To hook your standard wired headphones up to your iPhone, you’ll need a 3.5-millimeter to Lightning adapter. Whether you have a set of lightweight earbuds or a padded pair of over-ear headphones, the best iPhone headphone adapters are high quality, durable, and are supported by your iPhone. They might also include a charger or the ability to connect two headphones at once, so keep an eye out for those extra features.

What To Look For When Shopping For iPhone Headphone Adapters

Quality

To ensure you’re getting a quality adapter that will be supported and tested for your iPhone, choose one that’s Apple MFi certified. This lets you know that the adapter has been tested and approved by Apple to work with your iPhone. All 3.5-millimeter to Lightning adapters on this list are Apple MFi certified and require no setup. Just plug in the adapter to your phone, connect your headphones on the other end, and listen away.

Durability

You want your headphone adapter to last, so it’s important to choose one that’s designed for durability. Look for adapters made of sturdy materials like oxygen-free copper wire or aluminum alloy casing, or anti-fraying materials like braided nylon. Some brands will even test durability by the number of bends the wiring can withstand or feature a design with no cords at all.

Whatever you’re listening to and wherever you’re listening, these are the best iPhone headphone adapters available on Amazon.

1. A Wildly Popular Under-$10 iPhone Headphone Adapter

Pros:

Over 207,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Compatible with all Lightning connector devices

Supports iOS 10 and later

Under $10

With over 207,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating, the Apple iPhone adapter is a popular pick for headphones. It supports mobile devices with iOS 10 and later including iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, and is compatible with any device that has a Lightning connector. There’s no setup or pairing necessary, just plug the adapter into your iPhone and connect your 3.5-mm headphones to the other end. Some reviewers reported that calls can drop when using the adapter, however one reviewer wrote: “Didn’t affect the sound quality at all and stays plugged into my headphones nicely.” And the best part – the adapter is less than $10.

A Helpful Review: “You don't lose sound quality while using the adapter. I leave it on my older 3.5mm jack headphones. Compatible with current iPhones and even iPads that already have an audio jack.”

Dimensions: ‎2.7 x 0.7 x 3.5 inches | Input: Lightning | Output: 3.5-millimeter audio jack

2. An Adapter That Lets You Charge & Use Headphones At The Same Time

Pros:

You can charge your phone and connect your headphones at the same time

Designed for any iPhone without a 3.5-millimeter jack

Over 5,000 bend lifespan

Allows for fast charging

If you want to plug your headphones into your iPhone but also want to charge your phone at the same time, the Belkin adapter is a solid choice with over 13,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating. It’s designed for iPhone models 11, 12, and 13, or any iPhone without a 3.5-millimeter jack, no pairing or set-up needed. The adapter also supports remote control and microphone functions from MFi-certified 3.5-millimeter headphones. The cord is durable and has been tested to withstand over 5,000 cycles of 180-degree cable bending and the charger portion is fast charging up to 2.4 amps. If you need a USB-C to 3.5-millimeter adapter and charger, Belkin makes that, too.

A Helpful Review: “I absolutely love this thing. I no longer have to constantly switch between my earbuds and my power cable. I didn’t want to have to purchase Bluetooth headphones or wireless devices to make up for apples decision to remove the dedicated headphone jack. With this device, I can leave my iPad plugged in and my headphones plugged in at the same time. No more switching. I love it.”

Dimensions: 4.54 x 1.4 x 0.36 inches | Input: Lightning | Output: 3.5-millimeter audio jack, Lightning

3. An Ultra-Durable iPhone Headphone Adapter That Can Take A Lot Of Bending

Pros:

Durable, with an up to 12,000-bend lifespan

Compatible with all Lightning connector devices

This iPhone headphone adapter’s cord is made of bulletproof fiber with a TPE exterior that can withstand up to 12,000 bends, so you can throw it in your bag or pocket without a problem. It’s compatible with all Lightning connector devices and doesn’t require pairing or setup. While you’re listening, the adapter allows you to use your mic, pause, or skip tracks, and adjust the volume of your headphones if your headphones have a remote. One reviewer reported, “Play/pause and volume up/down controls on headphones work correctly, and mic sound comes through perfectly.” It’s also available in black.

A Helpful Review: “The adapter certainly feels substantial, but what blew me away was the improvement in sound quality. I could not believe how much better my Bose earbuds sounded.”

Dimensions: 3.94 x 0.26 x 0.26 inches | Input: Lightning | Output: 3.5-millimeter audio jack

4. An iPhone Adapter For Two Pairs Of Headphones

Pros:

Two pairs of headphones can connect to an iPhone at the same time

Compatible with most Apple devices with Lightning connectors

If you’d like to connect two pairs of headphones at the same time, this iPhone headphone adapter is a great option. It has a durable aluminum alloy body, a sturdy braided cable, and it’s made of oxygen-free copper wire that reduces signal loss and increases high-resolution sound. One reviewer reports, “Very well made adaptor, very affordable and handy when non-Bluetooth items aren't compatible.” You can connect it with most Apple devices with Lightning connectors or plug in a microphone so you can also hear and record sound simultaneously.

A Helpful Review: "My wife and I use this so we can both listen to old time radio shows around the campfire at the lake from a podcast in my phone. Very cool. Have only used it one time but seems very sturdy and the sound quality is great."

Dimensions: 5 x 1 x 0.35 inches | Input: Lightning | Output: Two 3.5-millimeter audio jacks

5. An iPhone Headphone Adapter With A Nylon Braided Cable

Pros:

Over 8,700 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Widely compatible with Lightning connector devices

This iPhone headphone adapter has a sturdy aluminum alloy case, a durable nylon-braided cable with built-in enameled copper, and a PVC jacket to ensure great sound quality. It’s widely compatible with Lightning connector devices and supports up to 48 kHz, 26-bit audio output and remote control functions. One reviewer reports, “The connection point between dongle and jack is solid, the dongle itself is very durable, and the sound quality is great.” Just plug the adapter into your phone, connect your headphones, and you’re good to go.

A Helpful Review: “This adapter works, doesn't affect the sound quality at all in my observation, and I was actually incredibly impressed by how sturdy the cord seems (feels more like overlapping woven metal braids than rubber). It fits snuggly in the socket of both my phone and my headphones, and it hasn't gotten disconnected on accident ever (I use it at the gym to listen to music and have even for individual soccer training).”

Dimensions: 0.2 x 0.39 x 3.94 inches | Input: Lightning | Output: 3.5-millimeter audio jack

6. An iPhone Headphone Adapter With A Right-Angle Design

Pros:

Can attach to a keychain

Available in black, blue, and pink

Compatible with Apple devices with a Lightning connector

If you’re looking for a different design that takes some of the strain off of a cord, then this iPhone headphone adapter is for you. It’s made of oxygen-free copper wire and reinforced TPE coating, so it’s durable and delivers great sound quality with reduced signal loss. Just be careful if you put it in your pocket, as some reviewers reported that it can briefly lose a connection when you do. The adapter is compatible with Apple devices with a Lightning connector but only supports MFi-certified headphones. You can even attach it to a keychain and it’s also available in black and pink. Just know that some reviewers report that it can lose connection when placed in a pocket.

A Helpful Review: “I have a pair of wired earbuds that I really like, but I needed an adapter in order to use them. I tried a couple different ones but there was a lot of crackling because the connection wasn’t very good. With this adapter, no more crackling. The 90 degree angle design takes the pressure off the cord so hopefully they’ll last awhile longer. Great item and the price was right.”

Dimensions: 2.83 x 2.28 x 0.47 inches| Input: Lightning | Output: 3.5-millimeter audio jack