Lying is something most people have done at some point in their lives, but believe it or not, your birthday can influence how honest you naturally are. In astrology, some zodiac signs are known for being more truthful than others. While some signs lie to avoid getting into trouble or do it to prevent their loved one’s feelings from getting hurt, the most honest zodiac signs are so truthful, their honesty can sometimes be a little too much for those around them to handle.

As Angel Dawn, international psychic astrologer tells Bustle, “Honesty is a reflection of openness and above all, the reverence for truth and integrity. All signs have the capacity for honesty, but some signs have other tempering factors that can make telling the truth more challenging in certain situations.”

For example, Venus-ruled Libra is a sign that values partnership and dislikes conflict. According to Dawn, “The strong Libran need for harmony and balance can cause them to hold back on what they truly feel in difficult situations or relationships for the sake of keeping the peace.”

The most honest zodiac signs, on the other hand, “shoot from the hip.” Fire signs and cardinal modalities, in particular, have a tendency to speak without considering how their words might affect others. “The gung-ho, devil-may-care attitude of these signs is great for initiating things, but they can speak without hesitation or fear of reproach,” Dawn says. At the same time, their bluntness makes it easier to trust that what they’re saying is true.

With that, here’s what you need to know about the most honest zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries, the zodiac’s fiery ram, charges head first into everything. According to Dawn, it’s the same for the way they communicate. “Aries is ruled by Mars, so this action-oriented, more aggressive sign won’t hold back its tongue or shy away from confrontation,” she says. “They tend to be more direct and honest in how they feel, sometimes to the point of discomfort.” When it comes to love, it’s important for Aries to find a partner who isn’t afraid of the truth, and is truthful themselves. Aries can also benefit from learning how to take a a pause before saying something that may end up hurting someone else’s feelings. On the plus side, astrologer Jacq Dowling tells Bustle, “You’ll always know where you stand with them.”

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leos have a “flare for the dramatic” so they’ll always tell it to you straight. According to Dowling, they’re the type to tell you if you have lipstick on your teeth or if your hair looks out of place. They'll also be the first to tell you how they feel because “they are naturally inclined to self-express.” Dawn adds, Leos ultimately want to be seen as role models or leaders. In order to make that happen, they want to be seen as someone others can trust. “Thus, honesty becomes a necessity,” she says. “Leaders, dignitaries, and stars, many of which are Leos, are often under public scrutiny, making honesty or lack of it, a noticeable aspect.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) If you need someone to give you the cold hard truth, turn to a Sagittarius. According to Dowling, the archer is blunt, exaggerative, and tends to think out loud. They’re notorious for putting their foot in their mouths, and do so more than any other sign. Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, which is all about ethics, philosophy, the law, and higher learning. “The archer is boundlessly galloping off to some distant vista in the pursuit of truth,” Dawn says. “Provided their ruling planet is astrologically well-aspected — truth-seeking, expansion, and openness become strong features of their character since that is a big part of their life purpose.”

