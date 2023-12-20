Astrology can be used to tell us more about ourselves beyond why we act a certain way or get along with some people better than others. It can also tell us when to relax and unwind, when to evaluate and reflect, and when our fortune will be at its highest and lowest.

Whether there are happy days on the horizon or tumultuous times coming up, it’s always a good idea to plan. Thankfully, this breakdown of your zodiac sign's unluckiest day of 2024 can help you prepare for the worst, so you won’t be blindsided by the negative energy.

Mercury retrograde never fails to cause some less-than-ideal shake-ups, and because the cosmic event will occur four times in 2024, you can expect to encounter several communication-, travel-, and technology-related issues throughout the year. However, those aren’t the only periods you should be wary of.

Much like how each zodiac sign has a day when their luck will be at its highest, there will also be a 24-hour period where each placement will have their fortune severely tested. Issues may range from problems at home to financial issues, depending on where the planets are at that time.

You don’t need to be an expert to figure out when your vibes will be off in 2024 because astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok) already did that for you. Keep reading to discover when the unluckiest day of 2024 will occur for your sign, and don’t forget to mark it in your calendar.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Sutthichai Supapornpasupad/Moment/Getty Images Unluckiest day: April 19, 2024 Aries’ unluckiest day of 2024 is April 19, and no, it’s not because it’s the last day of the fire sign’s season. According to Lee, Mercury will still be in retrograde in Aries, which may leave you feeling melancholic and temperamental. The expert also warns that your short fuse may cause you to ruin your relationships, so it’s probably best to keep to yourself that day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Unluckiest day: May 1, 2024 Unfortunately for Taurus, the earth sign’s unluckiest day falls smack dab in the middle of their own season: May 1. Venus will be squaring Pluto at that time, which will likely cause you to blow things out of proportion and turn the dramatics up to 10. “Take a step back to breathe and think before engaging,” Lee advises.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) damircudic/E+/Getty Images Unluckiest day: May 17, 2024 Mercury will be squaring Pluto on Gemini’s unluckiest day of the year, May 17. Per Lee, this could lead to some financial issues or problems at home, but at least you’ll get the bad vibes over with before your season starts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Unluckiest day: Jan. 20, 2024 The moon will square Saturn on Cancer’s unluckiest day, Jan. 20, which means crabs may find themselves kicking off Aquarius season with some digestion issues. Lee recommends combating this negative energy by staying away from coffee and getting plenty of rest.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Unluckiest day: Aug. 19, 2024 A lot will be happening cosmically for Leo on Aug. 19, and not in a good way. Between the sun squaring Uranus, Mars retrograde occurring in Leo, and your season coming to a close, Lee warns that the fire sign may feel “impulsive and brash” as they potentially deal with problems within their relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images Unluckiest day: Sept. 18, 2024 During the final days of your season, you may find yourself feeling lonely and uncommunicative, dear Virgo. These emotions will reach a fever pitch on Sept. 18, but to prevent the negative vibes from overstaying their welcome, Lee recommends taking care of yourself before making any big decisions. “Self-care is important,” says the expert.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Unluckiest day: Nov. 9, 2024 As Libra’s ruling planet Venus squares Neptune on Nov. 9, the air sign may have to face some unpleasant truths regarding “secrets, lies, or affairs,” per Lee. The negative energy will probably leave you on your toes, which could be a good thing, because your distrust may keep you from getting involved in a messy situation. Stay vigilant, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Guillermo Spelucin/Moment/Getty Images Unluckiest day: June 11, 2024 Try to steer clear of Scorpios on June 11, because Mars squaring Pluto may cause the water sign to feel aggressive or ruthless that day, per Lee. “Tempers will be at an all-time high, just be sure not to lose it on anyone at your job, especially a superior,” says the expert. “Just take extra caution before making any hasty decisions.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Unluckiest day: Dec. 7, 2024 The sun will be opposing Sagittarius’ ruling planet of good luck and fortune on Dec. 7, which may spell trouble for the fire sign. Per Lee, Sags should refrain from “trying [their] hand at the lotto” that day, and instead “remain low-key” to avoid any major conflicts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) JulPo/E+/Getty Images Unluckiest day: Feb. 28, 2024 Feb. 28 will mark a time of conjunction between Mercury and Saturn for Capricorns, making it the unluckiest day for the earth sign in 2024. You may notice yourself getting easily annoyed with the people around you, as well as “disputes and failures” that just make you feel indifferent to it all, per Lee. Thankfully this energy won’t stick around forever, but if you let yourself wallow in it too long, you may become apathetic to the negative vibes, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Unluckiest day: Feb. 16, 2024 Aquarians will be forced to spend one of the final days of their season, Feb. 16, battling uneasiness. That’s because the square between the sun and Uranus will leave the air sign feeling stressed and anxious, and lead them to “make more hiccups out of haste” as a result. But according to Lee, as long as you “take a breather and relax your mind,” you’ll get through it (relatively) unscathed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) izusek/E+/Getty Images Unluckiest day: Jan. 2, 2024 Prepare to start your year with a bit of a hiccup, Pisces, because according to Lee, the unluckiest day for your sign falls on Jan. 2. Though you’re usually very understanding, the moon will be opposing your ruling planet of Neptune, which means your emotions will be turned up, and your “ability to understand other’s feelings while still being able to understand your own will be at a serious low.” Give yourself a few days to recoup after the new year — you deserve it.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator