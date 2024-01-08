The Best Days To Get Married In 2024, According To Astrology

Entering a new year can feel a little uneasy since there are so many unknowns about what lies ahead. Thankfully, we can always turn to the stars for guidance, starting with some clarity on when to tie the knot. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, there are five cosmically blessed days in 2024 to get married, so if you don’t want to risk retrogrades and unlucky circumstances ruining your big day, you might want to keep these dates in mind.

Regardless of how much time you spend planning your wedding, unforeseen situations can always pop up. From inclement weather and catering mix-ups to the best man forgetting the rings, the truth of the matter is that there are plenty of things that can potentially go wrong. That’s when having a cosmically aligned wedding day can come in handy because even if your outdoor wedding is a rainout, you can rest assured knowing that there will still be high energy surrounding your nuptials.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the best days to get married in 2024 coincide with Venus, the planet of love, romance, and beauty, intersecting with Pluto, the ruler of love, sex, and marriage. Jupiter plays a role in some of these dates as well, as it is a “very favorable sign for big celebrations and happiness.”

If you’re ready to secure a date for your ceremony, or you want to know if your wedding day is astrologically approved, keep reading.

Post-Valentine’s Day Ceremony

With Venus in Aquarius being conjunct with Pluto in Aquarius, Feb. 17 is one of the most favorable times to tie the knot in 2024, coming just a few days after the romantic Valentine’s holiday. Not only does this alignment feature the planet of love and the planet of marriage side-by-side one degree apart, but there will also be five signs in Aquarius, the sign of love and friendship, making it the perfect time to “marry [your] best friend and lover,” per Garbis.

Spring Nuptials In Bloom

If you’ve always wanted to walk down the aisle carrying a bouquet of freshly blossomed spring flowers, there are two major opportunities to do so this year. The first falls on March 24, as four planets (including Venus) will be in the romantic and emotional sign of Pisces. Plus, Venus will also sextile to Jupiter in the sensual sign of Taurus during this time, which Garbis says could make for a very exciting honeymoon.

If a March ceremony doesn’t work with your schedule, consider exchanging your vows on April 29. That’s when Venus joins three other planets in the sign of Taurus (including Jupiter), while three other planets will be in Pisces. “This is a very loving time with a nice mixture of physical chemistry, displays of beauty, nice flowers, fancy dresses, exquisite banquets, and families gathering in the name of love,” says Garbis.

The Dog Days Of Summer Wedding

Before the summer ends, why not send off the season with a small marriage ceremony? Per Garbis, romance will be in the air on Aug. 29, as Venus in Libra will be trine with Pluto in Aquarius. “With Libra representing law and contracts and gentle Aquarius in the marriage planet of Pluto, who goes against the grain, two sweethearts may decide to run off against the will of everyone else and have a romantic getaway where they get married behind closed doors, only to announce it later.” It may be counterintuitive to save the date for an elopement, but it’s not a bad idea to keep the late summer day on your radar just in case.

Winter I Do’s

Venus will be in Aquarius again on Dec. 7, making it the last best day to get married in 2024. That’s not the only thing the early winter date has going for it, though — according to Garbis, the planet of love will also be conjunct or “at the same degree of zero” as Pluto, the planet of marriage, in Aquarius, and the moon will be in the sweet sign of Pisces as well.

“This could be a simple marriage between two people who are deeply in love, who have been waiting to express their vows to one another,” says the expert. “This alignment could make for a wedding where everybody cries because it’s so heartfelt and sincere.” If that sounds like you and your partner, you might want to start sending out those Save The Dates ASAP.

