Regardless of whether you and your partner have a closet in your bedroom, you’ll likely need somewhere to stash those clothing items that often don’t get hung up on a rack like T-shirts, socks, and underwear. The best dressers for couples will be roomy enough to accommodate all of the clothing that you both need to store (some couples also opt for two coordinating dressers for additional storage), but won’t be so large to not fit in your bedroom. Consider different decor styles (like modern, farmhouse, or traditional), materials, and design details based on your own personal preferences — but just make sure the dresser you go with stays within your budget as they can get expensive!

What Criteria To Consider

Consider these factors when hunting for the perfect dresser for your space:

Dresser Size

Before you get your heart set on a specific dresser, you’ll want to take note of the manufacturer’s dimensions for the product to ensure it’ll fit well in the room and not cause it to be too cramped. Some picks are relatively short and wide, while others are more vertical by design, so consider which would work better for your space and items. If you plan on purchasing two dressers for you and your significant other, ensure that you have room for both of them, whether you’re utilizing them side by side or just generally in the same area.

Finally, pay attention to the number of drawers (and the size of each one) to ensure the dresser provides enough storage space for all of your stuff — the drawers may all be the same dimensions or they can vary to keep different-sized clothing items better organized.

Material & Assembly

The majority of dressers on Amazon are made from wood, though this can include solid wood (which is pricier but more durable in the long run) or more budget-friendly manufactured wood, such as MDF. You may come across dressers with sleek metal elements, or drawers made from fabric to keep the cost low. Just keep in mind that fabric drawers will be flimsier overall than solid materials.

All of the dressers on this list require some amount of assembly, however some are much easier to put together than others. Take this into consideration when purchasing.

Shop The Best Dressers For Couples

In a hurry? These are the best dressers for couples:

These reviewer-loved dressers are all excellent choices for couples — and since they cover a range of styles, sizes, and price points, you’ll surely find the perfect pick for your bedroom among the bunch.

1 A Classic Dresser With An Espresso Finish Prepac Fremont Dresser Amazon $231 See On Amazon Pros: Simple design that could vibe well with many different aesthetics

Available in other coordinating pieces to create a complete set Con: Some reviewers indicate that assembly can be a bit tricky This double dresser boasts an excellent price tag, particularly considering how large it is — Amazon reviewers confirm it! Made from manufactured wood, the dresser features six drawers that are on metal gliders with built-in safety stops for smooth operation. Assembly can take a couple of hours, according to reviewers, some of whom have recommended having an electric drill on hand for the job. One reviewer wrote: “We are very happy with this new furniture added to our bedroom. It was not too complicated to put together, though it would be heavy to transport to the room if fully assembled in a different room. The wood is of good quality and the color is the one we expected from the purchase. This was a good buy!” Overall dimensions: 59 x 16 x 29 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 6 | Weight: 114 pounds | Primary material: Manufactured wood | Available colors: 6 | Assembly required: Yes

2 A Matching Pair Of Modern Dressers For Under $300 ONG Dressers Amazon $276 See On Amazon Pros: Sold in a pair or individually

Modern and stylish design Con: On the smaller side (but each person gets their own storage space) Don’t want to share a dresser with your partner? This option actually comes with two matching dressers, allowing you to each have your own storage space for your stuff. Getting individual dressers like these offers some flexibility — place the dressers side by side so that they look like one large dresser, or separate them as needed. Each dresser features modern handles, sturdy gold legs, and a subtle diagonal pattern for a little added interest. Utilize the anti-tip accessory to keep these dressers secure, and the added instructions should make assembly fairly simple. One reviewer wrote: “The drawers aren’t very long but it fits a surprising amount of stuff. Perfect for your closet.” Overall dimensions: 23.6 x 13.4 x 35.8 inches (length x width x height of each dresser) | Number of drawers: 4 per dresser | Weight: 49 pounds each | Primary materials: Manufactured wood, wood, metal | Available colors: 3 | Assembly required: Yes

3 A Fan-Favorite Dresser Under $75 WLIVE Dresser for Bedroom Amazon $70 See On Amazon Pros: Budget-friendly

Lightweight Con: Fabric drawers aren’t the most durable There’s tons of things to love about this budget-friendly dresser — it’s lightweight, stylish, and functional with five fabric drawers in two sizes (the medium ones each can hold up to 12 T-shirts, while the larger ones can hold up to 20 T-shirts) and adjustable feet for stability. While this may not be the largest or most durable option on this list, Amazon reviewers have plenty of positive feedback about this dresser. The dresser has a solid 4.2-star rating overall after 23,000-plus reviews on the site. Plus, the price can’t be beat! Reviewers have reported that assembly is a cinch. Choose from a variety of color options, including all black, rustic brown, and greige. WLIVE also makes this dresser in different sizes like this one with nine drawers and this option with eight drawers — you could even mix and match them in your space, depending on you and your partner’s specific needs. One reviewer wrote: “We bought two of these for our bedroom closet. Our room is small and we needed to utilize our closet space wisely. This was the perfect option. Still cute to look at if the closet is open and a great way to organize and add additional drawers for our clothes without taking up space in our room.” Overall dimensions: 39.4 x 11.8 x 21.7 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 5 | Weight: 22.3 pounds | Primary materials: Manufactured wood, metal, fabric | Available colors: 6 | Assembly required: Yes

4 A Dresser With Both Drawers & Shelves For Less Than $125 LINSY HOME Dresser Amazon $120 See On Amazon Pros: Has drawers and shelves for storage

Variety of drawer sizes for different items Con: Fabric drawers not as durable as wood Featuring drawers (in small and large sizes) and two shelves, this wallet-friendly dresser is a versatile option that would make a great addition to you and your partner’s bedroom. While the drawers are made from fabric, this pick is actually quite sturdy thanks to its steel frame and adjustable feet. An anti-toppling kit is also provided to ensure it stays put. This pick can be utilized as a TV stand, if needed — it can hold up to a 45-inch TV. Plus, shoppers have claimed it takes a matter of minutes, not hours, to assemble. One reviewer wrote: “Beautiful, sturdy, lightweight, and extremely easy to assemble. Please note the drawers are made of fabric and cardboard. Strong enough for socks and underwear. Overall I absolutely love it.” Overall dimensions: 37.7 x 11.3 x 27.7 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 7 | Weight: 24 pounds | Primary materials: Manufactured wood, steel, fabric, wood | Available colors: 4 | Assembly required: Yes

5 A Tall, Narrow Dresser For Smaller Spaces Prepac Astrid Tall Chest Amazon $180 See On Amazon Pros: Vertical design takes up minimal floor space

Available in multiple colors and sizes Con: Some reviewers indicate assembly can be a bit tricky If you’re tight on room, this tall dresser is narrow so it’ll take up the least amount of floor space possible while still giving you and your partner plenty of drawers to store clothes, accessories, and more. The dresser features solid wood knobs, drawer glides for smooth opening, and secure safety stops. One shopper described that it offers “straightforward assembly and no surprises if you've ever put together kit furniture.” A wall anchor is also included. One reviewer wrote: “I am more than happy with this product. Very sturdy, great material, not cheap! I definitely was expecting a more “flimsy” product due to the price, but I was very pleasantly surprised. This product will last! Instructions were easy to follow and all screws etc were there.” Overall dimensions: 20 x 16 x 52 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 6 | Weight: 78 pounds | Primary materials: Manufactured wood, wood | Available colors: 4 | Assembly required: Yes

6 A Modern Dresser With A Mid-Century Silhouette Modway Mid-Century Modern Dresser Amazon $386 See On Amazon Pros: Stylish, mid-century modern design

Available in other coordinating pieces to create a complete set Con: Heavy

Price With its rounded corners, splayed legs, and clean lines, one reviewer on Amazon described this dresser from Modway perfectly: “The chest is gorgeous! [...] Minimalist yet has a distinct modern style.” The dresser features a two-tone detail with gray drawer fronts and a wood grain veneer on the sides. In terms of assembly, a shopper estimated, “It took 2 of us about 2-3 hours to assemble but we checked and double checked each step.” A walnut wood and white combo is also available, should that be a better match for you and your partner’s space. One reviewer wrote: “The chest is gorgeous! Such beautiful colors elegant lines. Minimalist yet has a distinct modern style. It had a lot of steps to assemble, but the instructions were very clear and fit neatly. Easy to build by 1 person in 2-3 hours with a screwdriver.” Overall dimensions: 62 x 15.5 x 32.5 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 6 | Weight: 118 pounds | Material: Manufactured wood | Available colors: 2 | Assembly required: Yes

7 An Industrial-Chic Dresser With Metal Legs Signature Design by Ashley Neilsville Industrial Style Dresser Amazon $300 See On Amazon Pros: Industrial vibes

Available in other coordinating pieces to create a complete set Con: Heavy Looking for a dresser with a clean, crisp, and industrial-chic vibe? This dresser from Signature Design by Ashley Neilsville is a perfect match. This pick is made from manufactured wood with a faux pine finish — and there are also some metal accents (like the legs and handles) to round out the design. The manufacturer recommends having someone to help with assembly, but it shouldn’t be hugely difficult — one shopper described, “Assembly was typical for this kind of furniture.” In love with this dresser? Pick up the coordinating pieces, including a headboard and nightstand, for a complete set. One reviewer wrote: “Looks just like the photo. High quality, drawers work perfectly, drawers are lined, looks beautiful in my master bedroom with a king-size bed. The reclaimed wood is really nice, and has a beautiful warm but urban/industrial look. Very cool! It took my handyman about 1 hour to assemble. So happy with this purchase!” Overall dimensions: 52.7 x 15.8 x 29 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 6 | Weight: 113 pounds | Primary materials: Manufactured wood, metal | Available colors: 2 | Assembly required: Yes

8 A Charming Dresser With Farmhouse Vibes Sauder Cottage Road Dresser Amazon $382 See On Amazon Pros: Drawers each feature two handles Con: Might not match all design styles The farmhouse feel of this dresser from Sauder is absolutely darling! Made from manufactured wood, the spacious dresser is available in soft white or mystic oak finishes. The six drawers feature unique handles, along with metal runners for smooth operation and safety stops for security. Shoppers have reported that though it comes with lots of parts to piece together, the instructions are easy to read and full assembly only takes a couple of hours. One reviewer wrote: “This dresser is very well made and we are very happy with this purchase! It is sturdy and of great quality. My husband was careful in assembling it and the drawers pull out very smoothly. It is well worth this price!” Overall dimensions: 56.8 x 19.3 x 35.4 (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 6 | Weight: 75.8 pounds | Primary material: Manufactured wood | Available colors: 2 | Assembly required: Yes

9 A Dresser With Gorgeous Herringbone Details On The Side Sauder Cannery Bridge Dresser Amazon $260 See On Amazon Pros: Many Amazon reviewers indicate it looks like real, solid wood

Gorgeous herringbone detail on the side Con: Heavy The price tag on this Sauder dresser is quite low considering how stylish it is — between the wood design, herringbone pattern on the sides, and chic handles, this dresser is a total score. According to one shopper, it “looks great and took maybe an hour and a half total to assemble.” The six drawers feature metal runners that allow for hassle-free operation, as well as safety stops. One reviewer wrote: “Super pleased with the quality of the dresser! it seems pretty sturdy to me, it’s REALLY heavy. the drawers slide well & are really deep. it looks exactly like the photos, we’re in love with it.” Overall dimensions: 56.2 x 17.6 x 31.9 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 6 | Weight: 138 pounds | Primary materials: Manufactured wood, metal | Available colors: 1 | Assembly required: Yes

10 An Unfinished Dresser Made From Solid Wood International Concepts Dresser Amazon $468 See On Amazon Pros: Simple to match most design aesthetics

Can stain or paint it however you desire Con: Heavy Made from solid wood, this dresser from International Concepts is a great choice in terms of quality — and reviewers on Amazon have indicated that it's worth every penny! Assembly is easy (especially with a drill), according to reviewers. Plus, the dresser actually comes unfinished, allowing you to paint or stain it as desired (just be sure to give it a little bit of additional sanding before you do so). Alternatively, you can leave it as is if it already matches your personal style. Choose from options with three, four, five, or six drawers, depending on how much storage space you need as a couple. One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely great. Easy to assemble. Real wood that’s unfinished so it can be stained or painted easily. We stained ours. Because of the price, it’s definitely great value for the money. It seems to be nice and sturdy. The drawers slide out nicely with no catch.” Overall dimensions: 57.3 x 16.5 x 32 inches (length x width x height) | Number of drawers: 6 | Weight: 118.7 pounds | Primary materials: Solid wood | Available colors: 1 | Assembly required: Yes

About The Recommender

As a writer for Bustle since 2019, Jenny White has spent countless hours researching products for the home — including a variety of furniture pieces like inflatable couches, coffee tables for sectionals, and bar carts — to determine the best of the best picks. Jenny has written for other publications like Romper and Elite Daily. And she holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.