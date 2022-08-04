Lying is something most people have done at some point in their lives, but believe it or not, your birthday can influence how honest you naturally are. In astrology, some zodiac signs are known for being more truthful than others. While some signs lie to avoid getting into trouble or do it to prevent their loved one’s feelings from getting hurt, the most honest zodiac signs are so truthful, their honesty can sometimes be a little too much for those around them to handle.
As Angel Dawn, international psychic astrologer tells Bustle, “Honesty is a reflection of openness and above all, the reverence for truth and integrity. All signs have the capacity for honesty, but some signs have other tempering factors that can make telling the truth more challenging in certain situations.”
For example, Venus-ruled Libra is a sign that values partnership and dislikes conflict. According to Dawn, “The strong Libran need for harmony and balance can cause them to hold back on what they truly feel in difficult situations or relationships for the sake of keeping the peace.”
The most honest zodiac signs, on the other hand, “shoot from the hip.” Fire signs and cardinal modalities, in particular, have a tendency to speak without considering how their words might affect others. “The gung-ho, devil-may-care attitude of these signs is great for initiating things, but they can speak without hesitation or fear of reproach,” Dawn says. At the same time, their bluntness makes it easier to trust that what they’re saying is true.
With that, here’s what you need to know about the most honest zodiac signs.