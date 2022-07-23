When higher temperatures and humidity roll around, you’ll be glad to have one of the best lightweight summer quilts on hand. The top options will be thin and lightweight (with minimal filling inside) to prevent overheating, and they’ll be made from a comfortable, machine-washable material that’s snuggle-worthy but also easy to maintain. The best quilts will also match the design aesthetic of the room that you intend on using them in — and they’ll fall within your desired budget, too.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Lightweight Summer Quilts

Weight

Quilts are usually described by the manufacturer as either light-, medium-, or heavy-weight — and you’ll want to stick with the former on your hunt for summer-friendly quilts. Amazon reviews can provide helpful feedback as to whether or not a quilt lives up to this description, so check those out as well (I’ve done that bit for you). Additionally, some quilts may list a GSM (aka grams per square meter) which describes the density of the quilt’s exterior shell and/or filling; lightweight options usually fall anywhere from 150 to 350 GSM.

Materials

To find the ultimate quilt, you’ll want to pay close attention to the material that it’s made from — both the exterior shell and the filling. Cotton is an ideal material for a summer quilt since it’s breathable and soft. And naturally temperature-regulating bamboo is another suitable option that’ll feel amazingly cool to the touch. However, the downside is that both of these materials tend to be pricey.

If you’re searching for a more budget-friendly option, consider quilts made from polyester (sometimes listed as microfiber). Polyester tends to trap heat so it likely won’t be as breathable when temperatures rise, but the price of quilts made from this material can’t be beat. Some quilts combine materials to reap a variety of benefits.

Size & Style

Just like comforters, quilts are sold in different size options, such as twin, full, queen, king, or others (like an option for a daybed). Make sure the quilt you go with comes in a size that will work for your bed. There are also quilts that are sold in an “oversized” option.

Quilts are also available in a wonderfully wide variety of solid color and pattern options — ranging from florals to plaid to stripes, and everything in between — ensuring you’ll find the perfect fit for your space. Many quilts are reversible (with either a print on one side and a solid color on the other, or different prints per side) allowing you to change up the look with a quick flip. Also, consider whether you prefer a pick with minimalist and simple stitching or more intricate designs, including patchwork options.

Most quilts are sold with coordinating pillow shams (usually two of them). However, you may occasionally come across larger sets that are sold with other matching accessories, including accent pillows, should that be of interest.

Shop The Best Lightweight Summer Quilts

In a hurry? Here are the best lightweight summer quilts:

1 A Fan-Favorite Quilt For Summer Amazon Basics Cotton Quilt and Shams Bed Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $62 See On Amazon Pros: Super popular on Amazon

Available in many different sizes Cons: Only available in solid colors With more than 26,000 reviews on Amazon — and a solid 4.7-star rating overall — it’s clear that this Amazon Basics quilt is a major favorite on the site. It’s a great choice for summer because it boasts a breathable cotton exterior and minimal polyester interior filling to ensure you stay cool. This quilt was made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Factory, meaning it has gone through independent testing to ensure it meets certain safety and environmental standards. This pick is not reversible, but it has the same color and stitching patterns on both sides. One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a lightweight blanket for the summer, and this is absolutely perfect. Good quality, soft, and lightweight. I would definitely recommend and would buy again if I ever need another lightweight blanket.” Made from: Cotton jersey exterior with 150 GSM polyester filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 11 | Available sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

2 A Budget-Friendly Quilt In Dozens Of Color & Pattern Options EXQ Home Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Pros: Budget-friendly

Nearly 50 color and pattern options to choose from Cons: Made from 100% microfiber Don’t want to break the bank? With this lightweight lightweight quilt you certainly won’t — the three-piece set costs under $40. And the best part is that Amazon reviewers have confirmed the quality is still there too, giving this pick a knockout 4.6-star rating overall after 10,000-plus reviews. The quilt features simple stitching, and it comes in many solid color options and some patterns like plaids and florals, too. This pick is not reversible. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect quilt for summer...lightweight and very simple and attractive design. It washes great too.” Made from: Microfiber exterior with microfiber filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 46 | Available sizes: Twin, full/queen, and king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

3 A Scalloped Cotton Quilt In Standard & Oversized Options Cozy Line Home Victorian Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $90 See On Amazon Pros: Made with 100% cotton

Features gorgeous scalloped edges

Comes in regular sizes and oversized options Cons: Price While this quilt from Cozy Line Home may be a bit pricey, Amazon reviewers confirm that it’s worth every penny. With lovely scalloped edges and intricate stitching on a neutral backdrop, it’s gorgeous and an ideal pick for summer since it’s made from 100% cotton. Another major plus? This quilt is available in both oversized and regular sizes, allowing you to find the best option for your specific bed. It has the same colors and stitching on both sides. One reviewer wrote: “I spent hours researching for the best summer blanket and came across this one. For the material and quality, it is definitely worth the price. I love how lightweight it is and how perfect it is for the warmer months! Very happy with this purchase!” Made from: Cotton exterior with cotton filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 3 (plus multiple stitching patterns) | Available sizes: Twin, daybed, queen, oversized queen, king, and oversized king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

4 A Cotton Quilt With A Charming Patchwork Design Chezmoi Collection Grizzly Plaid Patchwork Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $70 See On Amazon Pros: Made with 100% cotton

Patchwork design shows off quilting

Comes in five different sizes Cons: Some reviewers have claimed stitching may unravel over time If you’re a fan of patchwork designs, you’ll fall in love with this summer quilt. It’s incredibly charming, and it boasts intricate vermicelli stitching for added dimension. The entire quilt is reversible; one side features the patchwork pattern in different plaids or floral fabrics, and the other boasts a solid color (in this case it’s navy, but it varies based on the specific quilt you choose). Amazon reviewers have confirmed that this lightweight pick is the perfect choice for summer due to it being made from 100% cotton. One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love this quilt! 100% cotton, with a real stitching. The colors are perfect, the quilt is lightweight and perfect for summer. Highly recommended!” Made from: Cotton exterior with cotton filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 8 | Available sizes: Throw, twin, daybed, queen, and king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

5 An Ultra-Soft Quilt In Pretty Floral Patterns Laura Ashley Home Amberley Collection Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $71 See On Amazon Pros: Ultra-soft and pre-washed

Reversible Cons: Price This Laura Ashley Home quilt is so incredibly soft and snuggle-worthy — you might even find yourself hitting snooze an extra time or two to enjoy it a bit longer. The lightweight quilt is made with a cotton exterior and has a polyester-blend filling, and one reviewer summarized: “It breathes just as well as my 100% cotton quilts. It’s soft, it washes well, and it looks beautiful.” It boasts a reversible design with a gorgeous floral pattern on one side and a more subtle print on the other. You can also choose from two other quilt set colors, too. One reviewer wrote: “This quilt is perfect for Spring and Summer. Lightweight, soft and comfy. You can’t beat Laura Ashley for beauty and quality. Love it.” Made from: Cotton exterior with cotton (80%) and polyester (20%) filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 3 | Available sizes: Twin, queen, and king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

6 A Beachy Quilt Set With A Nautical Print Great Bay Home Nautical Reversible Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $55 See On Amazon Pros: Available in 19 cute nautical prints Cons: Exterior is made from microfiber If your home has coastal vibes, this beachy quilt will fit right in — it comes in 17 different nautical-inspired designs, featuring fish, seashells, anchors, and more. The reversible pick has a bold striped pattern on the other side to easily switch up the look of your bedding when desired. One reviewer wrote: “Very lightweight...just wanted I needed for summer cottage. Fits well and is a beautiful color blue...shams are sized properly for pillows and the set looks much more expensive than it was. Would definitely buy again...not for warmth but for extremely light weight and nice, soft fabric.” Made from: 100 GSM polyester exterior with 220 GSM cotton-polyester blend filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 19 | Available sizes: Twin, full/queen, and king | Comes with: Quilt and two pillow shams

7 A Quilt With A Cool Hexagon Patchwork Design Lush Decor Turquoise Briley Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $52 See On Amazon Pros: Unique hexagon patchwork design Cons: Limited sizing and color options This quilt from Lush Decor boasts a unique hexagon patchwork design that’ll be an eye-catcher in your space. While it may only be available in two color options — turquoise and tangerine — that doesn’t stop Amazon reviewers from raving about this pick. It boasts a solid 4.4-star rating overall, after 500-plus reviews, with tons of commenters using words like “soft,” “lightweight,” and “beautiful” to describe it. One reviewer wrote: “Super comfortable, great for summer, was stiff at first but softened after washing. We also have 2 big dogs and a cat and 6 months of use and it still doesn’t have any tears!” Made from: Cotton exterior with cotton-polyester blend filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 2 | Available sizes: Full/queen and king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

8 A Patterned Quilt With Colorful Stripes Wongs Bedding Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $71 See On Amazon Pros: Has a colorful design that’s reversible Cons: Limited color options

Polyester filling might trap heat The vibrant pattern on this quilt set will add a pop of color to your sleeping space — and the quilt even boasts orange fabric on the reverse, should you want to switch it up with a solid color instead. Despite having a polyester filling, Amazon reviewers note that the quilt is a good option for the warmer summer months since it’s incredibly lightweight and thin. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect for spring and summer. Colors are vibrant and really add a pop of color! Very glad I took a chance...nice quality, would purchase again.” Made from: Cotton exterior with polyester filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 2 | Available sizes: Twin, queen, and king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

9 A 6-Piece Quilt Set With Matching Decorative Pillows Madison Park 100% Cotton Quilt Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $97 See On Amazon Pros: Set includes shams and decorative pillows Cons: Limited quilt sizing

Expensive — but you do get six pieces with it While most options on this list come with a pillow shams, this quilt set ups that to six pieces — a quilt, two shams, and three decorative pillows to complete the look. The quilt itself has a dainty paisley print on one side and a solid white color on the other, while the accent pillows have ruffle detailing. Since this set was made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Factory, you can rest easy knowing that it has gone through independent testing to ensure it meets safety and environmental standards. One reviewer wrote: “Beautifully crafted. Lightweight quilt and perfect for summer. It brightens up my bedroom and I love it!” Made from: Cotton exterior with cotton-polyester blend filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 7 | Available sizes: Full/queen and king/California king | Comes with: Quilt, 2 pillow shams, and 3 decorative pillows

10 A Lightweight Quilt With Subtle Stripes Great Bay Home Reversible Quilt Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Pros: Super lightweight

Pretty subtle striped pattern

Reversible Cons: Some reviewers indicate the sizing runs small, so consider sizing up

Exterior is made from polyester, so won’t be as breathable With an exterior fabric that’s 90 GSM and a filling that’s only 120 GSM, this quilt from Great Bay Home is remarkably lightweight — you’ll definitely want to pull it out for those humid days of summer. The quilt features a slightly different striped pattern on each side, both of which are subtle for a clean, simple look. This pick comes with a 1-year warranty. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect for the summer! Was looking for something lightweight and comfortable. Will most likely leave it on year round. Washes and drys well.” Made from: 90 GSM polyester exterior with 120 GSM cotton (70%) and polyester (30%) filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 14 (with a wide range of styles) | Available sizes: Twin, full/queen, and king | Comes with: Quilt and 2 pillow shams

11 Also Nice: A Luxurious, Cooling Bamboo Comforter LUXOME Lightweight Comforter Amazon $205 See On Amazon Pros: Made from thermal-regulating, moisture-wicking bamboo viscose

Super luxurious Cons: Expensive

Available in only two sizes Amazon reviewers use phrases like “game changer” and “so luxurious” to describe this comforter from LUXOME, so you can rest assured that it’s worth every single cent! The comforter is made from and filled with naturally temperature-regulating bamboo viscose that’ll wick away moisture throughout the night, keeping you cool. Silky, smooth, and soft to the touch, you’ll love cozying up under this lightweight comforter. One reviewer wrote: “I have tried all kinds of cooling blankets/ comforters and I have to say this is the first one that REALLY WORKS!!! I'm a very hot sleeper and fight with throwing comforter off and on all night long. Not anymore, I could tell the first night that this Luxome blanket/ comforter was a game changer for me!!! I'm sooo happy I can finally get a good night's sleep.” Made from: Bamboo viscose exterior with bamboo viscose filling | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 5 | Available sizes: Full/queen and king/Cal king | Comes with: Comforter

12 Another Great Option: A Lightweight Bamboo Blanket AmyHomie Cooling Blanket Amazon $39 See On Amazon Pros: Made from cooling bamboo

Budget-friendly Cons: Only available in two traditional bedding sizes (though there are two additional sizes)

Only comes with the blanket There are many reasons why this pick from AmyHomie is the ultimate summer blanket. For one, it’s made from 100% natural bamboo, which actually feels silky and cool to the touch. And it’s super breathable, too. The blanket is quite lightweight overall — even the hottest of sleepers should enjoy it. One reviewer wrote: “The cooling blanket is is very soft, lightweight and comfortable. It stays cool and is perfect for summer.” Made from: Bamboo fiber | Machine washable: Yes | Available colors: 8 | Available sizes: 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 91 inches, queen (90 x 90 inches), and king (90 x 108 inches) | Comes with: Blanket

About The Recommender

As a writer for Bustle since 2019, Jenny White has spent countless hours researching products for the home — including a variety of bed products like fitted sheets, pillows, king-size comforters, and heated mattress pads — to determine the best of the best picks. Jenny has written for other publications like Romper, Elite Daily, and Mic. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.