if you aren't the flashy-type.” A lanyard is included for easy carrying and the speaker weighs just 1.31 pounds. There’s a built-in mic for taking phone calls and it can pair up with other speakers. The battery lasts up to 17 hours according to reviewers and takes less than four hours to charge. It has Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 100 feet and thanks to an IPX7 rating, the speaker can be submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Bought this speaker for our trips to the beach. Great sound and it was very easy to setup. We also use it with our Alexa EchoDOT to listen to songs. It has good range for a blue tooth speaker.”

Dimensions: 7 x 2.95 x 2.76 inches | Weight: 1.31 pounds | Range: 100 feet | Water-Resistance Rating: IPX7 | Battery Life: Up to 17 hours | Colors: 7

5. A Bluetooth Speaker With A Subwoofer

Pros:

Over 7,500 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Subwoofer for improved bass

Dual full-range drivers for high-quality sound

Cons:

The heaviest speaker on this list

Not water resistant

If you want a deeper bass for your Echo Dot, then this Bluetooth speaker is a solid pick. It features a 12-watt subwoofer and dual 10-watt full-range drivers. One reviewer reported, “The bass was deep, the mids were musical and the highs were pleasant and spacious.” It can pair with other DOSS SoundBox XL speakers for more of a surround sound experience and its Bluetooth 4.0 has a range of 33 feet. The battery can last up to 10 hours and takes about three to four hours to fully charge. Just note that the speaker isn’t water-resistant, so keep it away from moisture.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I absolutely love this speaker just perfect crisp sound. just the right amount of bass all can be adjusted with my echo dot [...] And so pleased with the sound of this speaker every thing sounds so clear, crisp, and bass you can feel but not distort on high. Thank you doss just perfect.”

Dimensions: 11.8 x 2.6 x 5.2 inches | Weight: 3.46 pounds | Range: 33 feet | Water-Resistance Rating: None | Battery Life: Up to 10 hours | Colors: 1

6. A Bluetooth Speaker With 360-Degree Sound

Pros:

Features 360-degree surround sound

High water-resistance rating

Long battery life of up to 20 hours

of up to 20 hours Includes carabiner and strap

LED backlights

Cons:

Some reviewers report the incessant low battery alert can get irritating — it sounds even once plugged in to charge when the battery is low

Get a surround sound experience for your Echo Dot with the TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth speaker. It features 360 degrees of audio with 25-watt stereo speakers and two passive subwoofers that deliver powerful audio for smaller spaces. It has an IPX6 water-resistance rating, which means it can resist high-pressure, heavy water sprays and its Bluetooth 5.0 has a range of 33 feet. You can connect other HD77 speakers together for a more amplified sound and it also includes a built-in mic for taking calls. The battery can last up to 20 hours, and the speaker comes with a carabiner and strap so you can take it on the go.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I'm a little embarrassed by the number of bluetooth speakers that I have and I tell you that this HD77 is the best sounding speaker of all my speakers this size. [...] I connect it to the basic Gen 2 Echo Dot so that when I'm in the bathroom and I want to hear something in high quality I just turn it on. The battery lasts a long time and the audio quality is top notch. I have several of the original full size Amazon Echo's and the HD77 can get twice as loud as one of those and the audio is still very clear.”

Dimensions: 7.4 x 3.1 x 3.1 inches | Weight: 1.76 pounds | Range: 33 feet | Water-Resistance Rating: IPX6 | Battery Life: Up to 20 hours | Colors: 3

7. A Popular Bluetooth Speaker That Can Get Really Loud

Pros:

Over 61,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Reviewers report excellent volume without distortion

Features voice prompts that lead you through Bluetooth pairing

Ability to pair two SoundLink speakers together

Cons:

Expensive

Low battery life (8 hours, according to some reviewers)

To really pump up the volume, you’ll want this Bose Bluetooth speaker. It contains dual passive radiators that not only minimize surface vibrations but also offer maximum volume, which is backed by reviewers. One fan raved, “It is incredible how much volume, and bass sound this unit can produce, and NO DISTORTION at max level!” You can pair two SoundLink speakers together for more of a surround sound experience, it has a built-in mic for taking calls, and it even features voice prompts that talk you through Bluetooth pairing with your Echo Dot. The speaker has an IPX4 rating which makes it resilient to water splashes from any direction and the Bluetooth 4.2 has a range of 30 feet. The battery can last up to eight hours, which isn’t that high compared to other options on this list, but the excellent sound quality might make up for that.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I have one of these speakers on a covered porch and have it Bluetooth connected to an echo dot. The sound is amazing, and easily fills the space (17’x12’) at low volume. It is robust yet crystal clear at higher volumes also, to a point where i can use it for yard entertaining. It’s only about 6” high, 7 or 8” wide and a few inches deep. The finish is a matte silicone so it looks/feels really great too.”

Dimensions: 2.2 x 5 x 5.2 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds | Range: 30 feet | Water-Resistance Rating: IPX4 | Battery Life: Up to 8 hours | Colors: 4